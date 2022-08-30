Land Surface Air Temperature Data measurement

Systemic Error in Global Temperature Measurement

Guest Blogger
Moritz Büsing

Some time ago I stumbled upon a curiosity in temperature measurement publications of the last 30 years:

When you turn the temperature anomaly curves into absolute temperature curves then the past has been getting colder.

The decade 1880 to 1890 is in recent publications 0.3°C (0.5°F) colder than it was in publications from 15 years ago, and 0.5C (0.9°F) colder than it was in publications 30 years ago. The weather station database for land surface temperatures of this time period has not changed much in the last 30 years, but the analysis methods have changed.

Therefore, I went down the rabbit hole and tried to understand how one analyzes the data from thousands of weather stations at many different locations with changing technologies over time. Here I found a systematic error in one of the most important analysis processes: homogenization

Homogenization consists of removing stepwise breaks and trends in the data series that result from non-climate related sources. For example, relocating a weather station from the top of a mountain to the valley can cause a permanent offset in temperature measurements. Also using a new type of thermometer or a new type of housing of the thermometer can permanently change the measured temperatures. These changes lead to stepwise breaks in the data series. Other changes, such as urbanization, lead to non-climate related trend changes in the data series that are also permanent. These permanent errors are corrected by increasing or decreasing all the past data at a stepwise break such that the temperature curve becomes continuous (This process is not trivial, and I will not elaborate on it here).

Here I discovered the error:

Not all non-climate related changes are permanent.

Especially the ageing effects of the paint or plastic of a weather station housings are removed, when the housing is repainted or replaced. But after the aging effects have been removed, the new paint or plastic starts to age again. A study by a team at the Istituto Nazionale die Ricerca Metrologica in Turin, Italy Comparative analysis of the influence of solar radiation screen ageing on temperature measurements by means of weather stations confirms that this ageing effect is real.

This alone would not be a big issue. The ageing effect only reaches 0.1-0.2°C (0.18-0.36°F) difference which would be negligible, and indeed undetectable by the homogenization algorithms. The homogenization algorithms can neither detect such a small warming trend from aging nor the tiny downward stepwise break from renewal. However, when other sources for larger stepwise breaks (change in location, new instrumentation) coincide with repainting, replacing or at least cleaning of the housing, then a systematic error occurs where these small steps are added up each time.

While the aging effect is too small to detect in individual weather stations due to the noisy data, it is still large enough to detect in the changes of temperature trends in a statistical analysis of thousands of weather stations. So, I analyzed the homogenized data sets from the National Centers of Environmental Information (NCEI) in comparison with the non-homogenized data sets. Here I was indeed able to identify and quantify the ageing effects.

On average, a stepwise break is corrected once in every 19 years of weather station data. Therefore, there are on average roughly 7 “corrections” of the weather station data of the last 140 years. Even a small aging effect of 0.1°C would then lead to roughly 0.7°C of erroneously recorded global warming!

This is only a rough estimate, so I looked at the global land surface temperature calculation GISTEMP from the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS). They did a really good job in making their methods transparent and offered all their tools for download online, so everybody can reproduce their results. I corrected the aging effect in the homogenized data set and ran this corrected data set with the tool from the GISTEMP team. The result is a reduction of the temperature change between the decades 1880-1890 and 2010-2020 from 1.43°C to 0.83°C CI(95%) [0.46°C; 1.19°C].

This result also shows a better fit with satellite data provided by the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH):

I collected all the sources and wrote a paper about my findings: Correction of Systematic Error in Global Temperature Analysis Related to Aging Effects. I tried to publish this paper in four different peer reviewed journals, but it was always rejected with canned answers (“…our readers would not be interested…”) even before it was reviewed by a peer.

My methods were very careful and I made several conservative assumptions. In the paper I also quantify a less conservative analysis, which leads to only 0.41°C global warming within 140 years.

One more interesting finding is, that the corrected temperature curve is a worse fit with the CO2 concentrations.  The R² values (statistical number identifying how much one data set predicts another data set) of the resulting temperature curves and the base 2 logarithm of CO2 (temperature change per doubling of CO2) are the following:

– GISTEMP:  up to 92%

– Corrected conservative mean: up to 73%

– Estimate of the corrected mean without conservatisms: up to 36%

This means, that a smaller fraction of global warming is caused by CO2. So, for the conservative case up to 73% of 0.83°C global warming, i.e. at most 0.61°C, are caused by CO2. For the less conservative case only up to 36% of 0.41°C global warming, i.e. at most 0.15°C, are caused by CO2.

These temperature data curves are the basic input data for many other studies and are the calibration targets of many climate models. This will revolutionize climate science, if my findings are confirmed.

Michael in Dublin
August 30, 2022 6:11 am

I read journals of a Scottish gardener who nearly two centuries ago made notes about temperatures and rainfall. I have wondered about the accuracy of his thermometer measurements. Perhaps a knowledgeable readers can comment about these old devices and whether they were in fact perhaps more accurate than we would care to admit.

Pillage Idiot
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
August 30, 2022 6:20 am

I vote for the old gardener’s measurements being MORE accurate.

His life, and the lives of his family, were dependent on good data.  In the current era, the meal ticket for the “scientists” is dependent upon getting data that supports the narrative.

Paul C
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
August 30, 2022 6:42 am

It is almost certain that the gardener had no hidden agenda, and recorded the data to the best of his, and his instruments ability. Any errors were just as likely to be in either direction, so “corrections” or “homogenisation” are completely unwarranted. In a valid “homogenisation” process, the “corrections” overwhelmingly being in one direction would alert any unbiased processor of the data that their algorithm was flawed.

cilo
Reply to  Michael in Dublin
August 30, 2022 7:29 am

If I may, sir; are you concerned with the old gent’s accuracy, or his precision? Whereas precision has somewhat increased for thermometers; going from “just over nine” to 9,3 is somewhat better, but 9,28 has little added value in the real world. Accuracy is an observation issue. Provided the gent knew enough to prevent parallax mistakes, his observations will be as accurate as his machine’s manufacturing tolerance.
I am not aware of any old thermometers being held up as proof that our forebears lacked craftsmanship, so I assume those thermometers were made and calibrated quite well indeed. Our Scottish gent, may he have lived long, probably did not live long enough to be bothered by issues such as mercury dissolving into the glass etc.

Frank from NoVA
August 30, 2022 6:26 am

(“…our readers would not be interested…”) 

If verifiable, it’s probably very true that most alarmists wouldn’t be interested in seeing this come to light.

Bob Close
August 30, 2022 6:28 am

This appears to be good work, and confirms what most of us sceptics understand about the irregularities in the homogenization process employed by most of the ground temperature datasets. Obviously the largest adjustments are required for the UHIE, what we didn’t understand was that the largest negative movements were in the older data that should have the least adjustment as the effect was less, so the process appeared obscure and/or dodgy.
That’s why most of us preferred to use the UAH satellite data for general comparisons of the modern data, and the least adjusted datasets for historical comparisons..

oebele bruinsma
August 30, 2022 6:41 am

(“…our readers would not be interested…”)  Well the readers at this site ARE!

Thanks.

Tom Halla
August 30, 2022 6:46 am

When the “corrections” are a very large percentage of the observed effect, doubting how robust the findings are seems in order.

Randy Stubbings
August 30, 2022 7:03 am

Moritz, you say that, if your findings are confirmed, they will revolutionize climate science. If only that were true. As the journal editors already told you, their readers aren’t interested.

fretslider
August 30, 2022 7:06 am

This means, that a smaller fraction of global warming is caused by CO2. 

“…if my findings are confirmed…”

You can expect a midnight visit from Dr. Mann and chums.

In the draft plan, we’re looking at recycling 20 percent of our garbage by 2010. – Michael E. Mann

Presumably we should get ready for hothouse CMIP7 and an even greater level of garbage recycling

DMacKenzie
August 30, 2022 7:09 am

The journals likely branded you as a crank or possibly a denier and they have a “rule” to not give you a platform. Concerning your continuing uptrend recalibration concept, since the ice point of water is ultimately used to calibration thermometers, that should eventually correct such errors. Nonetheless, its statistical findings seem important and its publication would allow frank validity analysis by others.

Rud Istvan
August 30, 2022 7:13 am

Very good work. Part of what you describe was covered by Zhang et al ‘Effect of data homogenization’ in Theo. Appl.Climatol.115:365-373 (2014). It is called the problem of ‘breakpoint’ Menne stitching.

Unsurprising you cannot get published. Warmunists don’t want to learn they are wrong. We have known that since Climategate.

