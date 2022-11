Sky News Australia

Copenhagen Consensus Centre President Bjorn Lomborg says the reality is we are being “misled” on climate change because they want to “scare us” into spending “trillions of dollars”.

“In the long run we should find a way to avoid fossil fuels and find cheaper green energy, but we’re not there yet,” Mr Lomborg told SKy News host Andrew Bolt.

HT/Paul Homewood

