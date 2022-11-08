User Registration Required to Comment Now Enabled – Here’s How

As mentioned previously, today we are rolling out the code that will require getting a user account with WUWT, just like you do with dozens of other sites. The reason?



Through the years we have fought with some nefarious people hell-bent on disrupting this forum doing things like using fake email addresses, spoofing other identities to get past moderation, (in particular, one well-known climate troll from Oregon has been caught and warned dozens of times, and is banned), and then we have the “bots” – which are getting worse daily. A recent WUWT article noted this.

So, as of now, registering a user account with your email is required to be able to comment here. It’s easy, and not much different from when you place a comment now, where you put in a name/handle and email address.

The difference is this: that email address has to be real and working. Originally we thought we would be able to Make everyone “grandfathered in.” Unfortunately, that turned out not to be practical, so you’ll have to complete the simple registration process.

Here’s the steps:

When an unregistered user tries to comment, instead of the normal comment box they will see a message requesting them to login.

2. Click the register button if you have not yet registered.

3. Enter your details in the register form. You can keep the same handle/name you’ve used before, or create a new one.

Be sure to check the “I’m not a robot” box.



An email will be sent to the email you enter, you must click the link to complete registration.

Note some high security email systems are set to reject all emails with links, so they might not even end up in your spam folder. For example .edu or .gov email systems are often set this way. If you have any difficulties getting that registration email, send an email to wattsup “at” sbcglobal.net and someone will assist you.

4. When you receive an email which looks like this screen below, click the “set your password” link to confirm your registration.



5. Click save password.

6. Now you are ready to log in as a registered user. Click the “Log in” link.

7. Now you can log in using the username and password you saved.

8. Log in takes you to your personal profile page. From the profile page, click “visit site” to return to the main WUWT website. Or if you wish, you can customize your profile page for choice of colors, avatar/picture and other things.

That’s all that is required. You should be able to comment just as you did before.

FAQs

Q: Do you have access to the pssword I just saved. A: No, we don’t and it is encrypted. Only you know your password. Q: What if I don’t get a registration email? A: Check your spam filter first. It may end up there. If you don’t receive that email within 15 minutes, you can email us for support here: wattsup “at” sbcglobal.net Q: Will you sell my email to marketers? A: No. Q: Can I keep my old name/handle? A: Yes. You can keep the same handle/name you’ve used before, or create a new one.

