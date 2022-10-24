EPA

How Dare They?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
27 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dennis Ambler

Sweden’s new right-wing government has sparked an outcry after scrapping the Ministry of Environment in a move the opposition has branded “devastating”.

Previously, the ministry was a high-profile stand-alone department with a minister in the cabinet, but now it will operate as part of another ministry instead. 

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson unveiled his new cabinet on Tuesday, and although he did appoint a Minister of Climate and Environment — 26-year-old Liberal MP Romina Pourmokhtari— she will work under Christian Democrat leader Ebba Busch, the new Minister for Energy, Business and Industry, rather than lead her own ministry. 

The leader of the Swedish Greens, Per Bolund, noted that for the first time in 35 years Sweden would have no dedicated environment ministry.

“It is impossible to describe more clearly how little this government values ​​the environment and the climate. This is a historic decision with devastating consequences for environmental issues”, said Bolund. 

https://www.euronews.com/2022/10/18/devastating-consequences-as-new-swedish-government-scraps-environment-ministry

How dare they?

Macha
October 24, 2022 2:04 pm

Has the pendulum began to swing less woke? Over here in Australia we had a netballer not wanting to wear the sponsors logo. The mining company pulled the entire $15M national sponsorship.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  Macha
October 24, 2022 3:40 pm

Well done Gina! When will these sportspeople understand that they are mere entertainers, and we are not interested in their political views?

Chaswarnertoo
October 24, 2022 2:07 pm

Reeeeeeeeee! 🤣

markl
October 24, 2022 2:18 pm

It’s more than just the Green machine, Sweden has had it with outsiders trying to remake their society. Being nice to immigrants has cost them with increased crime, terrorism, sex crimes, while draining their treasuries with no return. Being nice to environmentalists has weakened their economy and altered their lifestyle. Their approach to Covid proved to be correct while the rest of the world chastised them. Sweden has awakened and said enough is too much and they’re taking their country back. Good for them.

InterestedBystander
Reply to  markl
October 24, 2022 3:20 pm

Lots of bombings I hear.

Tom Halla
October 24, 2022 2:24 pm

Among many other stupid or malevolent things Richard Nixon did, establishing the EPA as a stand alone agency was one of the worst. Being a separate agency meant that “the environment” was never going to be protected enough, and that any sense of other goals being a higher priority was against their continued employment.

James Snook
October 24, 2022 2:25 pm

Greta Scoldylocks will stamp her little foot!

Ron Long
October 24, 2022 2:27 pm

The Green Loonies are probably going to bring in Greta Doom Princess Thunberg to stare down the government. If she tries I am available to counter her as I have been weaponizing the smirk (looks like I’m getting good at it because when I try it on my dogs they growl at me). Fight fire with fire!

It doesnot add up
October 24, 2022 2:28 pm

Big changes in energy policy too. No more subsidies for wind farms. Expedite new nuclear. No more interconnectors to import high prices from Germany.

Serge Wright
October 24, 2022 2:29 pm

This is a good move. These useless ministries are home to the economy destroying woke progressives and serve no purpose other than to block useful development and substitute it with the opposite.

DrEd
Reply to  Serge Wright
October 24, 2022 2:41 pm

Let’s hope the new government has much success and continues to make rational decisions.

Citizen Smith
Reply to  Serge Wright
October 24, 2022 3:46 pm

Good move alright. Pourmokhtari, at 26 years old, will not have much knowledge, political skill or influence. Thankfully this will render the sub-ministry not very effective.

Jack Frost
October 24, 2022 2:32 pm

If only Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Prime Minister, had the balls to do the same in the UK government. We can but dream.

Mike Jonas
Editor
Reply to  Jack Frost
October 24, 2022 3:02 pm

‘Appointed’ is the correct word. Just like Xi Jinping did for the Hong Kong election, the ruling Tory cabal picked the one and only candidate. I feel the icy cold stirrings of a general election coming, as democracy dies one cut at a time.

InterestedBystander
Reply to  Jack Frost
October 24, 2022 3:24 pm

I suspect the Tories will swing left out of fear. They’ve thrown away their mandate with mis-governance and they fear the public wants more Leftist policies. People everywhere want less crime and affordable food and energy. Do that and never worry about another election.

John K. Sutherland
October 24, 2022 2:42 pm

Wonderful! I have wanted our own Dept. of the Env scrapped here, where I live in Canada. They do nothing but cost us money and aggravation, with no benefit.

Barbara McKenzie
October 24, 2022 2:50 pm

An interesting manoevre. As a New Zealander, addressing the question of totally woke, totally corrupt government departments is of interest.

tgasloli
October 24, 2022 2:52 pm

“Minister of Climate & Environment, 26 year old..,”

When they appointed someone that young it should have been a clue that person would not make any decisions.

Mike Jonas
Editor
October 24, 2022 2:57 pm

Sweden has been without a dedicated environment ministry for 1287 of the last 1322 years – or in fact 13987 of the last 14022 years. I think it will survive now, and of course it does still actually have an environment ministry.

MarkW
October 24, 2022 3:02 pm

Fire as many people as you can, as fast as you can. To make it harder for the next government to reconstitute this department.

Pauleta
October 24, 2022 3:07 pm

Great wasn’t available?

BobM
October 24, 2022 3:15 pm

Could this be a real climate (crisis/net zero) “tipping point”?

InterestedBystander
October 24, 2022 3:19 pm

Wow. A governing party with balls. Good for Sweden. Now if only American Republicans would grow a pair. EPA, Dept. of Education and major chunks of the Dept. of Justice need to go. Just refuse to fund them. Let the Democrats press squeal like stuck pigs.

Bob
October 24, 2022 3:34 pm

Good for Sweden.

Gunga Din
October 24, 2022 3:37 pm

WUWT is an international forum.
‘Conservative” and “Liberal” are names of actual political parties in some countries that don’t stand for what those words mean in other countries. (I doubt if anyone who loves and supports socialism would claim to support the National Socialist German Workers’ Party.)
So what does “right-wing”, “left-wing” mean in Sweden?
(Either that doesn’t go with Grrreeetttraa is good for them!)

Mike Lowe
October 24, 2022 3:42 pm

If those environmental extremists would just stick to looking after the environment, and resist the temptation of interfering in political matters, many of us would agree with them.

DMacKenzie
October 24, 2022 3:43 pm

“Your company has to have a mission and vision statement” said the outside management consultant.
“Your company has to have a safety department” said the outside management consultant..
“You need a quality control department” said the outside management consultant.
“You need a scheduling department” said the outside management consultant.
“Your company has to have an environmental responsibility department” said the outside management consultant.
“Your company has to change to ERP software” said the outside management consultant.
“Your company has to have a corporate governance group” said the outside management consultant.
Most of these things were NOT found in hindsight to function as effectively as just hiring responsible employees and responsible supervisors to start with…not to mention much more reliably and expediently without empire building and management by constipation….
Probably environmental responsibility of all these Swedish government departments is something similar.

