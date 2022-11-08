Turbine Manufacturer: Don’t Expect Renewable Energy to Always Get Cheaper

Essay by Eric Worrall

First published JoNova; Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen “We created the perception to some extent. … That was a mistake.”. Vestas manufactures wind turbines.

Renewable Power’s Big Mistake Was a Promise to Always Get Cheaper

Vestas CEO says industry went too far with cheap-energy pledge

Producers are losing money even as clean-power demand grows

By Will Mathis 8 November 2022, 00:55 GMT+10

Renewable-energy producers have long touted the promise of cheap electricity, an assurance that’s helped them eat into the dominance of fossil fuels. But the pledge has gone too far, according to the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker.

Manufacturers such as Vestas Wind Systems A/S are seeing losses pile up as orders collapse at a time when they should be capitalizing on the turmoil in natural-gas markets. To blame — at least in part — is the industry’s insistence that clean electricity can only get cheaper, according to Henrik Andersen, chief executive officer of the Danish wind giant.

“It made some people make the wrong assumption that energy and electricity should become free,” Andersen said in an interview in London. “We created the perception to some extent. So we are to blame for it. That was a mistake.”

…