Watch: Morano on OAN TV goes full World Wrestling taunts against London climate debate duckers – ‘I’m coming to London…If you try to block me out – ‘I will be there at the door!’

In Focus w/ Addison Smith – One America TV – Broadcast October 14, 2022 Climate Depot Founder Marc Morano talks about climate activists vandalizing paintings and his upcoming climate debate in London.
Morano: “This is like WWF wrestling style. Morano screaming: ‘Now listen to this: I’m getting on a plane this weekend and I’m coming to London and I’m going to debate and if you try to block me out — I will be there at the door! You will not keep me out!’
Morano: All right. That’s a little out-of-control Wrestling Federation taunt there.
OAN TV host Addison Smith: I for one would not want to cross you on the debate stage Marc Morano.
No Debate Allowed?! Debate opponent withdraws, ducks debate at ‘Green Davos’ conference – Morano & Monckton’s set to debate climate activists as UK Climate Minister cancels attendance
By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot
Full OAN TV Video segment here:
Same Clip Cued Up to Morano’s Wrestling-style taunt to London debate organizers:
Rough transcript:
Monckton responds to UK ‘Green Davos’ debate ducker Aaron Thierry: He has ‘cried off & retreated’ – ‘The champagne-guzzlers patting each other on the back at the climate-forum’ are in for ‘fireworks