Biomass Climate Hypocrisy

Drax Is Burning Virgin Forest

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
22 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

h/t Dave Ward/Robin Guenier

The BBC have finally caught up! There have been complaints for years about this:

A company that has received billions of pounds in green energy subsidies from UK taxpayers is cutting down environmentally-important forests, a BBC Panorama investigation has found.

Drax runs Britain’s biggest power station, which burns millions of tonnes of imported wood pellets – which is classed as renewable energy.

The BBC has discovered some of the wood comes from primary forests in Canada.

The company says it only uses sawdust and waste wood.

Panorama analysed satellite images, traced logging licences and used drone filming to prove its findings. Reporter Joe Crowley also followed a truck from a Drax mill to verify it was picking up whole logs from an area of precious forest.

Ecologist Michelle Connolly told Panorama the company was destroying forests that had taken thousands of years to develop.

“It’s really a shame that British taxpayers are funding this destruction with their money. Logging natural forests and converting them into pellets to be burned for electricity, that is absolutely insane,” she said.

The Drax power station in Yorkshire is a converted coal plant, which now produces 12% of the UK’s renewable electricity.

It has already received £6bn in green energy subsidies. Burning wood is considered green, but it is controversial among environmentalists.

Panorama discovered Drax bought logging licences to cut down two areas of environmentally-important forest in British Columbia.

The Panorama team used drones to survey the area

One of the Drax forests is a square mile, including large areas that have been identified as rare, old-growth forest.

The provincial government of British Columbia says old-growth forests are particularly important and that companies should put off logging them.

Drax’s own responsible sourcing policy says it “will avoid damage or disturbance” to primary and old-growth forest.

However, the latest satellite pictures show Drax is now cutting down the forest.

Satellite images show forests cut down in British Columbia

The company told Panorama many of the trees there had died, and that logging would reduce the risk of wildfires.

The entire area covered by the second Drax logging licence has already been cut down.

Drax told the BBC it had not cut down the forests itself and said it transferred the logging licences to other companies.

But Panorama checked and the authorities in British Columbia confirmed that Drax still holds the licences.

Drax said it did not use the logs from the two sites Panorama identified. It said they were sent to timber mills – to make wood products – and that Drax only used the leftover sawdust for its pellets.

The company says it does use some logs – in general – to make wood pellets. It claims it only uses ones that are small, twisted, or rotten.

But documents on a Canadian forestry database show that only 11% of the logs delivered to the two Drax plants in the past year were classified as the lowest quality, which cannot be used for wood products.

Panorama wanted to see if logs from primary forests cut down by logging companies were being transferred to Drax’s Meadowbank pellet plant. The programme filmed a truck on a 120-mile round trip: leaving the plant, collecting piles of whole logs from a forest that had been cut down by a logging company and then returning to the plant for their delivery.

Drax later admitted that it did use logs from the forest to make wood pellets. The company said they were species the timber industry did not want, and they would often be burned anyway to reduce wildfire risks.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-63089348

It is amazing how Drax have changed their story as evidence mounts against them.

There has been plenty of investigative work in the US, where Drax also operate, which has come to similar conclusions. All along though, Drax has insisted they never use prime wood. That is now proven to be a lie.

I am also pleased that the BBC has pointed out the nonsense that these trees will soon be replanted, with the carbon offset. As they note:

Primary forests, which have never been logged before and store vast quantities of carbon, are not considered a sustainable source. It is highly unlikely that replanted trees will ever hold as much carbon as the old forest.

The government however finds itself in the horns of a dilemma. Without this pretend reduction in carbon emissions, it would be nowhere near meeting its climate targets.

If it decides to stop treating biomass as renewable, it will have to drastically ramp up wind and solar instead.

Bioenergy accounts for 13% of the UK’s electricity generation, which is more than onshore wind.

4 Eyes
October 4, 2022 2:10 am

Maybe the BBC has worked out that trees burn a lot quicker than they grow.

Leo Smith
Reply to  4 Eyes
October 4, 2022 2:16 am

I doubt it.

Leo Smith
October 4, 2022 2:15 am

Well they wouldnt let Drax burn coal, and now they want to stop it burning wood.
That will crash the UK grid. Drax is more than 10% of it.

