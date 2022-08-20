Climate Economics

Biden Inflation Act Provides the EPA New Weapons to Pursue their Climate Change Jihad

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Think Gasoline is expensive now? From 2024, US Oil and gas companies will face impossible operating conditions, with the US EPA promising to impose a $900 / ton methane release fee, rising to $1500 per ton by 2026.

Methane supercharges climate change. The U.S. has a new plan to slash it.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. can make the oil and gas sector pay for methane leaks—but the law leaves out a controversial source of the pollutant.

BYSARAH GIBBENS
PUBLISHED AUGUST 19, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act is the most significant investment the U.S. government has made in fighting climate change, putting more than $369 billion toward projects that will reduce planet-warming emissions. 

Cutting the amount of methane released into the atmosphere is one of the easiest and most effective ways to fight climate change, according to a U.N. report released last year. 

What the new bill does

Environmentalists have long advocated for placing a fee on greenhouse gas emissions, and addressing methane ultimately could save oil and gas companies money, says Shindell. When CO2 is released, it’s a byproduct of burning fossil fuels and no longer valuable to companies. Methane, however, is still in a viable form when it leaks out of oil and gas facilities; if it could be captured it could be used for energy. That means preventing leaks would save companies money. 

To address domestic methane emissions, the IRA will impose a $900 fee per metric ton of methane starting in 2024. By 2026, that fee per metric ton increases to $1,500. Notably, the fee will only affect larger oil and gas facilities, leaving out about 60 percent of the industries responsible for methane, Kleinberg estimates. 

The EPA is set to publish updated methane regulations early next year. These rules will dictate the point at which methane emissions from a single facility are subject to the fee. 

Read more: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/environment/article/climate-bill-has-plan-to-slash-methane-emissions

Obviously the USA has a few opportunities to vote for politicians who will repeal the misleadingly named Biden Inflation Act, before these punitive penalties are imposed.

Methane release is a fact of life if you run an oil or gas facility, there is no avoiding it. But the threat of major penalties is an enormous operational risk, which will have to be insured – a substantial and completely unnecessary addition to operational costs, which will be passed on to consumers.

It is impossible to stop methane leaks altogether. Gas pipes crack unexpectedly from time to time because unrefined hydrocarbons embrittle the pipe metal. Rigorous inspection helps, but at any moment a very small, overlooked defect can abruptly propagate right through the pipe wall, leading to many tons of product gushing through the crack before the problem is noticed. The problem cannot be eliminated – but attempting to minimise the problem will impose enormous costs on producers.

In my opinion this methane leak penalty is a punitive tax created by people who want to sabotage the entire domestic US hydrocarbon extraction industry, but haven’t got the balls to come clean and simply shut it down.

Even the possibility such penalties could be imposed will have a chilling effect on domestic US oil and gas investment, which in turn could put further upward pressure on gasoline and home heating prices.

markl
August 20, 2022 2:08 pm

Death by a thousand cuts.

Rud Istvan
August 20, 2022 2:28 pm

This proposed EPA action is based on easily shown VERY bad ‘science’.

In the lab, in a standardized completely dry atmosphere, methane is 86 times more potent GHG than CO2. BUT in the real world where specific humidity averages about 2% (range much less than 1 Sahara, Antarctica) to more than 4 (tropics)) it is not a GHG at all. It’s IR absorption bands are completely overlapped (hence smothered) by water vapor. This is just a Biden EPA attack on oil and gas production.

Same is true for ruminant produced methane. Irrelevant in the real world. Just an attack on beef and dairy by vegans and global warming idiots. I note in passing that a Venn diagram of those two sets of people shows a significant subset are both. And a subset of that subset are the ones who now superglue themselves to things in protest. Best we let them just stay glued that way rather than use acetone(fingernail polish remover in its pure form) to unglue them.

MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 20, 2022 2:56 pm

I believe that the most logical explanation for regulations such as this, is to cripple domestic energy production.

Paul Hurley (aka PaulH)
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 20, 2022 3:40 pm

This is the correct analysis. Methane is an irrelevant greenhouse gas.

tgasloli
August 20, 2022 2:58 pm

Well, maybe Big Corp should not have engaged in the empty moral preening of “concern for climate change” & diversification into “renewable” energy. They didn’t fight when it was still possible. And they were too willing to lobby for a portion of the crony capitalist “renewable” subsidies.

All along the way, the people with the power to stop this lobbied instead for their piece of the corruption.

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  tgasloli
August 20, 2022 3:43 pm

‘They didn’t fight when it was still possible.’

It’s still possible, but unfortunately they’re also still cowards. Just think how a very modestly funded ad campaign might have given the populace some hard facts to counter the left’s bogus CAGW propaganda.

Smart Rock
August 20, 2022 3:24 pm

There’s an important question: how will they determine the quantity of leaked methane to impose the fee on?

The “carbon tax” that we in Canada are starting to pay is at least simple to calculate. It’s based on the quantity of oil, gas or fuel produced, transported, or sold.

Basing a fee on methane leaks raises the possibility that “they” will arbitrarily decide how much methane has leaked from “your” wells, pipelines, refineries etc. and hence, the amount of the methane fee “you” will have to pay. Virtually impossible to challenge. Possibly unconstitutional?

Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Smart Rock
August 20, 2022 3:50 pm

A fee on deemed methane leakage reminds me of an old IRS joke, i.e., ‘How much did you make last year?’ => ‘Send it in’.

H.R.
August 20, 2022 3:41 pm

I just wish the current administration and its entrenched bureaucratic minions would quit lying to us that they are doing everything the can to lower fuel and energy prices. It’s insulting.

I’d rather they just come right out and say, “You will be stuck in one place with no food and no heat, and you will like it.”

But nooo… There are enough rubes out there buying their lies, so they’ll keep at it, hoping that the bulk of the population never catches on and the regime finds itself in deep doo-doo.

max
August 20, 2022 4:00 pm

Sadly, the opposition party has a dismal record of eliminating bad legislation.

