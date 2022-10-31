Antarctic

Nature Geoscience: “Eastern Antarctic Peninsula Ice Sheet HAS GROWN Over Last 20 Years”

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
5 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

The German Klimaschau here presents a new video, this one featuring a new study on the Antarctic Ice Shelf published in Nature Geoscience:

Ice sheet “has grown”

According to a University of Cambridge press release dated May 13, 2022, “The eastern Antarctic Peninsula Ice Sheet has grown in area over the last 20 years, due to changing wind and sea ice patterns.”

The press release continues:

So what caused the ice shelves to advance? In the absence of atmosphere and ocean warming over the past 20 years, the dominant control was found to be a change in regional wind patterns over the Weddell Sea, which served to push sea ice against the ice shelves.

Between 1985 and 2002, in contrast, wind conditions in the same area caused sea ice to move away from the coast. By removing the buttressing effect of the sea ice and exposing the ice shelves to damaging ocean waves, stress on the ice shelves increased, ultimately leading to calving of icebergs.”

Note the press release seems to be stating there’s been no warming at this region.

The U. of Cambridge press release also adds that the advance is linked due to decade-scale [natural] changes in atmospheric circulation, which has led to more sea ice being carried to the coast by wind.

Co2- warming is not what is driving the ice activity on the eastern Antarctic Peninsula.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
October 31, 2022 10:07 am

“Even though 85% of the coastal glaciers are advancing, we will only pay attention to the remainder”?

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
October 31, 2022 10:24 am

I guess the alarmists will have to come up with some CO2 involved “research” for why wind conditions change in a decadal cycle.
Send more money.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
October 31, 2022 10:26 am

That ‘buttressing effect’ is at best an unproven hypothesis, but more likely a crackpot idea dreamt up by an activist in search of another trick. I once had the pleasure of inspecting at close quarters the Aletsch glacier in the Swiss Alps. Nothing is buttressing it and it is still there, it doesn’t race down hill for lack of a buttress.

1
Reply
Oldseadog
October 31, 2022 10:29 am

Might not the increase in ice at the edge be due to more snow in the interior?

2
Reply
jeffery p
October 31, 2022 10:55 am

It occurs to me, calving is a sign of a growing ice sheet. If a glacier is receding, the edge should retreat from the shoreline. But if the glacier is growing, m9re falls into the sea. Is that generally correct?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: