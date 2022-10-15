Trevor Milton. By Miljøstiftelsen ZERO - link, CC BY 2.0, link.
Climate ugliness

Green Vehicle Entrepreneur Convicted of Securities and Wire Fraud

59 mins ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola, who claimed to have developed prototype hydrogen and electric vehicles, has been convicted of deceiving investors.

Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola, found guilty of fraud

By Matt McFarland, CNN Business and Reuters
Updated 6:30 PM EDT, Fri October 14, 2022

Washington, DCCNN — 

Nikola founder Trevor Milton was convicted Friday by a U.S. jury of fraud in a case alleging he lied to investors about the electric and hydrogen fuel cell company’s technology.

The jury found Milton guilty on a count of securities fraud and two counts of wire fraud after deliberating for roughly five hours. Milton was acquitted on another count of securities fraud. Milton potentially faces years in prison.

Prosecutors had alleged that Milton made false and misleading statements about “nearly all aspects of the business,” including that Nikola had a fully functioning prototype despite Milton knowing it was inoperable. Milton had also claimed that Nikola had built an electric and hydrogen powered pickup from the ground up with Nikola parts and technology, despite not doing so, according to prosecutors. 

“Trevor Milton lied to Nikola’s investors — over and over and over again. That’s fraud, plain and simple,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the verdict was released. “Let this case serve as a warning to anyone who plays fast and loose with the truth to get investors to part with their money. It won’t end well.”

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2022/10/14/business/trevor-milton-nikola-verdict/index.html

I doubt this will be the last case of green fraud. The political desperation for progress, and the magnitude of easy government money sloshing around the hydrogen, EV and renewable industries in my opinion is likely attracting fraudsters like moths to a flame.

5 7 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Janice Moore
October 15, 2022 10:08 am

“Let this case serve as a warning to anyone who plays fast and loose with the truth to get investors [or taxpayers] to part with their money. It won’t end well.”

Amen.

Watch out, human CO2 crooks, all you solar, wind, electric vehicle, carbon storage, cladding, etc. scammers…..

In the end: TRUTH WINS.

2
Reply
Ron Long
October 15, 2022 10:08 am

Good to get a fraud conviction, but, since it is in Federal Court, the Brandon Administration can pardon him, because, you know, good intentions. Wait for it.

2
Reply
Janice Moore
October 15, 2022 10:08 am

“Green” Vehicle

0
Reply
Rick C
October 15, 2022 10:32 am

What seems clear is that Nicola was a giant scam from the get go – even the name is an attempt to capitalize on Tesla’s publicity. What’s more amazing is that it’s still in business as a public company. Current stock price is $3.06, down from a high of $64. I suspect it will never actually produce and sell a legitimate product, but it will still probably have millions in revenue from government subsidies.

0
Reply
John Bell
October 15, 2022 10:33 am

This type of thing got me a good job in Michigan in 2004, lots of money for “green” vehicle technology R&D, and it is still flowing here near Detroit. (HYZON hydrogen power) In my case it was for a hydraulic hybrid UPS truck that the EPA in Ann Arbor was working on, but of course it was a big failure, not commercially viable, but what can you expect from folks who have never worked in industry? they think their ideas are winners but they are just career bureaucrats.

0
Reply
Terry
October 15, 2022 10:40 am

Oh no more greenwashing. When are they going after guys like Gore and Obama?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 15, 2022 10:57 am

This case wasn’t hard. They claimed to have a working truck prototype, and showed investors video of it going down a road at speed. Turns out they towed a nonfunctional vehicle up a hill, and filmed it rolling down. They claimed to be producing hydrogen at a cost 81% less than industry, when they had produced none ever. They claimed to have propriety inverters, when in fact they were buying them from Cascadia and removing the branding.
Old investing adage: when something sounds too good to be true, it probably isn’t.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: