Bad science journalism Climate ugliness Politics and climate change

“The Weaponization of Science: Politics, Vilification, and the Climate Debate” – Dr. Willie Soon

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

From CERES-Science

CERES team

On April 11, 2022, CERES team-leader, Dr. Willie Soon’s gave a presentation in Washington D.C., “The Weaponization of Science: Politics, Vilification, and the Climate Debate”. The slides for the talk can be downloaded from https://tinyurl.com/49sbxhru.

Here are 7 short clips taken from the talk describing each of the main topics he covered. The clips are as follows:

  1. Is Dr. Willie Soon in the pay of the fossil fuel industry? (9:28 minutes)
  2. Why Greenpeace is looking for a piece of your green (6:10 minutes)
  3. Why “97% consensus on climate change” claims are wrong (3:29 minutes)
  4. Are the UN’s IPCC climate reports scientifically objective? (6:52 minutes)
  5. The “hockey stick” debate: Was there a Medieval Warm Period? (9:21 minutes)
  6. How much of a role does the Sun play in climate change? (3:33 minutes)
  7. Are “fact checks” checking facts or checking narratives? (2:47 minutes)

We think that these clips answer many of the commonly asked questions about both (1) the politicization of climate science and (2) the causes of climate change. Please feel free to subscribe to our new YouTube channel, share any of the above videos you think are interesting, or even share this post linking to all of them.

For convenience, we have embedded all 7 clips below:

Below is a playlist showing all 7 clips in order:

These clips will be added to our Videos page.

Philip Mulholland
September 9, 2022 2:10 am

Dr Willie Soon is the CERES team-leader?
Wow! Who knew?
Well not me obviously 🙂

fretslider
September 9, 2022 2:16 am

“Are fact checks checking facts or checking narratives”?

They are narrative compliance checks

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
fretslider
September 9, 2022 2:48 am

Slightly o/t but funny

“It is unclear why Ms Truss has moved so rapidly to embrace fracking”

https://www.independent.co.uk/climate-change/news/why-liz-truss-s-big-fracking-plan-will-not-cut-energy-bills-b2162778.html

Really?

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  observa
September 9, 2022 3:27 am

When the lights go out their funding also needs to be turned off. No lights means no CO2 which means in turn no need of climate scientists (activists). Good riddance.

Simonsays
September 9, 2022 3:38 am

It’s worth watching the whole presentation, Soon is informative, funny and insightful. He needs to be out there more, as he can deliver a message that cuts through with every generation.

%d bloggers like this: