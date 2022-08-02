UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2022: +0.36 deg. C

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

August 2nd, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for July, 2022 was +0.36 deg. C, up from the June, 2022 value of +0.06 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.11 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 19 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST

2021 01 0.12 0.34 -0.09 -0.08 0.36 0.50 -0.52

2021 02 0.20 0.32 0.08 -0.14 -0.66 0.07 -0.27

2021 03 -0.01 0.13 -0.14 -0.29 0.59 -0.78 -0.79

2021 04 -0.05 0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02 0.02 0.29

2021 05 0.08 0.14 0.03 0.06 -0.41 -0.04 0.02

2021 06 -0.01 0.30 -0.32 -0.14 1.44 0.63 -0.76

2021 07 0.20 0.33 0.07 0.13 0.58 0.43 0.80

2021 08 0.17 0.26 0.08 0.07 0.32 0.83 -0.02

2021 09 0.25 0.18 0.33 0.09 0.67 0.02 0.37

2021 10 0.37 0.46 0.27 0.33 0.84 0.63 0.06

2021 11 0.08 0.11 0.06 0.14 0.50 -0.43 -0.29

2021 12 0.21 0.27 0.15 0.03 1.63 0.01 -0.06

2022 01 0.03 0.06 0.00 -0.24 -0.13 0.68 0.09

2022 02 -0.00 0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50

2022 03 0.15 0.27 0.02 -0.08 0.22 0.74 0.02

2022 04 0.26 0.35 0.18 -0.04 -0.26 0.45 0.60

2022 05 0.17 0.24 0.10 0.01 0.59 0.23 0.19

2022 06 0.06 0.07 0.04 -0.36 0.46 0.33 0.11

2022 07 0.36 0.37 0.35 0.13 0.70 0.55 0.65

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for July, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt

Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt

Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt

Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

