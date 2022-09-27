Climate FAIL Sea ice

What Happened to The Ice-Free Arctic?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
37 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

I wonder how these predictions worked out? (Answers tomorrow!!)

.

Scientists in the US have presented one of the most dramatic forecasts yet for the disappearance of Arctic sea ice.

Their latest modelling studies indicate northern polar waters could be ice-free in summers within just 5-6 years.

Professor Wieslaw Maslowski told an American Geophysical Union meeting that previous projections had underestimated the processes now driving ice loss.

Summer melting this year reduced the ice cover to 4.13 million sq km, the smallest ever extent in modern times.

Remarkably, this stunning low point was not even incorporated into the model runs of Professor Maslowski and his team, which used data sets from 1979 to 2004 to constrain their future projections. “Our projection of 2013 for the removal of ice in summer is not accounting for the last two minima, in 2005 and 2007,” the researcher from the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, California, explained to the BBC.

“So given that fact, you can argue that may be our projection of 2013 is already too conservative.”

http://news.bbc.co.uk/1/hi/sci/tech/7139797.stm

.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/earth/earthnews/3318239/Arctic-ice-could-be-gone-in-five-years.html

.

North Pole May Be Ice-Free This Summer

.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2012/sep/17/arctic-collapse-sea-ice

.

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/arctic-ice-cap-in-death-spiral-xvwm398zpds

.

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/arctic-could-become-icefree-for-first-time-in-more-than-100-000-years-claims-leading-scientist-a7065781.html

Pillage Idiot
September 27, 2022 6:10 am

How could their data not include recent minima, yet still project out to ice free?

I assume they included lots of positive feedbacks in their models, yet were unaware of any of the actual physical negative feedbacks in the real world arctic.

How can you model a process that you clearly do not understand?

Merrick
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
September 27, 2022 6:19 am

Not to be flippant, but frankly the less you understand something (and are not bothered by that fact) the easier it is to model.

Bryan A
Reply to  Merrick
September 27, 2022 6:38 am

Their model predictions appear to be based on prior years performance and projected holocausts. Prior to 2007 the sea ice was gradually decreasing (which basically stopped and stabilized in 2007) but climate science du-jour data ended prior to the stabilization. So all they saw was the gradual decline and projected it forward

BobM
Reply to  Bryan A
September 27, 2022 7:38 am

They could have projected it forward with a ruler. No computer necessary, as clearly the “climate” part of their climate model was completely wrong in “projecting” what was to happen in the Arctic. Just by saying they missed on the later minima shows how little actually went into computations starting from the scientific basis of the annual freezing and melting of Arctic sea ice. Charlatans, mostly.

Graham Lyons
Reply to  Merrick
September 27, 2022 7:17 am

It’s like someone who has never worked in commerce and knows nothing about manufacturing, marketing, his possible competitors or cost analysis designing a spreadsheet to show how much profit he will make producing and selling his new gadget.

David Brewer
Reply to  Merrick
September 27, 2022 7:28 am

Sadly, most people fail to understand just how true this is. The better you understand things the more complex the model generally required to describe the physics that you observe and thus harder to model. Any idiot can model something you barely understand… you just can’t easily get the right answer that way.

Joseph Zorzin
September 27, 2022 6:12 am

ice free for the first time in 100,000 years???

ResourceGuy
September 27, 2022 6:24 am

But it is just crummy Griff ice after all. /sarc

griff
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 27, 2022 6:45 am

The overall, downward trend in the minimum extent from 1979 to 2022 is 12.6 percent per decade relative to the 1981 to 2010 average. The loss of sea ice is about 78,500 square kilometers (30,300 square miles) per year, equivalent to losing the size of the state of South Carolina or the country of Austria annually. (NSIDC)

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 6:48 am

What was happening with Arctic ice prior to 1979, Griffie?

Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 7:00 am

I know you will react badly to mentioning him, but Tony Heller did a chart of pre-satellite, pre 1978 ice extent. 1978 was a post war high.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 7:06 am

Linear projecting again

TonyG
Reply to  ResourceGuy
September 27, 2022 7:17 am

Trends in nature NEVER change, right?

ResourceGuy
September 27, 2022 6:26 am

September 27, 2022 6:26 am

Bryan A
September 27, 2022 6:32 am

Wrong
Wrong
Wrong
Wrong
Wrong
and
Wrong
Someone needs to hold these reporters’ and prognosticators’ respective feet to the fire. And I’m not talking about the imaginary modeled fire of CC/GW/AGW.
Perhaps …

griff
September 27, 2022 6:44 am

The 2022 minimum is tied for tenth lowest in the nearly 44-year satellite record, with 2018 and 2017. The last 16 years, from 2007 to 2022, are the lowest 16 sea ice extents in the satellite record.

And apart from extent, volume, thickness and age of the ice are all trending lower.

David Kamakaris
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 6:49 am

Are you saying that 44 years is the length of your record?

Matt Kiro
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 6:55 am

So since 2017 there has been no loss in extent? We can safely assume that it will never be ice free then.

sniffybigtoe
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 6:56 am

How many years were ice free?

