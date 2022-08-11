Climate Economics

Claim: A Total Victory for Socialism Could Save us From Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

While the author admits that early 20th century socialism was not notably green, apparently the 21st century version could save us from climate catastrophe.

Would there still have been climate change under socialism?

Market failure certainly delays aggressive climate action, but even had the whole world in the 20th century been socialist, the planet would still be heating up.

By Leigh Phillips
10 August 2022
updated 11 Aug 2022 4:52pm

It is common to come across the notion, especially on the climate left, that humanity and the rest of the planet would not be staring down the threat of climate change if it were not for capitalism – from Naomi Klein’s best-selling This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs the Climate(2014) to the growing number of activists identifying themselves as “eco-socialists”.

There is however no evidence that this is the case. …

Consider this thought experiment. Let’s imagine that the 1918-19 socialist German Revolution that failed in the real world had in fact been successful. Rather than being attempted in semi-feudal, largely agrarian Russia, in our counterfactual history socialism emerges instead in the modern, democratising, industrial societies that Marx had predicted would be its birthplace. From Germany, socialism spreads across Europe and thence the world. To simplify matters for the sake of the thought experiment, let us define socialism as a global economy that allocates goods and services through democratic planning on the basis of need, not, as with capitalism, primarily via markets on the basis of profit. Furthermore, in our thought experiment, let’s give our socialists an additional, temporal advantage and say that capitalism is vanquished everywhere by, say, 1930. Democratic socialism is triumphant across the globe. There is no Soviet disaster. No Maoist famines. No Second World War. No Cold War. Colonialism is willingly, rapidly unravelled in the 1920s rather than reluctantly, incompletely, violently, in the 1950s and 1960s. There is no crisis of profitability in the early 1970s and thus no 1980s neoliberal revolution.

In other words, in our counterfactual world, production might have been organised according to other aims than profit (or much of it, depending on how far one favours socialisation of production), but this would in fact have unleashed much more production. And this of course was what Marx imagined when he expressed his frustration at how production for commodity exchange irrationally constrained what could be produced. Socialism would not have resulted in less production, for the set of all things that are profitable is smaller than the set of all things that are useful to humanity. Instead of coal plants powering factories largely only in Europe and the US by the 1930s, they would have been powering them everywhere. Development would have been limited only by global economic capacity at any given moment.

Putting all this together, the most we can say is that even though global warming would likely be worse under socialism by the time the full scale of its threat was discovered in the 1980s, the response would have been more rapid and more egalitarian than that of our existing capitalist world. 

Read more: https://www.newstatesman.com/ideas/2022/08/would-there-be-climate-change-under-socialism

I’m not seeing much evidence of that “more rapid” socialist response to global warming in China, unless we count all the coal plants they’re building.

The author sneers at Russia’s agrarian backwardness as being the factor which caused the failure of the Soviet Union, but industrial backwardness was not Russia’s problem, after Stalin’s horrific modernisation programme. The nation which launched the first man into orbit, and brought him home safe, was not crippled by lack of technological capability.

Russia’s problem was socialism.

The author’s claim there would have been no famines under global socialism is also ridiculous. The Soviets couldn’t feed themselves, even though there was plenty of farming expertise available, especially in the early Soviet Union – Tsarist Russia was an agrarian economy. The rich Kulak peasants whom Stalin had rounded up and killed, or the small private allotments which were permitted in latter days of the Soviet Union, were always vastly more productive than the politically correct collective farms.

The explanation for the failure of Soviet collectivised agriculture is obvious. Food plants are fragile, if something goes wrong the intervention has to be swift and comprehensive. A farmer who stands to personally benefit from produce sales is highly motivated to treat blight or pest infestation as soon as it appears. But for an employee who answers to a collective, reporting blight just creates more work. Their punishment for reporting a problem is to have to work extra hours to fix the problem. So if the problem is small, it is always easier to ignore the problem, to pretend not to notice the problem, and pass the burden of working extra hours on to the next shift.

The thing about blight is it develops exponentially. A few infested plants very rapidly becomes an entire infested field. Days, even hours can make a difference to how far the problem spreads. With everyone trying to avoid having to work extra hours to fix the problem, by the time the collective farm manager notices there is a problem, and demands the workers sort it out, it is too late to save the crop.

China realised pure socialism could never work under Premier Deng Xiaoping, who allowed privatisation of agriculture to restore productivity, after watching the Soviet failures and the experiencing the Chinese failures. Deng justified his Capitalist reforms which saved China from socialist famine and launched the modern Chinese economic powerhouse, with his famous quote “it doesn’t matter whether a cat is black or white, if it catches mice it is a good cat.”.

China still imports a lot of food, but their partially capitalist agriculture sector is in much better shape than the Soviet system ever was.

Of course, it is possible a world dominated by global socialism would be like Cuba – a weakly industrial society, where medieval serfs suffer under an oppressive centralised regime. Greens frequently hold Cuba up as some kind of climate action icon, but the idea of the entire planet being run like Cuba is just too horrible to imagine. Even The Guardian admits Socialist Cuba has never been able to feed itself, they rely heavily on food imports, and always have. Cuba suffers the curse of collectivised agriculture producing poor yields, same as everyone else who has ever tried it.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2022 10:16 pm

Lenin was never against money. His main beef was that 5% owned most things.
I think it’s 1% that owns most things these days.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2022 10:31 pm

I understand why a repressive society like Tsarist Russia tried socialism, I strongly suspect Tsarist Russia was not so different to modern Russia, except in the 19th century Russian oligarchs had royal titles. But in free societies there is no excuse for resenting the rich. If you want money, go make some.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Eric Worrall
3
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 11, 2022 10:42 pm

Wow! I love your last sentence.
I think Lenin was referring to the rest of the world and not just Tsarist Russia.
I’m not a ‘commie’ but I think what is happening in the world at the moment, sucks.
I have worked and am leading a modest lifestyle in retirement. There are a whole bunch of people that aren’t.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Alexy Scherbakoff
0
Reply
StevenF
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2022 10:50 pm

Hmm. Why does it suck?

