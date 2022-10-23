Alarmism Ridiculae

British Health Expert: “If we’re going to be a hot country soon we need to be thinking the same way”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Britain usually suffers a little under 10,000 – 60,000 excess winter deaths every year . But we should apparently be worrying about the 2,800 excess summer deaths.

Climate crisis poses ‘growing threat’ to health in UK, says expert

Exclusive: Prof Dame Jenny Harries warns of dangers to food security, flooding and insect-borne diseases

Hannah Devlin Science correspondent @hannahdev
Sun 23 Oct 2022 22.00 AEDT

The climate crisis poses a “significant and growing threat” to health in the UK, the country’s most senior public health expert has warned.

Speaking to the Guardian, Prof Dame Jenny Harries, the chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, said there was a common misconception that a warmer climate would bring net health benefits due to milder winters. But the climate emergency would bring far wider-reaching health impacts, she said, with food security, flooding and mosquito-borne diseases posing threats.

“The heatwave this summer really brought home to people the direct impact,” said Harries. “But it’s the breadth of the impact. It’s not just the heat.”

“Colleagues from Pakistan … are suffering from the impacts of flooding. They are dealing with stagnant water, higher risks of sewage overflowing into publicly accessible water spaces,” she said. “We are seeing in some of the things that could be happening in the UK.”

This summer, the UK experienced record temperatures of 40.3C and six separate heatwave periods associated with more than 2,800 excess deaths. “If several aeroplanes all exploded and we’d lost that many people it would be front-page news in health protection terms,” Harries said.

“We have much to learn from countries that currently have warmer temperatures,” she said. “If we’re going to be a hot country soon we need to be thinking the same way.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/oct/23/climate-change-poses-growing-threat-to-health-in-uk-says-expert

The warm weather = mosquito borne disease claim is complete nonsense. Malaria was a major killer in Shakespeare’s England, in the middle of the Little Ice Age, but most people are not aware of this. The reason is our ancestors didn’t call it Malaria, they called it Ague.

Mosquito borne diseases are controlled by draining swamps and killing mosquitoes, not by controlling CO2 emissions. Pakistan’s post flooding mosquito problems could be cured overnight with a few thousand tons of paraffin and DDT.

As for the claim Britain is becoming a hot country, I put this claim in the same category as all those wild “end of snow” predictions.

Joe Gordon
October 23, 2022 10:40 pm

At some point, I hope people realize that the real struggle for our civilization’s survival lies in insisting that our schools teach children to think and solve problems. Instead, the schools indoctrinate, and “Dame Jenny” is a shining example of the result: millions of adults who lack reasoning skills. This is the future of our world, and it’s not looking great.

Mike Lowe
October 23, 2022 11:01 pm

What utter nonsense from more misleading academics. Yes, ambient temperatures are increasing, but is 0.7 degrees increase over 100 years sufficient to worry about? Of course, the incomes of these academics does depend on the extent of their alarmism!

JBW
October 23, 2022 11:02 pm

Quote “are suffering from the impacts of flooding. They are dealing with stagnant water, higher risks of sewage overflowing into publicly accessible water spaces”

Already happening and has been for many many years is two Sussex villages next to ours. Every time there is a major rainstorm (like yesterday) peoples loos, back gardens and some roads will have raw sewage floating around. That’s what you get when authorities refuse to improve the infrastructure, and continually pass the buck. But they are quick to allow new house building which just adds to the problem of course.

Redge
October 23, 2022 11:19 pm

“If we’re going to be a hot country soon we need to be thinking the same way”

We’re not

So nothing to worry about

Bill Toland
Reply to  Redge
October 23, 2022 11:41 pm

I’m still waiting for this warm weather to reach Scotland.

Redge
October 23, 2022 11:26 pm

From the BBC

During those periods, there were 3,271 excess deaths – 6.2% above the five-year average – out of a total of 56,303 deaths in England and Wales.

Most of those who died had dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, making it the leading cause of excess deaths, the ONS said.

During the winter months, there are still more deaths on most days than during a hot summer like 2022.

The excess deaths were more likely a lack of hydration than global warming. Sad for the families involved, but hardly the “growing threat” to UK health

Coeur de Lion
October 23, 2022 11:46 pm

It wasn’t a heat wave. It was a coupla days of hot weather. And we are now into eight years of no global warming. The BBC said? No it didn’t.

