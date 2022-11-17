FLASHBACK: Founder of Climate Group Vandalizing Famous Paintings Said Holocaust was ‘Normal Event’

Fox News has done a little digging into that joyful character named Roger Hallam.

Roger Hallam — the founder of Just Stop Oil, a far-left British climate activist organization — once downplayed the Holocaust as a “normal event” and said climate change was a more serious threat.



Hallam, who also founded the climate group Extinction Rebellion, said in 2019 that there were many other instances of cruelty in human history besides the Holocaust, in an interview at the time with German media outlet Die Zeit, according to The Guardian. After facing widespread criticism for the comments, Hallam noted the climate crisis was another Holocaust on a “far greater scale.” “They went to the Congo in the late 19th century and decimated it,” he continued. “[The Holocaust was] almost a normal event. Just another f—ery in human history.” https://www.foxnews.com/politics/flashback-founder-climate-group-vandalizing-famous-paintings-holocaust-normal-event

After being justifiably condemned Hallam gave a typical non-apology backtracking statement. i.e. , but what we are dealing with now is worse!

“I want to fully acknowledge the unimaginable suffering caused by the Nazi Holocaust that led to all of Europe saying ‘never again,'” Hallam said. “But it is happening again, on a far greater scale and in plain sight. The global north is pumping lethal levels of CO2 into the atmosphere and simultaneously erecting ever greater barriers to immigration, turning whole regions of the world into death zones.” “That is the grim reality. We are allowing our governments to willingly, and in full knowledge of the science, engage in genocide of our young people and those in the global south by refusing to take emergency action to reduce carbon emissions.” https://www.foxnews.com/politics/flashback-founder-climate-group-vandalizing-famous-paintings-holocaust-normal-event

