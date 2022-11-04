Scotland In the Little Ice Age

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

Talking of glaciers, this BBC report from eight years ago was a bit more balanced:

A glacier was still in place in Scotland within the past 400 years – 11,000 years later than previously thought – it has been suggested.

Dundee University geographer Dr Martin Kirkbride said a glacier may have survived in the Cairngorms as recently as the 18th Century.

Britain’s last masses of slow-moving ice and snow were understood to have melted 11,500 years ago.

Dr Kirkbride studied the formation of corries in the Cairngorms.

A corrie is a basin-shaped feature created by glaciations in the mountains.

Using a technique called cosmogenic 10Be dating, Dr Kirkbride showed that a small glacier in a Cairngorms corrie piled up granite boulders to form moraine ridges within the past few centuries, during the period of cool climate known as the Little Ice Age.

Dr Kirkbride said: “Our laboratory dating indicates that the moraines were formed within the last couple of thousand years, which shows that a Scottish glacier existed more recently than we had previously thought.

“The climate of the last few millennia was at its most severe between 1650 and 1790.

“There are some anecdotal reports from that time of snow covering some of the mountain tops year-round. What we have now is the scientific evidence that there was indeed a glacier.”

Dundee University said scientists had speculated that glaciers may have re-formed in the Highlands around the time of this Little Ice Age but hard evidence has proved to be elusive.

Dr Kirkbride teamed up with Dr Jez Everest at the British Geological Survey in Edinburgh, and the Cosmogenic Isotope Analysis Facility at the Scottish Universities Environmental Reactor Centre in East Kilbride, to carry out the research.

Dr Everest said: “This is exciting news, as for the first time we have shown that climatic conditions in Scotland allowed glaciation within the last half millennium, at a time when other glaciated areas, such as Scandinavia, Iceland and the Alps saw their glaciers grow to some of their largest sizes since the end of the last Ice Age.

“This has great importance when we start to reconstruct climate change in Scotland and the wider region over the last few centuries.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-25824673

It has actually been known for some years that glaciers reformed in Scotland during the Little Ice Age. In 1982 HH Lamb wrote about this and the famines which resulted from the much colder climate:

Climate, History and The Modern World

This is the world that UNESCO would like us to return to!

