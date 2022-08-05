LIVE at NOON CDT TODAY: Where’s All the Extreme Weather?

News outlets across the country are struggling with the fact that this hurricane season has been mild. How does the corporate media deal with this “problem?”
They double down, claiming the hurricanes haven’t hit yet, but they’re coming. A Google search for “hurricanes” brings a plethora of articles saying that the hurricane season will still be catastrophic despite the lack of catastrophic hurricanes. it’s fearmongering at its worst.
The Climate Change Roundtable crew covers the claim that hurricanes are increasing in frequency and severity. The crew also comments on a few videos from Vice President Kamala Harris focused on climate change. Finally, they check out the plethora of articles about how certain areas of the globe are warming faster than others.
Latest Euro monthly operational only shows a couple minor storms in the Atlantic through 9-5-22. If this verifies, going to be hard to have an “above average ” season (objectively measured via ACE index) in the Atlantic – just too deep into the season without enough activity to date.
My theory : Blob of cold water north of the main development region (MDR) may be at play . Colder temps = higher pressures to north = stronger pressure gradient with MDR = stronger easterlies in the low levels = more shear = less storm development
The Atlantic gets the most press, but it isn’t the only ocean.
The Northeast Pacific is ahead of schedule as is the South Indian, but the Northwest Pacific, North Indian, and South Pacific are behind schedule.
Cyclone activity
That could turn around in less than a month, but if it does, it will be weather. If it doesn’t it will still be weather, because one cannot make climate pronouncements based on a few months of data.
The multi-year data demonstrates that cyclonic activity is not growing as some warmists predict.
Ummmm . . .
“Relative to neutral events, the frequency of hurricane landfalls along the East Coast is found to increase (decrease) during ENSO cold (warm) events. This is consistent with previous studies linking ENSO and Atlantic hurricane activity.” — Regional Effects Of ENSO On U.S. Hurricane Landfalls, https://climatecenter.fsu.edu/topics/tropical-weather/regional-effects-of-enso-on-us-hurricane-landfalls )
The ENSO meter graphic on the right side, about midway down this webpage, shows that the ENSO index is currently in neutral territory, which represents a trending toward an ENSO warm event compared to the index value at the beginning of 2022. —
While that adage “past performance is no guarantee of future results” is true, the past still may be used to estimate the future.