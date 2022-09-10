Alarmism

Claim: The World is On the Brink of Five Climate Tipping Points

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Is anyone else fed up with us approaching but never actually crossing all those dangerous tipping points?

World on brink of five ‘disastrous’ climate tipping points, study finds

Giant ice sheets, ocean currents and permafrost regions may already have passed point of irreversible change

Damian CarringtonEnvironment editor
@dpcarringtonFri 9 Sep 2022 04.00 AEST

The climate crisis has driven the world to the brink of multiple “disastrous” tipping points, according to a major study.

It shows five dangerous tipping points may already have been passed due to the 1.1C of global heating caused by humanity to date.

These include the collapse of Greenland’s ice cap, eventually producing a huge sea level rise, the collapse of a key current in the north Atlantic, disrupting rain upon which billions of people depend for food, and an abrupt melting of carbon-rich permafrost.

At 1.5C of heating, the minimum rise now expected, four of the five tipping points move from being possible to likely, the analysis said. Also at 1.5C, an additional five tipping points become possible, including changes to vast northern forests and the loss of almost all mountain glaciers.

In total, the researchers found evidence for 16 tipping points, with the final six requiring global heating of at least 2C to be triggered, according to the scientists’ estimations. The tipping points would take effect on timescales varying from a few years to centuries.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/sep/08/world-on-brink-five-climate-tipping-points-study-finds

The abstract of the study;

Exceeding 1.5°C global warming could trigger multiple climate tipping points

David I. Armstrong McKay* https://orcid.org/0000-0002-0020-7461 d.mckay@exeter.ac.uk
Arie Staal https://orcid.org/0000-0001-5409-1436
Jesse F. Abrams https://orcid.org/0000-0003-0411-8519
Ricarda Winkelmann https://orcid.org/0000-0003-1248-3217
Boris Sakschewski https://orcid.org/0000-0002-7230-9723
Sina Loriani https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6660-960X
Ingo Fetzer https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7335-5679
Sarah E. Cornell https://orcid.org/0000-0003-4367-1296
Johan Rockström
Timothy M. Lenton* https://orcid.org/0000-0002-6725-7498 d.mckay@exeter.ac.uk

9 Sep 2022

Vol 377, Issue 6611

DOI: 10.1126/science.abn7950

Climate tipping points occur when change in a part of the climate system becomes self-perpetuating beyond a warming threshold, leading to substantial Earth system impacts. Synthesizing paleoclimate, observational, and model-based studies, we provide a revised shortlist of global “core” tipping elements and regional “impact” tipping elements and their temperature thresholds. Current global warming of ~1.1°C above preindustrial temperatures already lies within the lower end of some tipping point uncertainty ranges. Several tipping points may be triggered in the Paris Agreement range of 1.5 to <2°C global warming, with many more likely at the 2 to 3°C of warming expected on current policy trajectories. This strengthens the evidence base for urgent action to mitigate climate change and to develop improved tipping point risk assessment, early warning capability, and adaptation strategies.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.abn7950

Unfortunately the study is paywalled, so I can’t tell you the timeframe of these alleged tipping points. Not that the predicted dates matter that much – in my experience, tipping point predictions are usually quietly ignored or deleted when the deadline expires.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of

24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greytide
September 10, 2022 10:06 am

Seeing as I am still alive and we are supposed to have passed a number of “Tipping Points” I take all this with a pinch of salt and put it in the small circular filing cabinet by my feet.

Last edited 53 minutes ago by Greytide
4
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Greytide
September 10, 2022 10:55 am

I still suffer the onset of anxiety when realization that a tipping point is at hand, let alone 5 –

  1. tip at all?
  2. 10%?
  3. 15%?
  4. 20%?
  5. even more?
0
Reply
Tom Halla
September 10, 2022 10:09 am

Considering paleoclimate and paleo estimates of CO2 levels, I conclude the “CO2 is the thermostat” claim is terminally weak.

3
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
September 10, 2022 10:12 am

How can the Greenland Glacier collapse when it is inside of a bowl and that for large areas of the interior it is well below freezing.

The Eemian interglacial melted it more without any catastrophic effects shown.

4
Reply
Peter Hartley
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 10, 2022 10:46 am

Not just that, but even people like Mann admit there was at least a North Atlantic medieval warm period — they cannot deny the historical, let alone paleoclimatological, evidence — that was warmer than that area is now and no “tipping point” was passed. The evidence also suggests that the Holocene maximum was warmer than the Medieval warm period in that area of the world and still tipping point was passed.

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Peter Hartley
0
Reply
John Tillman
September 10, 2022 10:13 am

Summers were up to 6 degrees C hotter in north central Siberia during the Holocene Climatic Optimum than now, without the permafrost melting to release dangerous levels of methane.

3
Reply
Smart Rock
Reply to  John Tillman
September 10, 2022 10:44 am

I doubt it. The permafrost probably thawed out, and then re-froze when it got colder. Just as in Greenland, where Viking-era graves are just now being revealed as the permafrost thaws. Those graves surely weren’t dug in permafrost.

Perhaps permafrost shouldn’t be called “permafrost” as it’s not really permanent over long timescales. The implied permanence allows activists to cast it as a victim of human-caused climate change. Just like polar bears, and all the other ongoing climate disasters that 99.9 percent of the population can’t see for themselves because they all happen far away from where most folk live.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Smart Rock
September 10, 2022 10:48 am

“Transient frost” sounds too anti-LGBTQI2+ ?

