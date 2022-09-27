Hurricanes News

Hurricane Ian and Tampa Bay

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
8 Comments

News Brief by Kip Hansen – 27 September 2022

[ click here for latest NOAA image ]

Hurricane Ian is projected to run right up the mouth of Florida’s Tampa Bay, making landfall as a Major Hurricane.  The threat presented by this hurricane depends on precisely where the eyewall hits which also determines which direction the strongest winds are blowing when it makes landfall.

If Hurricane Ian hits Tampa Bay, just north of the Lower Tampa Bay (see map below), the strongest winds, and thus the greatest amount of storm surge will be pushed up into the shallow Upper Bay, potentially causing widespread flooding for the portions of the surrounding cities, many of which are built on old flood plains just a few feet above Mean Higher High Water – the highest of Tampa Bay’s usual high tides.

NOAA’s projected tracks improve as the time window gets smaller. At 72 hours out, these projections are accurate to about 100 miles.   On Sunday, Ian was projected to hit Florida where the panhandle joins the main north-south body of the state.  Now it is targeted directly at Tampa Bay with just over 48 hours remaining to landfall.

As you can see, Tampa Bay is very shallow — 1 to 4 meters at the deepest.  [See this nautical chart] There are barrier islands along the Gulf shore, off Clearwater and Largo.  They will be entirely submerged by anything more of six feet of surge.   Large parts of Pinellas Park, single family homes most of it, will be flooded, along with almost all the bay-facing neighborhoods.

Using the NOAA Sea Level Rise viewer, first at Mean Higher High Water, then with five feet of storm surge and finally with an unlikely, but possible, ten feet of surge.  The very-light blue areas are inundation.

Only time will tell.  While a  50 mile shift north or south will make the world of difference for the Tampa/St Petersburg area, a major hurricane hitting this area, which has been spared a major hurricane event for nearly a century, will be a true disaster and create a real crisis as homes are destroyed and perhaps millions lose electrical power for a week or more.

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

I lived in this area long ago, and my first child was born there.  Somehow Tampa/St Pete was known as a hurricane safe area.   It had not suffered a direct hit since 1921. 

I hope the residents there will prepare well and follow evacuation advice early.

Praying for their safety.

# # # # #

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LKMiller
September 27, 2022 7:26 am

I have very close relatives very near this area, although not in the immediate Tampa Bay and adjacent area. We are keeping in close contact, at least until the cell towers come down and the power goes out.

What may not be well known is that this area has been receiving considerable rain this summer, so the soils are already close to saturation. Away from TB, flooding will be a major problem despite no storm surge effect.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  LKMiller
September 27, 2022 7:42 am

LK ==> Thanks for the info about soil saturation in the area. In the summer, the area gets short thundershowers nearly every afternoon, sweeping in from the sea. Often only 20 minutes over any single area. Resdients would just step indoors — in a shop or cafe — and wait the shower out, then go n their way.

Those on the barrier islands and those living on historic flood plains and mud flats have the most to fear from storm surge. Everyone is a risk from winds.

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 27, 2022 7:35 am

I just (Monday night) flew from Miami to Santiago, Chile) and the Gulf was in an angry state. We passed to the East of the developing Hurricane, dodging towering cumulonimbus clouds, forced to fight head-winds, and treated to a lightening light show. Good luck to Florida, and what good luck to have some Adult Supervision in Florida (Governor Desantis) instead of the clueless Democrats.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
September 27, 2022 7:44 am

Ron ==> Yes, today’s younger generations need adult supervision, or their naive “hopes and dreams and rainbows and unicorns” get the best of them.

1
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  Ron Long
September 27, 2022 7:45 am

I once drove over the north causeway in Tampa Bay during a typical summer thunderstorm and the waves were already smashing against the rocks separating the roadway from the Bay. In any kind of surge, it will be underwater.
My older sister lives in St. Pete and the younger one just moved to Bradenton, so I hope they’ve hunkered down. I’ve warned them to be ready, but that’s all I can do.
BTW, it’s funny to see my graphic of left-side vs right-side of a hurricane in this article. It’s definitely passed through several hands since then.

0
Reply
MarkW
September 27, 2022 7:38 am

I used to live in Lutz, my ex-wife and kids still live there.
I’m praying that the kids will be safe.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
September 27, 2022 7:46 am

I have a relative who manages a marina in Tampa Bay.

Here’s hoping the really strong, high-water part of the storm misses Tampa Bay.

Good luck to everyong in the hurricane’s path.

0
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
September 27, 2022 7:50 am

The original graphic…

wind_add.jpg
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
%d bloggers like this: