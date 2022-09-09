nuclear power

South Korea Fusion Breakthrough: 20s 100 Million Degree Fusion Plasma With No Instability

58 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

South Korean Nuclear Fusion researchers have claimed to have sustained a stable confined burning plasma at fusion temperatures for 20 seconds, producing 100Kj of fusion energy.

South Korea takes massive step toward sustainable nuclear fusion reactions

Plasma at over 100 million kelvin for 20 seconds adds to list of noteworthy fusion breakthroughs in 2022

Lindsay Clark Thu 8 Sep 2022  // 19:13 UTC 

Scientists in Korea have succeeded in sustaining a plasma gas at 100 million kelvin for up to 20 seconds without significant instabilities, a feat thought to be a significant step forward in the quest for a sustainable nuclear fusion reaction.

Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research, or KSTAR, operates using a hydrogen plasma confined by a magnetic field.

But researchers have so far been unable to achieve a sustainable fusion performance, which requires a high temperature above 100  million kelvin and sufficient control of instabilities to ensure steady-state operation in the order of tens of seconds.

Researchers at the facility now report they have overcome the threshold. “Here we report experiments at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research device producing a plasma fusion regime that satisfies most of the above requirements,” a research paper published in Nature said.

“A low plasma density combined with a moderate input power for operation is key to establishing this regime by preserving a high fraction of fast ions. This regime is rarely subject to disruption and can be sustained reliably even without a sophisticated control, and thus represents a promising path towards commercial fusion reactors,” the authors said.

Read more: https://www.theregister.com/2022/09/08/korea_sustained_fusion/

The nature paper ;

Published: 

A sustained high-temperature fusion plasma regime facilitated by fast ions

H. HanS. J. ParkC. SungJ. KangY. H. LeeJ. ChungT. S. HahmB. KimJ.-K. ParkJ. G. BakM. S. ChaG. J. ChoiM. J. ChoiJ. GwakS. H. HahnJ. JangK. C. LeeJ. H. KimS. K. KimW. C. KimJ. KoW. H. KoC. Y. LeeJ. H. LeeJ. H. LeeJ. K. LeeJ. P. LeeK. D. LeeY. S. ParkJ. SeoS. M. YangS. W. Yoon & Y.-S. Na

Nature volume 609, pages 269–275 (2022) Cite this article

Abstract

Nuclear fusion is one of the most attractive alternatives to carbon-dependent energy sources1. Harnessing energy from nuclear fusion in a large reactor scale, however, still presents many scientific challenges despite the many years of research and steady advances in magnetic confinement approaches. State-of-the-art magnetic fusion devices cannot yet achieve a sustainable fusion performance, which requires a high temperature above 100 million kelvin and sufficient control of instabilities to ensure steady-state operation on the order of tens of seconds2,3. Here we report experiments at the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research4 device producing a plasma fusion regime that satisfies most of the above requirements: thanks to abundant fast ions stabilizing the core plasma turbulence, we generate plasmas at a temperature of 100 million kelvin lasting up to 20 seconds without plasma edge instabilities or impurity accumulation. A low plasma density combined with a moderate input power for operation is key to establishing this regime by preserving a high fraction of fast ions. This regime is rarely subject to disruption and can be sustained reliably even without a sophisticated control, and thus represents a promising path towards commercial fusion reactors.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-022-05008-1

There is still a long way to go until you can buy a Mr. Fusion reactor in your local Walmart, but this seems a promising development. Though to put that 100Kj of energy into perspective, this is the kind of energy you need to boil water for a large mug of coffee.

Shoki Kaneda
September 9, 2022 2:27 pm

Where will they get all the tritium needed? Fission reactors?

Marty
September 9, 2022 2:27 pm

I’m 71 years old. When I was in the sixth grade in 1962 my class studied nuclear energy. Among the other propaganda we were fed we were told that there would be unlimited fusion energy by the time we were adults.

You know, even if they eventually figure out a way to sustain a continuing fusion reaction in an experimental setting (1) how do you make the process simple enough, cheap enough, and reliable enough to build hundreds or thousands of commercial reactors and (2) how do you transfer the heat of the reaction from the plasma to your water boiler to generate electricity?

By the way when I watched the launch of the first Mercury astronauts into near space the teacher told us that by the time we were adults we would be going to the moon for casual luncheons. When you are young you believe.

Ain’t science wonderful? Just toss in some more research money.

Matt Kiro
Reply to  Marty
September 9, 2022 2:38 pm

I heard there are wonderful restaurants on the Moon, the food is excellent, there’s just no atmosphere.

Dennis Kelley
Reply to  Marty
September 9, 2022 2:58 pm

And how about the cars we would be driving that rode on a cushion of air!

Bill Toland
September 9, 2022 2:33 pm

Tokamak fusion is almost certainly a technological dead end. The technical problems in getting a working commercially viable Tokamak fusion reactor are so great that I doubt it will ever be accomplished.

https://energyskeptic.com/2021/why-tokamak-fusion-not-likely-to-work-out/

Kit P
September 9, 2022 2:38 pm

Nuclear fusion is one of the most attractive alternatives to carbon-dependent energy sources1.

Sure pixie dust is attractive.

Producing a finite amount of electricty with coal, gas, and fission is not a problem. I am not sure why what works is not attractive.

I think it is a rational fear that something vital in our life is not understood.

Allen Stoner
Reply to  Kit P
September 9, 2022 2:56 pm

The entire point of the war against coal, gas and fission nuclear is that they do not want us thriving and want a much smaller human population at the end of the path. Which is why they only are willing to accept energy sources that do not work. The moment wind power becomes viable, they will start shrieking about the number of dead birds. The moment solar power becomes viable, they will shriek about the land use. As soon as unicorn farts can solve all of the world’s problems, they will call for open season on unicorns and put trillion dollar bounties on their horns.

Allen Stoner
September 9, 2022 2:51 pm

I would imagine that the magnetic field would require exponentially more energy as the size of the fusion zone increases, and in order to maintain continuous fusion reactions the size of the fusion zone and mass of fusion material would have to be significant.

In order for fusion to be commercially viable, you would have to be able to string fusion reactions perpetually. So, either be able to create 20 second fusion reactions every 10 seconds or 72 hour fusion reactions every day and have multiple fusion reactions happening all the time. All with the system being available 24/7 for many months running.

Once a fusion reaction starts, the pressures and temperatures as well as the containment would preclude you from adding fuel to the process. It all has to be in place at once.

