Alarmism Bad science journalism

WaPo Weather Guy Matthew Cappucci Perpetuates the Climate Hoax with Misleading Report on New Rain ‘Study’

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
12 Comments

From Junk Science

Like fish in a barrel.

Steve Milloy

Here is the Washington Post article (Web | PDF) by the Capital Weather Gang’s Matthew Cappucci about a new study in Geophysical Research Letters.

Note the certainty of the headline (above) and opening paragraphs (below), including the certain attribution to “humans”, a synonym for manmade emissions of greenhouse gases.

Now compare that certainty with the last paragraph of the study’s analysis, especially the highlighted portion.

Note the incongruity… Cappucci’s false presentation of certainty vs. the study authors’ clear admission of uncertainty.

Unfortunately, Cappucci seems to be a committed climate propagandist working at a propaganda outfit committed to the climate hoax. Since our last clash, he blocked me on Twitter.

The WaPo masthead reads “Democrats Dies in Darkness”… especially when you leave the inconvenient truths buried in the paywalled study.

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Richards
October 15, 2022 6:03 am

In the UK we have just been informed that it will take 12 months of above average rainfall to top up our water supplies. It looks like no matter how hard the media push the global warming meme, the weather just does not respond!

0
Reply
atticman
Reply to  Steve Richards
October 15, 2022 6:14 am

No problem! Above-average rainfall is not uncommon in the UK. These morons forget that everything tends to the mean. Look at Australia…

2
Reply
David Wojick
Reply to  atticman
October 15, 2022 6:40 am

Above average occurs almost half the time. Average rainfall is rare.

0
Reply
Joe Wagner
October 15, 2022 6:09 am

The Washington ComPost’s masthead reads “Democracy dies in Darkness”….

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Joe Wagner
October 15, 2022 6:43 am

It seems the Post has changed that warning into its mission.

0
Reply
Jeroen B.
Reply to  Joe Wagner
October 15, 2022 6:51 am

More accurate would be “Democrats die in Darkness” because they’re outlawing all sources for light, food and energy because their religion demands it of them.

0
Reply
David Dibbell
October 15, 2022 6:18 am

This “warmer air’s ability to hold more water” chorus of unsound attribution is on constant replay. But it is also true that the atmosphere rejects water vapor at rates of energy transformation thousands of times more intense than the low-single-digit W/m^2 incremental static warming effect of GHGs. Rainfall at one inch per hour represents a 17,600 W/m^2 conversion of the latent heat of water vapor into motion, work, and heating of the atmosphere.

And there is a ready supply of very dry air at altitude and from the poles to displace the warmer, more humid air at the surface and closer to the equator.

https://climatereanalyzer.org/wx/DailySummary/#pwtr

Last edited 37 minutes ago by David Dibbell
0
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
October 15, 2022 6:20 am

Not once do they mention that the rain is also 6% wetter these days (griff will be along shortly to confirm). And they call themselves “scientists”?

0
Reply
Strativarius
October 15, 2022 6:26 am

Here’s the study

Now make it fit the narrative

0
Reply
Steve Case
October 15, 2022 6:27 am

“We might not know if there’s an overall increase or decrease. That’s one thing that we’re working on.”
_________________________________

They could just look at NOAA’s Climate at a Glance:

USA Precipitation NOAA CAG.png
2
Reply
David Wojick
October 15, 2022 6:38 am

There has been no US warming for a very long time.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/uah-version-6/

This falsifies any hypothesis that warming is changing the US weather.

0
Reply
Strativarius
October 15, 2022 6:45 am

UK emissions to go down….

“”Electric Mini production to move from Oxford to China”” – BBC

https://apple.news/AQDmS7gu6QVip_2_FQKtTNA

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: