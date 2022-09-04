Climate Economics Green New Deal Mining Net-Zero

The Quantity of Metals Required to Manufacture Just One Generation of Renewable Technology to Phase Out Fossil Fuels

Sustainable Minerals Institute UQ

Speaker:  Professor Simon Michaux, Associate Professor of Geometallurgy, Geological Survey of Finland

Abstract:  The quantity of metal required to make just one generation of renewable tech units to replace fossil fuels, is much larger than first thought.  Current mining production of these metals is not even close to meeting demand. Current reported mineral reserves are also not enough in size. Most concerning is copper as one of the flagged shortfalls.  Exploration for more at required volumes will be difficult, with this seminar addressing these issues.

Bio:  Simon Michaux is an Associate Professor of geometallurgy at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in KTR, the Circular Economy Solutions Unit.  He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Physics and Geology and a PhD in Mining Engineering from the University of Queensland’s JKMRC.  Simon has over 18 years experience in the Australian mining industry in research and development, 12 months at Ausenco in the private sector, and 3 years in Belgium at the University of Liege researching Circular Economy and industrial recycling.  Work experience in Finland has been at GTK has been in the Minerals Intelligence in the MTR unit, before joining the KTR. Simon’s long term objectives include the development and transformation of the Circular Economy into a more practical system for the industrial ecosystem to navigate the twin challenges of the scarcity of technology minerals and the transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Mr.
September 4, 2022 2:27 pm

Are there any aspects of the notion of 100% wind + solar that meet the basic resource inputs requirements?

IT.WILL.JUST.NOT.WORK.

I reckon what we have going on now is desk-bound computer modeling “climate scientists” jumping their lane into the realms of hard-engineering challenges such as grid-scale production & distribution of uninterrupted electricity.

And the absence of expertise of “climate scientists” in the realms of energy supply are indisputably on show with their every utterance on this subject.

Stay in your lane girls & boys.
You’re making fools of yourselves.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Mr.
September 4, 2022 2:46 pm

The real problem is that they, and a complicit media, blame any and every failure upon fossil fuels, and a technically ignorant taxpayer base continues to swallow the lies.

However, I am finding an increase in CAGW adherents who do understand the problems when they are pointed out. My usual set of immediately obvious issues that all politicians are wilfully ignoring is:

1. We literally cannot physically get every car near a charging point. Europe is far worse than most places, with cars lining most streets in every city.

2. We need huge amounts of battery storage for 100% renewables, and we don’t have the lithium, or any alternative.

3. Heat pumps are almost useless for heating in cold countries. Geothermal declines in efficiency every year as it cools the available underground.

4. The increased need for electricity to allow for heating and EVs, perhaps as much as triple current demand, is being completely ignored.

These are just the main, and extremely obvious, points. Once sensible people have them pointed out, without any mention of how useless the whole thing is anyway, they start realising that sensible things like nuclear are the only way forward. They still utterly fail to appreciate the scale required, but it is at least a step towards sanity.

Monckton of Brenchley
September 4, 2022 2:40 pm

As for electric buggies, if the UK alone were to ban all real autos by 2030 and replace them with buggies, as the unlamented Boris Johnson demanded, nearly all the global supply of lithium would be consumed. So, if the rest of you want buggies, you can’t have them.

Bob
September 4, 2022 2:49 pm

If you’re going to believe in a sham catastrophic you might as well apply a sham solution.

Rud Istvan
September 4, 2022 2:51 pm

This was commented on in previous posts.
For high EV penetration there are at least three mineral deficiencies: lithium, cobalt for cathodes, and rare earths for permanent motor magnets. Maybe copper, maybe nickel. Tesla has shown that EV battery copper and nickel and aluminum be economically recycled. But not yet the lithium and cobalt.
For wind turbines there are at least two: rare earths for generator permanent magnets, and copper for generator windings. For the high steel alloy axial bearings, maybe also molybdenum.
Ironically, the two main unexploited primarily copper deposits left in the US—Pebble Creek in Alaska and Boundary Waters in Minnesota—both nixed by Biden on environmental grounds.
The big rare earths mine in CA, Mountain Pass, was bankrupted by China after MP invested over a $billion in a new ore processing system to meet US environmental regs after China restricted exports. China just dumps toxic processing waste sludge, and loosened it’s export controls specifically to bankrupt Mountain Pass.

