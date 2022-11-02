Bloomberg Don’t Understand Why China Needs Coal

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Philip Bratby

China is building a vast array of new coal-fired power stations, potentially more than the operating capacity of the US, even though it knows the plants will probably never be fully used.

The puzzle of why the world’s leading installer of clean energy is investing so much in the worst polluting — and increasingly expensive — fossil fuel shows the depth of Beijing’s concern over the global squeeze in energy supplies. But it also reflects planning for a gradual relegation of coal’s role, from prime power source to a widely available but often idle backup to China’s rapidly expanding renewables fleet.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-10-31/china-wants-more-coal-power-and-to-hit-climate-change-targets?mc_cid=9cc635f7e9&mc_eid=4961da7cb1

Who writes this drivel?

There is only one reason why China is still building new coal plants – that is because they know that they need dispatchable power, and not intermittent renewables. Even if you believe Xi’s promise to hit net zero by 2060, they will still need lots of coal power in the meantime. Much of its older coal capacity will be long gone by then.

In addition, rising demand for electricity cannot be wholly met by wind and solar power.

As for this “rapidly expanding renewables fleet”, does not Bloomberg actually check the data? Wind and solar power still only account for a tiny 11% of electricity generation.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

GETTR

Telegram



Like this: Like Loading...