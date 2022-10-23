British Health Expert: “If we’re going to be a hot country soon we need to be thinking the same way”

Essay by Eric Worrall

Britain usually suffers a little under 10,000 – 60,000 excess winter deaths every year . But we should apparently be worrying about the 2,800 excess summer deaths.

Climate crisis poses ‘growing threat’ to health in UK, says expert

Exclusive: Prof Dame Jenny Harries warns of dangers to food security, flooding and insect-borne diseases

Hannah Devlin Science correspondent @hannahdev

Sun 23 Oct 2022 22.00 AEDT

The climate crisis poses a “significant and growing threat” to health in the UK, the country’s most senior public health expert has warned.

Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Dame Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said there was a common misconception that a warmer climate would bring net health benefits due to milder winters. But the climate emergency would bring far wider-reaching health impacts, she said, with food security, flooding and mosquito-borne diseases posing threats.

“The heatwave this summer really brought home to people the direct impact,” said Harries. “But it’s the breadth of the impact. It’s not just the heat.”

…

“Colleagues from Pakistan … are suffering from the impacts of flooding. They are dealing with stagnant water, higher risks of sewage overflowing into publicly accessible water spaces,” she said. “We are seeing in some of the things that could be happening in the UK.”

…

This summer, the UK experienced record temperatures of 40.3C and six separate heatwave periods associated with more than 2,800 excess deaths. “If several aeroplanes all exploded and we’d lost that many people it would be front-page news in health protection terms,” Harries said.

…

“We have much to learn from countries that currently have warmer temperatures,” she said. “If we’re going to be a hot country soon we need to be thinking the same way.”

…