About the Newly Approved Nuclear Microreactor

1 hour ago
Anthony Watts
While greens are clamoring for more unreliable wind and solar, nuclear is about to make a big leap forward with the recent Pentagon approval of the first microreactor. Here is a technical summary from the U.S. Office of Nuclear Energy.

Microreactors are factory-built, plug-and-play reactors.

They can be used to power military bases, disaster recovery efforts or remote locations where traditional infrastructure doesn’t exist.

These mini reactors can provide between 1-20 megawatts of thermal energy used directly as heat or converted to electric power.

They fit on the back of a semi-truck and will not require a large number of people to operate them.

Microreactors can integrate seamlessly into distributed grids to complement renewable power and are expected to run continuously for about 10 years without refueling.

Once the core is spent, they can be exchanged for a new one.

Features

Microreactors are not defined by their fuel form or coolant. Instead, they have three main features:

  1. Factory fabricated: All components of a microreactor would be fully assembled in a factory and shipped out to location. This eliminates difficulties associated with large-scale construction, reduces capital costs and would help get the reactor up and running quickly.
  2. Transportable: Smaller unit designs will make microreactors very transportable. This would make it easy for vendors to ship the entire reactor by truck, shipping vessel, airplane or railcar.
  3. Self-adjusting: Simple and responsive design concepts will allow microreactors to self-adjust. They won’t require a large number of specialized operators and would utilize passive safety systems that prevent any potential for overheating or reactor meltdown.

Benefits

Microreactor designs vary, but most would be able to produce 1-20 megawatts of thermal energy that could be used directly as heat or converted to electric power. They can be used to generate clean and reliable electricity for commercial use or for non-electric applications such as district heating, water desalination and hydrogen fuel production.

Other benefits:

  • Seamless integration with renewables within microgrids
  • Can be used for emergency response to help restore power to areas hit by natural disasters
  • A longer core life, operating for up to 10 years without refueling
  • Can be quickly removed from sites and exchanged for new ones

Most designs will require fuel with a higher concentration of uranium-235 that’s not currently used in today’s reactors, although some may benefit from use of high temperature moderating materials that would reduce fuel enrichment requirements while maintaining the small system size.

The U.S. Department of Energy supports a variety of advanced reactor designs, including gas, liquid metal, molten salt and heat pipe-cooled concepts. American microreactor developers are currently focused on gas and heat pipe-cooled designs that could debut as early as the mid-2020s.

Hoyt Clagwell
August 9, 2022 10:09 pm

Yes, that’s all well and good but the real question is, how do we tax it?

-Chuck Schumer

Keith Woollard
August 9, 2022 10:22 pm

Perfect for large minesites throughout Western Australia. Most currently running on diesel often with a token windmill

mario lento
August 9, 2022 10:32 pm

No mention of the nuclear reactors within the video or features… so what they showed is hard to understand. Appears to be a chamber that harnesses heat, some turbines and/or impellers. OK… what else?

John Pickens
August 9, 2022 10:35 pm

The article mentions “renewables” several times. In exactly what way are wind and solar energy systems “renewable”?
They only last 10 to 25 years, take more energy to produce and operate than they will contribute during their lifetimes, and there is no means of “renewing” them at the end. Madness.

Surrr
August 9, 2022 10:38 pm

“The environmental destruction that will be left by developers marching across the country carpeting our ridgelines and open lands with 600-foot spinning turbines, solar panels, substations, and miles of high voltage transmission is impossible to quantify. Habitats will be degraded and destroyed, viewsheds industrialized, and wildlife killed or displaced. Federal and state agencies will be hamstrung by new permitting rules – also part of Schumer-Manchin – that will impair their ability to avoid and minimize project impacts.”
I copied, paste this comment because it perfectly explains the destruction the left is going to inflict on gullible Western nations. The clean up bill is going to dwarf the installation costs.
Just replace the 2 US politicians names with your own idiotic countrys politicians and use everywhere.

Dennis
Reply to  Surrr
August 9, 2022 10:52 pm

The new left leaning Labor Government (Federal) of Australia has announced five offshore wind turbine sites for New South Wales and Victoria, the largest population states. The primary responsibility for electricity supply is state governments and they are also responsible for all kinds of development application approvals, red and green tape application regulations etc. But offshore does involve the Commonwealth of Australia Federal Government.

But the same governments refuse to lift the ban on uranium and nuclear, but are willing to fund a new interconnected electricity grid to make wind and solar energy transmission more efficient, obviously not needed for power stations including nuclear technology.

J. R.
August 9, 2022 10:44 pm

What will these things cost? How many would it take to power a city of 50,000 people? Assuming these come to fruition, it looks like they could become enormous game changers.

RoHa
August 9, 2022 10:44 pm

Smaller than your average reactor, but not quite micro. Micro would be small enough to fit into your DeLorean.

J. R.
August 9, 2022 10:47 pm

“…can integrate seamlessly into distributed grids to complement renewable power….”

With one or more of these, what’s the point of keeping renewables?

A second thought: These are just what Elon Musk needs when he takes his colonists to Mars.

nuclear power