1
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  StevenF
August 11, 2022 11:10 pm

Ask some people in the EU if their winter is going to be warm or if they have a job. Same for the UK. Ask people in burgeoning authoritarian conditions what life is like. Australia, New Zealand. Ask minimum wage earners in the USA ($2.50 an hour) what life is like.
I guess it depends on where you are viewing things from. From the top or from the bottom. I guess you are viewing things from the ‘I’m alright Jack, f@ck you’ perspective.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2022 11:18 pm

My wife just advised me that a major bank in the UK may require invoices before they release your money to you. It’s to protect you from scammers and some such.

0
Reply
StevenF
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2022 11:45 pm

You can always find people whose situation isn’t perfect. There really hasn’t been a point in time when you couldn’t. I’ve known people earning minimum wage in the US ($2.50 is just made up) who were quite happy with their life. I’ve known people who were very rich but they thought life sucked. You make out of life what you will. Your last sentence says a lot about what you are about.

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  StevenF
August 12, 2022 12:00 am

Riiiight. People are so happy with their minimum wage, in the USA, they are not striking or leaving these places that pay them a happy wage. BTW, those wages would be illegal in Australia, New Zealand or Europe.

0
Reply
markl
August 11, 2022 10:29 pm

Socialism, where everybody is equally miserable except the elite.

4
Reply
Doc Chuck
Reply to  markl
August 11, 2022 11:59 pm

Indeed Czar Nicolas was violently replaced by a rather more brutally death dealing ‘Czar’ Joseb Jughashvili (known as ‘Stalin’) who felt his own supremacy was threatened by Red Army commander Lev Bronstein (called ‘Leon Trotsky’) until arranging to have his potential rival brained by an ice ax; all of course under soaring notions of liberation of the common folk from their burdens under traditional kingships. But as recognized by the French: ‘Plus ca change, plus c’est la meme chose.’ [The more things change, the more it’s all the same.]

0
Reply
StevenF
August 11, 2022 10:38 pm

I love this quote. “for the set of all things that are profitable is smaller than the set of all things that are useful to humanity.”

Wow, absolutely true. Unfortunately, the quote is not complete. Here is the rest of the quote.

“Unfortunately, the set of all things that people, who have no real incentive to work, are willing to make is even smaller still.”

So maybe there would have been less production.

1
Reply
StevenF
August 11, 2022 10:49 pm

One other quick point. Einstein based his Special Theory of Relativity on a thought experiment, “what happens when someone falls off a ladder.”

So now we see the entire continuum of thought experiments. On the one end, a thought experiment so grounded in reality that it changed the way we understand the universe itself. On the other end, a thought experiment (in this article) so completely disconnected from any reality that it is is nothing more than some writers internal fantasy.

3
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  StevenF
August 11, 2022 11:21 pm

Sober up or take your meds. You are incoherent.

-1
Reply
StevenF
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 11, 2022 11:38 pm

Wow, you have problems don’t you.

0
Reply
dk_
August 11, 2022 11:21 pm

Interesting picture. I understand Lenin’s corpse was quite green when it was finally decently disposed of. Wish more greens were disposed of.

1
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  dk_
August 11, 2022 11:34 pm

You dispose of them by taking away their voting rights. Good luck with that.

-1
Reply
Redge
August 11, 2022 11:46 pm

Putting all this together, the most we can say is that even though global warming would likely be worse under socialism by the time the full scale of its threat was discovered in the 1980s, the response would have been more rapid and more egalitarian than that of our existing capitalist world. 

What utter tosh

Even for the wettest of socialist dreams, this statement takes some beating

0
Reply
Alexander Vissers
August 11, 2022 11:56 pm

The fascinating aspect is that this is just another proposed solution that lacks any and all degree of substance. The solutions “paradigm change””system change” “systemic turnover” “political system change” do not heat your home, do not harvest the wheat ” do not trade the rice ore and do not power your sockets. They do not insulate your walls, or get you to work. We just have to deal with changed and changing weather like humans have done for over 200.000 years.

0
Reply
Shytot
August 12, 2022 12:06 am

Europe has been under modern (?) socialist control for quite a while and the results speak for themselves.
Fraudulent, negligent and deluded individuals don’t make good decisions for their electorate.

Besides, behind every great socialist is a lot of hard working, tax paying capitalists.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics Green New Deal

Resources for the Future: Retail Electricity Rates Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Intermittent Wind and Solar

How China Dominates the World’s Solar PV Supply

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics COP conferences

Reuters: COP27 to be a Battle Over Climate Change Compensation

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

The Conversation: Fossil Fuel Companies Collect Lots of Renewable Energy Subsidies

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics

Claim: A Total Victory for Socialism Could Save us From Climate Change

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Global Greening

Amazon’s Growth Limited by Lack of Phosphorus

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Economics Green New Deal

Resources for the Future: Retail Electricity Rates Under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism Climate Attribution

Biden falsely links Kentucky floods to ‘climate change’ – Reality Check: Floods ‘have not increased in frequency or intensity’ – White House ignores peer-reviewed studies & IPCC & data

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: