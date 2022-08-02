Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2022: +0.36 deg. C

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
5 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

August 2nd, 2022 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for July, 2022 was +0.36 deg. C, up from the June, 2022 value of +0.06 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 still stands at +0.13 C/decade (+0.11 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 19 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.30 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.26  0.08  0.07  0.32  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.43 -0.29
2021 12  0.21  0.27  0.15  0.03  1.63  0.01 -0.06
2022 01  0.03  0.06  0.00 -0.24 -0.13  0.68  0.09
2022 02 -0.00  0.01 -0.02 -0.24 -0.05 -0.31 -0.50
2022 03  0.15  0.27  0.02 -0.08  0.22  0.74  0.02
2022 04  0.26  0.35  0.18 -0.04 -0.26  0.45  0.60
2022 05  0.17  0.24  0.10  0.01  0.59  0.23  0.19
2022 06  0.06  0.07  0.04 -0.36  0.46  0.33  0.11
2022 07  0.36  0.37  0.35  0.13  0.70  0.55  0.65

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for July, 2022 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
5 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
August 2, 2022 10:10 am

I would read the record as showing no real increase since 1997.

0
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 2, 2022 10:32 am

The trend since 1997/01 is +0.12 C/decade.

0
Reply
chadb
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 2, 2022 10:33 am

Then you would be reading it wrong. There is no “real” increase since 2016. The period from 2016 appears to be about 0.2C warmer than 1997-2016.

0
Reply
HotScot
August 2, 2022 10:11 am

It wuz the two day heat wave we had in the UK wot dun that……….

0
Reply
bdgwx
August 2, 2022 10:55 am

I have been working on a simple model to predict UAH monthly anomalies. The model has 3 components: CO2, ENSO, and volcanic AOD (from Sekiya et al. 2016). The RMSE of the model is 0.13 C. Based on this simple model I’m expecting the next months to fall into a 1σ range of +0.01 to +0.27 C. The model was predicting +0.17 C for 2022/07. That was an error of 0.19 C and a bit anomalously high being outside the 1σ envelope.

comment image

-1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for May, 2022: +0.17 deg. C

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for April, 2022: +0.26 deg. C

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for March, 2022: +0.15 deg. C

4 months ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for February, 2022: 0.00 deg. C

5 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2022: +0.36 deg. C

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Barbados Plays the Climate Card

5 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Alarmism Michael E. Mann Opinion

Oh No – The Guardian is too Climate Alarmist even for Michael Mann

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism

BBC: Scientists are Not Taking Climate Driven Human Extinction Seriously

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: