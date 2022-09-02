Announcements Hurricanes

Why a Dud Hurricane Season … So Far? Join us LIVE on YouTube at noon CT today.

Participate in the chat on the YouTube stream LIVE at Noon CT today and every Friday to get your questions answered.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an active hurricane season earlier this year. Up until now, this hasn’t been the case, but there’s still time for this to change. Stanley Goldenberg is on NOAA’s team that produces seasonal hurricane outlooks. He joins the program to discuss why this hurricane season was predicted to be active, what we should expect moving forwards, and how these predictions are made.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an active hurricane season earlier this year. Up until now, this hasn't been the case, but there's still time for this to change. Stanley Goldenberg is on NOAA's team that produces seasonal hurricane outlooks.

He joins the program to discuss why this hurricane season was predicted to be active, what we should expect moving forwards, and how these predictions are made.

Richard Greene
September 2, 2022 10:04 am

Proof of climate change1



Scissor
September 2, 2022 10:33 am

"So far" is a very important qualifier. Keeping fingers crossed hoping that it doesn't change.



