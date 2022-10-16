censorship Climate Change Debate Climate Politics

Watch: Morano on OAN TV goes full World Wrestling taunts against London climate debate duckers – ‘I’m coming to London…If you try to block me out – ‘I will be there at the door!’

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
3 Comments

In Focus w/ Addison Smith – One America TV – Broadcast October 14, 2022 Climate Depot Founder Marc Morano talks about climate activists vandalizing paintings and his upcoming climate debate in London.

Morano: “This is like WWF wrestling style. Morano screaming: ‘Now listen to this: I’m getting on a plane this weekend and I’m coming to London and I’m going to debate and if you try to block me out — I will be there at the door! You will not keep me out!’

Morano: All right. That’s a little out-of-control Wrestling Federation taunt there.

OAN TV host Addison Smith: I for one would not want to cross you on the debate stage Marc Morano.

No Debate Allowed?! Debate opponent withdraws, ducks debate at ‘Green Davos’ conference – Morano & Monckton’s set to debate climate activists as UK Climate Minister cancels attendance

By: Marc Morano – Climate Depot

Full OAN TV Video segment here: 

Same Clip Cued Up to Morano’s Wrestling-style taunt to London debate organizers: 

Monckton responds to UK ‘Green Davos’ debate ducker Aaron Thierry: He has ‘cried off & retreated’ – ‘The champagne-guzzlers patting each other on the back at the climate-forum’ are in for ‘fireworks

Gary Pearse
October 16, 2022 7:24 pm

The idea that climateers are afraid to debate, is more true than ever. The “Climate Policy Caused” deepening global economic depression, shuttered major industries, spiralling power and fuel energy costs (predicted by Obama because of gov policy) which hikes prices and induces grave shortages of food and everything else is baked in for several years.

Scientists, CEOs are more and more speaking out and beleaguered ordinary UK, German and French citizens are taking to the streets. Heads of state are being kicked out. Eco crash test dummy Sri Lanka wiped out their economy…

The once confident anthro global warming academics are beginning to waffle (except bewilderingly in Australia) double punched by what maybe a second bout of global cooling. Papers on climate models running too hot. Papers saying things are going to be worse at a 1.5C temp rise than earlier thought (this and other examples of throwing in the towel).

They know the jig is up and that they are central culprits in the unavoidable developing human disaster. They vacuously hype a return to the push for more renewables but they would give their right arms for enough coal and natural gas to get their poor compatriots safely through the looming winter. No, we’ve had peak renewables in Europe and there is no turning back. Yeah, there is no appetite for debate or any need.

markl
October 16, 2022 7:26 pm

The refusal to debate should be a warning sign to AGW believers.

John Hultquist
October 16, 2022 7:47 pm

Here is what the man said:
Debate ducker Dr. Aaron Thierry: Given the immense stakes & need for immediate climate action, I cannot in good conscience lend legitimacy to an event that would profile grifters who knowingly shill for fossil fuel polluters, even as millions have their lives & livelihoods destroyed by climate impacts. I was initially excited to speak at the event, billing itself as a “conference which is 100% dedicated to investment in sustainability”. But was horrified to subsequently discover Monckton & Morano added to the agenda. Both are infamous for spreading climate disinformation.””

 Grifter: con man. Someone who pulls confidence games.
a person who swindles you by means of deception or fraud.
Calling people shills and infamous is the work of a grifter.
I wouldn’t want to be in the same room with Aaron Thierry unless there was a large security presence. Climate Cult members are unstable.

