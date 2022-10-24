Monday Mirthiness #juststopoil funded by – oil heiress

You really can’t make this stuff up. Heiress of billionaire Getty oil dynasty ‘donates $1 million to… Just Stop Oil disruption group.

Aileen Getty has given more than £800,000 ($1million) of her own money to fund climate change action

She is the granddaughter of American oil tycoon J Paul Getty, who was once named the world’s richest man

The money has gone to the Climate Emergency Fund which has given grants to eco-zealots Just Stop Oil

Its supporters have caused chaos by blocking roads, sabotaging petrol stations and disrupting events

It doesn’t get any more stupidly sickening than this, especially since these climatic eco-tards now have blood on their hands.