What’s that? I didn’t hear you.

fretslider
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 7:04 am

And yet a submarine surfaced at the pole, remember griff? No?

in 1958/59 the USS Skate surfaced near the pole through thin ice less than 2 feet thick.

You can check ships logs quite a long way back, but you won’t because we know pretty well Arctic ice goes up and down like a fiddler’s elbow.

Ask a polar bear.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 7:08 am

more linear projections while ignoring cycles and polynomials

Redge
Reply to  griff
September 27, 2022 7:12 am

I know you won’t take a blind bit of notice, Griff, but prior to the last 16 years, we have the following articles showing concern over ice-free poles.

All of the following can be verified for yourself, but you won’t bother checking:

Read ’em and weep

Gunga Din
September 27, 2022 6:46 am

How many of these expert prognosticators are still considered to be experts?

TonyG
Reply to  Gunga Din
September 27, 2022 7:18 am

It’s almost like in order to be considered an “expert” you MUST be wrong. The more often, the more of an expert you are. (See Krugman)

Leland Laird
Reply to  TonyG
September 27, 2022 7:28 am

And his pal, Robert Reich.

Climate believer
September 27, 2022 6:53 am

Of course it’s not just the ice, it’s ALL of their dumb doomer predictions.

Nobody is listening to this crap anymore, because we know they are lying.

fretslider
September 27, 2022 6:57 am

September 27, 2022 6:57 am

But they’re always wrong. There aren’t many professions where you can have a 100% failure rate and get an award for it.

sniffybigtoe
Reply to  fretslider
September 27, 2022 6:58 am

Who do they thing they are, economists?

Independent
Reply to  fretslider
September 27, 2022 7:22 am

In politics, you can even be installed as the fake “president.”

Graham Lyons
Reply to  fretslider
September 27, 2022 7:24 am

There aren’t many professions where you can have a 100% failure rate and get an award for it.”

﻿LOVE IT!

Mickey Reno
September 27, 2022 7:13 am

Once a bit more sea ice melts, the Arctic Ocean will more easily vent energy transported from the tropics via the Gulf Stream into space. This helps balance outgoing energy with incoming energy. The feedback system must be negative, not positive for this particular variable.

[/MrT=ON] Stuff that up your models, CAGW fools.[/MrT=OFF]

Andy Espersen
September 27, 2022 7:24 am

I have a question – rather than a comment. Is there any evidence that the Arctic was ever ice free in the present interglacial??

jeff corbin
September 27, 2022 7:24 am

Since most WUWT readers already know the answers, it would have been helpful to the few folks who ‘don’t know’ who wonder unto WUWT to quickly see the answer. A July 2022 Satellite shot of Arctic ice would have been enough or 10 Satellite shots since 2013 would have been better. I have been emailing Sat pictures of July Arctic ice to anyone who needed to be clued in since 2013. The general public are largely under the assumption there is no Summer ice in the Arctic and don’t believe their eyes even if it is coming from NOAA. A media blitz by scientists predicting doom has staying power from a propaganda standpoint. The general public assume the outcome of the prediction prior to the predicted outcome and will operate on that assumption forever. This is because the general media will not follow-up if the prediction result is negative. This is the reason WUWT is a very active blog at a time when blogs are dying fast. The ardent war footing political emphasis that WUWT, (which I am in line with) has taken in the past two years maybe a death knell. It wears thin. I urge WUWT to return what it was from the beginning a ‘Science Blog’. Truth in science and science itself is intrinsically interesting even to the educated layperson from varying political perspectives. Even though political agendas has leveraged science to a large degree and completely leveraged climate science and meteorology, science must be free of a political agenda. If you going to dive into the deep of the politics of global energy policy you have to go deeper than climate science and climate change politics which would take the blog far away from science. Who can unravel the current reset that is underway?

Leland Laird
September 27, 2022 7:26 am

If I withdraw $200 from an ATM and then five minutes later do it again and then five minutes later again? In a rather short time, I will be bankrupt.
The models predict this.

Climate believer
Reply to  Leland Laird
September 27, 2022 7:44 am

That’s not bankruptcy.

Peta of Newark
September 27, 2022 7:44 am

Because Temperature is not = Climate

Also why the Globe Is Greening.
It is greening because farmers at high latitudes, as most are because the soils at low latitudes are all wasted, going green because the farmers plant their crops of sugar in the fall/autumn.
Thus, Sputnik sees green on the ground for 10 months of the year instead of not-much-more than 2 months

The farmers do that because the growing seasons at the higher latitudes are closing in,
i.e. getting shorter.
By time farmers see good planting weather for typically and historically grown ‘spring crops’, the shorter season means those plants/crops are still in the field when winter arrives.
Hence autumnal plantings are now required.

That’s not very difficult to understand but what is, is that a Warming Atmosphere means a Cooling Earth
hence The Real Problem being that folks who left Kindergarten with a Grade Fminus subsequently become Climate Scientists.

