Morano on Fox News’ Dan Bongino reveals the ‘UN climate/Great Reset summit’ in Egypt where COVID & Climate Merge & ‘Democracy goes to die’

Fox News Channel – Unfiltered with Dan Bongino – Broadcast November 12, 2022

“CLIMATE CZAR KERRY claims the Biden admin’s new ‘green’ agenda will be rolled out JUST LIKE the Covid vaccine. Marc Morano @dbongino from the UN Summit in Egypt to SLAM this climate “emergency” as the ~new authoritarianism~ and the major corporations behind it.

MORANO: “I’m in Egypt at this conference. Not only is the World Economic Forum here, but they were also on the panel with John Kerry when he used the COVID/climate template. You don’t have a say, democracy goes to die when they talk like that. But the World Health Organization was also here declaring climate a massive public health threat. Despite the fact that climate-related deaths have dropped 99% in the last 100 years and declined due to wealth creation, development and infrastructure, and fossil fuels. This is very scary. This is John Kerry. Al Gore is also here. He’s pushing his Climate Trace app that will trace all CO2 contributors globally. They are monitoring a track and trace app of CO2. This is the summit in Egypt.”

“This is all about control. This has nothing to do with science.” – ‘This is Sharm El SHAKEDOWN, is what we’re calling it’

By: Marc Morano – Climate DepotNovember 14, 2022 12:26 PM

CLIMATE CZAR KERRY claims the Biden admin’s new ‘green’ agenda will be rolled out JUST LIKE the Covid vaccine@MarcMorano joins @dbongino from the UN Summit in Egypt to SLAM this climate “emergency” as the ~new authoritarianism~ and the major corporations behind it pic.twitter.com/iZPJrS7yVy — Unfiltered with Dan Bongino (@UnfilteredOnFox) November 13, 2022

Damnnn! Unfiltered was FABULOUSSS tonight! Marc Morano explained the truth absolutely perfect. I listen to alot of talk shows. This was the best I've heard to date! Everyone should watch this tonight and it'll open their eyes. Bravo Dan Bongino! 👏 — Anne Roberts (@AnneRobb23) November 13, 2022

WEF & WHO Swapping COVID Template For Climate At The UN Great Reset Summit (COP 27)

“This is all about control. This has nothing to do with science.”

