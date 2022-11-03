Admin, Climate Depot
New York Times prediction BUST: 1995 article cited climate ‘experts’ warning ‘most of the beaches on the East Coast of the U.S. could be gone in 25 years’
Another, even more extreme news article shown below that we’ve seen copied before here that illustrates how far off the extreme predictions have been.
The date of that article was over 33 years ago. However, if you took off the date and published it in tomorrow’s paper as current news, nobody would be able to tell.
Same type of busted climate crisis scare verbiage.
United Nations Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
Associated Press – Jun 29, 1989
“A senior UN environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000 Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ‘eco- refugees,’ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the UN Environment Program, or UNEP He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control…”
“As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and US Environmental Protection Agency study…”
“Ecological refugees will become a major concern, and what’s worse is you may find that people can move to drier ground, but the soils and the natural resources may not support life Africa doesn’t have to worry about land, but would you want to live in the Sahara?…”
“He said even the most conservative scientists ‘already tell us there’s nothing we can do now to stop a change’ of about 3 degrees ‘Anything beyond that, and we have to start thinking about the significant rise of the sea levels we can expect more ferocious storms, hurricanes, wind shear, dust erosion’…”
Speaking of “experts”, this just in from COP27 itself:
” Experts say climate change is making drought and flooding worse across the globe”
I think a COP putting out junk science may be new.
This is the sort of research Tony Heller does nearly every day.
Here’s a link to a recent post of his:
Glaciers To Disappear By Mid-Century
A century ago, experts said the glaciers of Glacier National Park
would disappear by mid-century.
That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 1961.
That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 2002.
That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 2020
That prediction failed, so they changed the date to 2044
If you Google “failed climate predictions” you will get page after page of links to this sort of stuff.
Here’s one that is critical of science crying “Wolf”:
The Risks of Communicating Extreme Climate Forecasts
And then this:
Many climate predictions do come true – PolitiFact
the IPCC has continued to make predictions that end up
being close to real, observed temperatures.
A read of that one shows that the “close” predictions were warmer than the observed temperatures.