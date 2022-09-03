heat wave

The Summer of 2022

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW

By Paul Homewood

It’s been a summer of record breaking hype, if little else.

We have been hearing for weeks that this summer has been unprecedented, how it “proves” global warming, and how it is a template for the future.

It turns out after all that it was none of these things, and was in fact no hotter than 1976:

r

Average mean temperatures were actually below those of 2003, 2006 and 2018:

image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-and-regional-series

Statistically, this summer tied with 1976. (The Met Office have previously stated that “Usually we will only quote statistics to the nearest 0.1C as differences smaller than this could result from small numerical differences arising from the statistical calculations”.) This summer finished at 15.72C, while 1976 was 15.70C

Summers like 1899, 1911, 1933, 1947 and 1983 were only a fraction of a degree cooler.

More significantly, daytime temperatures this summer were significantly below 1976. It is, of course, daytime temperatures which have dominated stories of the heatwave.

In contrast night time temperatures are artificially raised by the UHI effect, which is not taken into account by the Met Office.

image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-and-regional-series

There have of course also been a lot of overhyped claims about the drought, again with the intention of persuading the public that it was caused by climate change.

But as we can see below, there have been four drier summers in England & Wales – 1995 was the driest, followed in order by 1976, 1869 and 1983:

image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/uk-and-regional-series

We have always had hot and dry summers from time to time in Britain. There is no evidence whatsoever summers are getting hotter or drier.

Tom Halla
September 3, 2022 6:04 am

But, but, but, now it is due to Climate Change! Trust me!!!

RevJay4
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 3, 2022 6:28 am

LMAO. That will be the continued spin on the failings of the climate change cult’s ability to accurately predict just about everything re: climate, er, uh, weather.
The alphabet soup of letters behind the proponents names only serve to alert most of us to the idiocy of their proclamations. Well, it works for me anyway.

HotScot
September 3, 2022 6:11 am

It’s all getting a bit desperate in the face of crippling global energy cost’s.

jeffery P
September 3, 2022 6:14 am

But those hot dry summers were just weather.

Scissor
Reply to  jeffery P
September 3, 2022 6:43 am

Even though summer’s warmth is holding on, I already miss the longer daylight hours.

Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 6:53 am

Paul Homewood is evidence that climate science needs a lot more retired accountants and far fewer Ph.D. scientists. His website is the best in Europe.
His focus on the UK is useful as the “canary in the coalmine” for what could happen in the US if we continue the Nut Zero delusion to solve a non-existent climate crisis.:

NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT | “We do not believe any group of men adequate enough or wise enough to operate without scrutiny or without criticism. We know that the only way to avoid error is to detect it, that the only way to detect it is to be free to inquire. We know that in secrecy error undetected will flourish and subvert”. – J Robert Oppenheimer. (wordpress.com)

Scissor
Reply to  Richard Greene
September 3, 2022 7:26 am

Oppenheimer sounds ultra MAGA.

RickWill
September 3, 2022 6:54 am

There is no evidence whatsoever summers are getting hotter or drier.

April solar EMR at 54N was 302W/m^2 5,000 years ago. It is presently 313W/m^2. In 5,000 years from now, the EMR will be 323W/m^2.

April is important for what occurs in summer in the UK because the response of the surrounding water has a thermal lag of about 2 months while the land has a response of 1 month.

September is getting cooler with 333W/m^2 4,000 years ago; 321W/m^2 now and 299W/m^2 in 6,000 years. September insolation is important for UK winters due to thermal lags.

The current rate of change in Solar EMR at 54N in these months is close to their maximum in approximately a sinusoidal function.

So good records that show trend over noise for the past 500 years since temperature has been measured, should identify that summers are getting warmer and winters cooler.

Given that land responds faster to insolation than oceans, the convergence of moist air from oceans to land will reduce during UK summers. Likewise there will be increasing moist air convergence in winter. Ultimately these changing conditions will lead to snow accumulation on land surrounding the North Atlantic; probably within the current millennium.

There is considerable noise that can make these trends difficult to detect but it is inevitable that the UK will get hotter, drier summers and cooler, wetter winters with more snowfall. The orbital precession cycle guarantees this.

This year was undoubtedly weather associated with ocean oscillations but there is a solid underlying trend driving warmer, drier summers in the UK.

The really sad part of the whole climate con is that CO2 is being blamed. It is horribly wasteful diverting limited resources to reducing CO2 to fix the weather when CO2 has no direct influence on the weather.

John Bell
September 3, 2022 6:58 am

Here in the US too, every weather event they tell us it never happened before, hell it happens every year! Whether it is hot or cold or wet or dry, they say it never happens, but it happens every year.

Matt Kiro
September 3, 2022 7:01 am

Hotter and drier? I keep seeing someone on here proclaim England is 6% wetter

Olen
September 3, 2022 7:36 am

In some places they shut down the thermostat in buildings designed to operate with air conditioning, no large windows and high ceilings. Then while people are sweltering in their homes they tell you how hot it is and you caused it.

H. D. Hoese
September 3, 2022 7:47 am

The central Texas coast has been in a (various adjectives) drought that almost made it to a year. It’s over for now. Texas must deal with both the AMO and ENSO, cold blizzards from the north, warm cyclones from the south. Historical records from early explorers show this. Its climate varies!