Drax has merely done what environmentalists in government told it it had to.

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 4, 2022 3:13 am

Coal is just really old wood.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Rob_Dawg
October 4, 2022 3:47 am

Well seasoned wood at that, much more energy per Kg

Dudley Horscroft
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 4, 2022 3:18 am

The only sensible idea is to go back to burning coal, and declare it a ‘renewable’ source of energy.

RickWill
October 4, 2022 2:23 am

Burning virgins in the forest. That is the way of religious cults!

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  RickWill
October 4, 2022 3:14 am

> Burning virgins in the forest. That is the way of religious cults!

Christmas tress, Yule logs.

Gregory Woods
October 4, 2022 2:36 am

Drax is burning virgins?

Rob_Dawg
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 4, 2022 3:15 am

No wonder there is a shortage! 😉

Roy Everett
October 4, 2022 2:45 am

Which reminds me (but a bit off-thread): what was the outcome of the NASA OCO 2 satellite project, which aimed to chart the density of and flow patterns of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere? There were some early images, including some shown and even re-calculated on this site, then it seemed to go quiet.

Ron Long
October 4, 2022 3:09 am

I worked summer jobs in Oregon in sawmills, which had a “hog” a whirling blade arrangement that reduced the trimmed wood into chips, sold for making particle board. All of that came to an end when the environmentalists championed the Spotted Owl. Now Environmentalists are OK with cutting down old-growth forests, owls and other inhabitants notwithstanding, to engage in phony virtue-signaling? Full circle? Values for sale? Idiots costing taxpayers millions? Yes.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Ron Long
October 4, 2022 3:49 am

Also when cutting down trees for Windmills, making owls homeless and increasing the risk of an early death at the same time

ltexpat
October 4, 2022 3:20 am

Is there a more regressive, back-to-the-past, “renewable” energy source than bio-mass?

In past centuries, a far less densely populated Europe was denuded of forests to provide fuel for heating – bio-mass!
At the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, at the birth of the IC engine, up to 40% of all agricultural output was devoted to feeding work and transportation animals – bio-mass!

Now we grow corn, convert it to ethanol and use it to power IC engines – bio-mass!

This is progress?

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  ltexpat
October 4, 2022 3:50 am

As long as we don’t go back to wooden ships and charcoal burning the ending of both saved Europes few remaining forests

Spetzer86
Reply to  ltexpat
October 4, 2022 3:54 am

We could argue for converting Drax from wood chips to cow chips, that’d take them back another century….

Ben Vorlich
October 4, 2022 3:46 am

I read this article a few days ago.
Since then I’ve been wondering, even if as Drax claim it is “waste” wood from ot other processes, if it is such a good idea why isn’t the wood burnt for electricity in the USA and Canada?
The USA in particular had many coal burning power stations which like Drax could be converted to wood burning. In these times of energy shortages you’d think a zero carbon fuel like wood would be in short supply.

Pflashgordon
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
October 4, 2022 3:54 am

Because it’s been tried in the U.S. already. Even at small scale, it is uneconomical and polluting. It takes an overseas national government to give massive tax incentives and subsidized pricing to create the temporary illusion that it is feasible.

John Garrett
October 4, 2022 3:58 am

The New Math:

Where BG= Big Government,
BG2=Big Green, and
CAGW=Catastrophic Anthropogenic Global Warming,

then

BG+BG2+CAGW=Corruption

strativarius
October 4, 2022 4:05 am

The BBC have reported this because it now suits their agenda.

If we knew there have been complaints for years about this, you can bet the BBC did, too.

﻿

JeffC
Reply to  strativarius
October 4, 2022 4:51 am

There was a programme about this on Channel 4 about 4 or 5 years ago. Just got ignored. Too many powerful people with fingers in the pie.

H.R.
October 4, 2022 4:41 am

What’s the answer to this Drax problem?

Whatever solution is put forward, I’d be willing to bet a fair sum that it will be the wrong one, costly, and most likely will make things worse.

Time after time in poll after poll, everyone is all for ‘Saving the Planet’ or preventing ‘Climate Change’, but they are unwilling to pay for it.

When will politicians get a clue and just announce serious sounding grandiose plans for some vague time in the future, and then waste the money on something else?

