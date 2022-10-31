Greta Thunberg Spurns COP27, Lays Out Plans for World Domination

Essay by Eric Worrall

“In order to change things, we need everyone—we need billions of activists”

Greta Thunberg blasts attention-seeking COP27 leaders and says she’ll skip the ‘greenwashing’ climate summit Thunberg has also thrown her support behind headline-making activism. BY SOPHIE MELLOR

October 31, 2022 9:07 AM EDT Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has declined her invitation to the biggest climate conference in the world, calling it a forum for “greenwashing.” Speaking at a Q&A for the launch of her new book, Thunberg announced she would be skipping the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as COP27, held in Egypt next week, as it has become a platform for attention-grabbing politicians. “I’m not going to COP27 for many reasons, but the space for civil society this year is extremely limited,” Thunberg said. “COPs are mainly used as an opportunity for leaders and people in power to get attention, using many different kinds of greenwashing.” … “In order to change things, we need everyone—we need billions of activists,” she said on Sunday. The move pushes her further away from politicians in Europe who have called for a ban on these protests. … Read more: https://fortune.com/2022/10/31/greta-thunberg-blasts-attention-seeking-cop27-leaders/

I can’t help thinking trash talking your closest allies is probably not the best way to build an army of “billions of activists”. Working with others produces better results. I mean look at how close the WEF has come to world domination, by working with others. I’m sure World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab believes plenty of the people he works with are less than perfect, but he makes the best of a bad lot.

Greta mentioned other issues without being too specific. One of those unspecified issues is likely that it is rather difficult to reach Sharm El Sheikh safely by anything other than air.

Sharm El Sheikh itself might be relatively safe, if you ignore all the terrorist attacks, but it is surrounded by some of the most dangerous places on Earth. Safely reaching Sharm El Sheikh via surface transport is a challenge.

For example, British cyclist Dan Hood, who is currently trying to reach Sharm El Sheikh by bicycle, is currently cycling through downtown Baghdad in Iraq. At some point he is going to have to cross the pirate infested Gulf of Aden, or possibly cross the Suez Canal bridge at Al-Qantara. Not a cycling route I would choose to attempt.

Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh is attempting to swim to Egypt – through some of the most polluted and pirate infested waters on Earth.

Maybe the world still has a use for air travel after all.

On a happier note, there are rumours that Dr. Evil is about to get his own movie. Lets hope the producers have the guts to make Dr. Evil an environmental leader – and give him a daughter.