Moritz Büsing
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 30, 2022 7:21 am

Thank you, i will read that

Mary Brown
August 30, 2022 7:14 am

Great insight. Thanks. With each adjustment, the past keeps getting colder and colder and more and more correlated to CO2. Interesting that UAH typically tracks the other data very well… and then the others (GISS, HADCRUT, RSS) make substantial “adjustments” and then they start tracking the UAH again until the next adjustment.

Lance Wallace
August 30, 2022 7:19 am

Excellent work. A similar effect occurs when measuring outdoor particles (PM2.5 or PM10). Vast amounts of air flow through the fans and particles gradually collect on the fan blades. So the instruments are cleaned regularly. However, the loss of particles to the fans begins again, and is greatest immediately after cleaning, The number of particles collected on the filters is thus reduced, leading to an underestimate of the particle concentrations. The error gradually decreases and is smallest immediately before the next cleaning. Back in the 1980s, this was explained informally to the EPA laboratory responsible for quality assurance of the data. The lab chose not to investigate the size of this error, which , although small, was statistically significant in the test data base. This gravimetric method is still described as the “gold standard”.

Kevin kilty
August 30, 2022 7:21 am

About 15 years ago I looked at the order in which temperature corrections in the USHCN were done and noticed that the homogenization step was done before correction for UHI effect. Thus, presuming both were done correctly UHI would have been spread into the entire set of stations leading to a warming bias in the resulting data. I suppose I should look at all that work again and see if it is still as before. I also noticed that I had uploaded a DVI file to the website rather than a PDF — something I ought to correct. But until I do, and for those who can read a DVI, the link is here. (Puzzling — some applications think the file is DVI and some that it is PDF???)

On a related note, I notice “metadata” about changing climate, such as newspaper and magazine articles about weather of the current time. The monthly weather review is a good source of such data. One of the striking things about this sort of data from the 1930s is the preponderance of stories about how warm/hot it had become in the U.S. during that decade compared to those from before. Yet, if you look at the corrected temperatures from our climate scientists you are left with no explanation at all about why people thought it was hot in the 1930s. It is a terrible disconnect that can only be rectified by either people imagining the heat or the scientists having balled-up the correction process. As I have noticed scientists being subject to groupthink since I first began taking real science courses in college, I vote for the latter explanation.

Nick Stokes
August 30, 2022 7:31 am

“On average, a stepwise break is corrected once in every 19 years of weather station data. Therefore, there are on average roughly 7 “corrections” of the weather station data of the last 140 years. Even a small aging effect of 0.1°C would then lead to roughly 0.7°C of erroneously recorded global warming!”

Only if each homogenisation correction coincided exactly (to the month) with a cleaning event (extremely improbable). Otherwise the cleaning would go as unnoticed as the small accumulation of aging.

The real test of the effect of homogenisation, with possible errors, is to calculate the temperature using unhomogenised data. It makes very little difference, Certainly nothing like what is shown here.

Moritz Büsing
Reply to  Nick Stokes
August 30, 2022 7:42 am

Yes, there is an unknown probability of coincidence between these events. I adressed this in the linked preprint.

The 0.1 degree value is an average. Lopardo et al. Found a much higher aging effect in field experiments. Therefore, I estimate a true effect of roughly 0.23 degrees and a probability of coincidence of 40%. But this is just an estimate and I have no good data on this.

Jit
August 30, 2022 7:52 am

Moritz, I’m not entirely following the argument.

On average, a stepwise break is corrected once in every 19 years of weather station data. Therefore, there are on average roughly 7 “corrections” of the weather station data of the last 140 years. Even a small aging effect of 0.1°C would then lead to roughly 0.7°C of erroneously recorded global warming!

Are you saying that the stepwise breaks do not have to coincide exactly with a cleaning episode for this effect to occur?

Moritz Büsing
Reply to  Jit
August 30, 2022 7:58 am

The cause of large stepwise breaks (e.g. Relocation, new instruments, new station) often occurs at the same time as repainting, replacing or at least cleaning of the weather station housing. The accuracy needs to be within the same month, because that is the Resolution of the homogenization process.

As I mentioned in an other comment, there is an unknown probability of coincidence between these events. I adressed this in the linked preprint.

The 0.1 degree value is an average. Lopardo et al. Found a much higher aging effect in field experiments. Therefore, I estimate a true effect of roughly 0.23 degrees and a probability of coincidence of 40%. But this is just an estimate and I have no good data on this

