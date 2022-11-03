Climate FAIL Ridiculae Sea level Throwback Thursday Predictions

New York Times prediction BUST: 1995 article cited climate ‘experts’ warning ‘most of the beaches on the East Coast of the U.S. could be gone in 25 years’

from Climate Depot

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/11/01/new-york-times-climate-prediction-bust-1995-article-cited-experts-warning-most-of-the-beaches-on-the-east-coast-of-the-u-s-could-be-gone-in-25-years/
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 3, 2022 10:36 pm

Climate science is where arrogance and ignorance meet

Pure gold!

Chris Nisbet
November 3, 2022 10:44 pm

I wonder if the reporter, William Stevens, is still around, and what he has to say now about that article.

Duker
Reply to  Chris Nisbet
November 3, 2022 11:29 pm

He’s retired now , was science reporter then

Wrote a book soon after earlier prediction, im sure it will be full of gold

The Change in the Weather: People, Weather, and the Science of Climate Paperback – March 6, 2001William K Stevens

MarkH
November 3, 2022 10:56 pm

Then you have good old Tim Flannery… It’ll never rain again, and if it does the dams will NEVER fill. He should have been forced to build his house behind the wall of Warragamba dam. These people never have any skin in the game.

Mike Maguire
November 3, 2022 11:24 pm

Another, even more extreme news article shown below that we’ve seen copied before here that illustrates how far off the extreme predictions have been.

The date of that article was over 33 years ago. However, if you took off the date and published it in tomorrow’s paper as current news, nobody would be able to tell.

Same type of busted climate crisis scare verbiage.

https://imageholder.org/apnews-1989-jun-29-page-united-nations-predicts-disaster-if-global-warming-not-checked/#:~:text=United%20Nations%20Predicts%20Disaster%20if%20Global%20Warming%20Not,trend%20is%20not%20reversed%20by%20the%20year%202000

United Nations Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
Associated Press – Jun 29, 1989

“A senior UN environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000 Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ‘eco- refugees,’ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the UN Environment Program, or UNEP He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control…”
“As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and US Environmental Protection Agency study…”
“Ecological refugees will become a major concern, and what’s worse is you may find that people can move to drier ground, but the soils and the natural resources may not support life Africa doesn’t have to worry about land, but would you want to live in the Sahara?…”
“He said even the most conservative scientists ‘already tell us there’s nothing we can do now to stop a change’ of about 3 degrees ‘Anything beyond that, and we have to start thinking about the significant rise of the sea levels we can expect more ferocious storms, hurricanes, wind shear, dust erosion’…”

David Wojick
Reply to  Mike Maguire
November 3, 2022 11:38 pm

Fabulous! The run up to the 1992 UNFCCC Treaty that everybody signed. What has increased is the destructive consequences of this junk policy.

David Wojick
November 3, 2022 11:32 pm

Speaking of “experts”, this just in from COP27 itself:

” Experts say climate change is making drought and flooding worse across the globe”

https://twitter.com/i/events/1587087406913572865?cn=ZmxleGlibGVfcmVjcw%3D%3D&refsrc=email

I think a COP putting out junk science may be new.

Steve Case
November 3, 2022 11:45 pm
Awaiting for approval

This is the sort of research Tony Heller does nearly every day.
Here’s a link to a recent post of his:

     Glaciers To Disappear By Mid-Century

     A century ago, experts said the glaciers of Glacier National Park
     would disappear by mid-century.
     That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 1961.
     That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 2002.
     That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 2020
     That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 2044

If you Google “failed climate predictions” you will get page after page of links to this sort of stuff.

Here’s one that is critical of science crying “Wolf”:

     The Risks of Communicating Extreme Climate Forecasts

And then this:

     Many climate predictions do come true – PolitiFact

     the IPCC has continued to make predictions that end up
     being close to real, observed temperatures.

A read of that one shows that the “close” predictions were warmer than the observed temperatures.

John Karajas
November 3, 2022 11:45 pm

How about Viner from the University of East Anglia who predicted, in 2005 or around about then: “Soon children won’t know what snow looks like”.