0
Reply
John VC
September 10, 2022 10:19 am

I notice that all the cited authors publish at the same .org, so I suspect this is just a magnification of one man’s personal opinion. Nothing to worry about, although my lady friend always seems to pick up on such nonsense, and tries to inform me of the impending doom.

2
Reply
Mike Maguire
September 10, 2022 10:24 am

They didn’t mention the 6th tipping point that took place years ago……….the planet is being greened to death by massive, CO2 fed plants/crops(-:

https://www.marketforum.com/forum/topic/69258/

0
Reply
mort
September 10, 2022 10:24 am

what we need is an article explaining how we have already passed the five stupidity tipping points.

I guess they’re kinda right. If we destroy our modern society, we will be unable to deal with any kind of emergency. Perhaps we can give up all of our modern evil ways, and go live in caves again.

1
Reply
Brad
September 10, 2022 10:25 am

I don’t know how these people can look at themselves in the mirror every morning. Once the scam is fully exposed, what will they do for a living???

1
Reply
Brad-DXT
Reply to  Brad
September 10, 2022 10:36 am

They don’t see themselves in the mirror. They just see their facade that they show to the outside world without introspection. They might as well be vampires.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Brad
September 10, 2022 10:50 am

Go back to writing articles about the impending ice-age?

0
Reply
HotScot
Reply to  Brad
September 10, 2022 10:56 am

Move on to their next made up crisis.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 10, 2022 10:27 am

Future ‘likely’ tipping points is about all they have left, since their past predictions concerning same proved wrong:

  1. Arctic summer sea ice did not disappear.
  2. Sea level rise did not accelerate.
  3. The RAPID buoy array shows the AMOC (Gulf Stream) did not slow.
  4. Arctic tundra permafrost did not melt.
  5. Greenland still isn’t green.

But trust them now—it’s likely gonna happen if we don’t turn to ruinables.

1
Reply
Mark BLR
September 10, 2022 10:31 am

Unfortunately the study is paywalled, so I can’t tell you the timeframe of these alleged tipping points.

Pro-tip : Always check out the “Supplementary Material / Information” buttons before typing something like that !

In this case the Excel spreadsheet you are looking for is in the “Data S1” (.zip) file …

0
Reply
saveenergy
September 10, 2022 10:32 am

“Is anyone else fed up with us approaching but never actually crossing all those dangerous tipping points?”

No …
I always look forward to a new & exciting tipping point every week … it’s amazing what original ideas the gang-green minds can produce !!

1
Reply
Old Man Winter
September 10, 2022 10:37 am

Guam climate tipping point

Guamtipb.jpg
1
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Old Man Winter
September 10, 2022 10:51 am

Good ol’ Hank.
His legacy will live on in ridicule forever 🙂

0
Reply
markl
September 10, 2022 10:41 am

My guess is that those that jumped on the AGW bandwagon for profit or virtue signaling are too embarrassed to admit they are wrong and are grabbing at straws to justify their decision.

0
Reply
HotScot
September 10, 2022 10:46 am

I would like a greeny to explain to me how polar ice caps, including Greenland, actually work.

OK, so ocean temperatures rise enough to melt all the sea ice in the world. So I guess a degree or two might manage that?

Now we are left with no sea ice, but no sea level rise – the old ice in a glass example.

The continent of Antarctica, for example, is a stranded rock covered in ice at summer temperatures of -40C. Scott was believed to have died in the Antarctic summer in temperatures of around -44C.

So how does the landbound ice melt?

If atmospheric temperatures rise sufficiently to melt that ice we are probably facing an entirely different planet anyway. -40C is a big number to overcome and I don’t imagine any ice will be melting soon with 1.5C of atmospheric temperature rise as the sea can’t reach the ice on the continent because it can’t rise, and atmospheric temperatures can’t melt the ice either.

So where does all this anticipated sea level rise come from?

0
Reply
rah
September 10, 2022 10:48 am

“Tipping points” and “Canarys in coal mines”. They are like broken records. No original thoughts or labels.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
September 10, 2022 10:55 am

For fifty years the “experts” supposedly doing climate research have made predictions that were wrong.

If you had a finacial advisor that was consistantly wrong for fifty years, would you still hire them?

I know these scumbags keep moving the goalposts to try to stay relevant but enough is enough. More people need to made aware of their failure to even get one prediction correct.

More people need to be made aware that all these alarmist “climate scientists” are basing their predictions on computer simulations that they determine the parameters for. They don’t know all the parameters – no one does.

The leftist alarmists depend on FUD. The majority of the population is not scientifically inclined so we have to be able to make emotional appeals to why the alarmists should not be listened to.
It will be easier when there are masses of people broke, cold, and hungry this winter. Be prepared to educate the masses while covering your six.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

“Sleepwalking to Destruction”: World Struck by Relentless Climate Alarmism

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Polar Bears

Fact Check: Polar Bears Breaking Through Thin Ice is Not Evidence of Climate Change, It’s a Drone Chase

5 days ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate ugliness Commentary

Neil Oliver: Persuading Generations of Children They Are a Plague Upon the Earth Is Unforgivable

6 days ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Renewed Climate Activist Push to Ensnare Evangelical Christians

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: