Climate cash Climate ugliness

Monday Mirthiness #juststopoil funded by – oil heiress

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
13 Comments

You really can’t make this stuff up. Heiress of billionaire Getty oil dynasty ‘donates $1 million to… Just Stop Oil disruption group.

  • Aileen Getty has given more than £800,000 ($1million) of her own money to fund climate change action
  • She is the granddaughter of American oil tycoon J Paul Getty, who was once named the world’s richest man
  • The money has gone to the Climate Emergency Fund which has given grants to eco-zealots Just Stop Oil
  • Its supporters have caused chaos by blocking roads, sabotaging petrol stations and disrupting events

You can read more here.

It doesn’t get any more stupidly sickening than this, especially since these climatic eco-tards now have blood on their hands.

Ron Long
October 24, 2022 10:16 am

This whole group of idiots, some rich and some wannabes, who think they know the answers and are justified in destruction of cultural treasures, not to mention putting human life at risk, needs to be dealt with appropriately, like with police dogs, tasers, and pepper spray. There’s a video I would like to see.

Disputin
October 24, 2022 10:23 am

Eco turds, surely?

EOM
October 24, 2022 10:34 am

In ancient times, also more recently, so many powerful civilizations were brought down by barbarians from within.

n.n
October 24, 2022 10:40 am

Rebel with a cause, without a clue, and an inheritance. Thanks, mom and dad.

Steve Case
October 24, 2022 10:43 am

I’m sure there all kinds of laws that could be enforced with fines and jail time handed out. That’s not happening because why?

Strativarius
October 24, 2022 10:51 am

Getty confirms these people have more money than sense

ResourceGuy
October 24, 2022 11:05 am

Lenin on an “art” train

What could possibly go wrong?

Vlad the Impaler
October 24, 2022 11:11 am

A sick form of ‘virtue signalling”?

Steve Z
October 24, 2022 11:40 am

Al Gore also inherited money from Occidental Petroleum, although he hopes people forget that now. Nothing like biting the hand that fed you.

But when some of these crazies chain themselves or glue themselves somewhere, Volkswagen had the right response–turn off the light and heat, and let them poop their pants.

markl
October 24, 2022 11:47 am

I’d like to know what the Marxists promised the elites to get such support.

Bill
October 24, 2022 11:50 am

I love looking at the photos in the press of Just Stop Oil protestors to see how many are wearing clothing made with man-made fibres derived from oil and coal. Do as I say not as I do!

Bobby K
October 24, 2022 11:51 am

I’m beyond terrified, I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I’m barely hanging on by a thread here. Can someone here please debunk this? The Arctic Death Spiral – Scientists’ Warning (scientistswarning.org)

Rud Istvan
October 24, 2022 11:54 am

As with Kerry, money and brains often are disconnected.

