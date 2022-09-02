Why a Dud Hurricane Season … So Far? Join us LIVE on YouTube at noon CT today.

The Heartland Institute

LIVE at Noon CT today and every Friday

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an active hurricane season earlier this year. Up until now, this hasn’t been the case, but there’s still time for this to change. Stanley Goldenberg is on NOAA’s team that produces seasonal hurricane outlooks. He joins the program to discuss why this hurricane season was predicted to be active, what we should expect moving forwards, and how these predictions are made.

