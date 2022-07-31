Climate FAIL

Great Idea for U.S. Energy Policy: Let’s Follow the Example of Germany!

Guest Blogger
Francis Menton

As readers here well know, Germany has long sought the mantle of world leader in the march to save the planet by eliminating fossil fuels from the production of energy. This has been the strategy: induce, via large government subsidies and tax credits, the construction of vast amounts of wind turbines and solar panels to generate electricity; and as more of those come online, gradually phase out facilities that use fossil fuels, and also phase out nuclear.

Unfortunately, the Germans have been so blinded by their religious fervor to save the planet that nobody bothered to figure out how much energy storage would be needed to back up these intermittent technologies and keep the grid functioning 24/365 in the absence of fossil fuels and nuclear. Now Germany has an excess of wind and solar facilities that, however, are incapable of providing reliable power on their own; and it has inadequate back-up other than natural gas from Russia. Thus Germany is facing an imminent energy disaster.

Meanwhile, back here in the U.S., the word is that the Senate Democrats have finally gotten their black sheep Joe Manchin on board with a big “green energy” bill to take the U.S. to its own energy nirvana via a big reduction in carbon emissions. And how will that be done? Basically, we’re now going to follow the strategy of Germany! Lots and lots of tax credits and subsidies to build more and more wind turbines and solar panels, without any serious consideration of what will be needed in the way of storage to provide back-up for the intermittency and build a fossil-fuel-free grid. Is anybody around here paying attention to what is going on in the world?

Let’s check out the latest news from Germany on the energy front. On Wednesday, July 27, the Guardian reported that Russia had reduced the flow of natural gas to Germany via the Nord Stream pipeline to 20% of capacity. It’s still July, and we’re several months from heating season, but Germany is rapidly realizing that its energy jig is up. Just one day later, on July 28, the Guardian had another article reporting that the energy rationing in Germany has already begun:

Cities in Germany are switching off spotlights on public monuments, turning off fountains, and imposing cold showers on municipal swimming pools and sports halls, as the country races to reduce its energy consumption in the face of a looming Russian gas crisis.

Meanwhile, Germany in June adopted an “energy emergency plan” that involves jacking up consumer prices to force less usage:

[A]n energy emergency plan initiated in June enables utility firms to pass on high gas prices to customers. . . . On Thursday, Germany’s government confirmed that a planned gas surcharge on customers could be much higher than previously expected, to save energy companies from going bankrupt in the coming months.

And Spiked on July 27 reports on various other energy rationing measures that Germany is adopting, well in advance of peak energy usage in the winter:

Germany is already having to make drastic cutbacks to energy use. Town councils are dimming or turning off street lights and even traffic lights. Large landlords and housing associations have started turning down the heating on their residents and rationing their hot water. Some local authorities are considering setting up ‘warm rooms’ for elderly people to gather in the winter.

But hang on a second. After more than a decade of a crash program to build wind turbines and solar panels, doesn’t Germany have more than enough of them to supply all of the electricity it could ever possibly use? You would think so, but unfortunately it doesn’t work that way. According to the U.S. Energy Information Agency, in 2020 (latest year given) Germany used 500,000 GWh of electricity, which would mean that its average usage (divide by 8760) was about 57 GW. Its peak usage (according to Montel) is about 100 GW. So if it had dispatchable generation resources (fossil fuel, nuclear, hydro) of about 120 GW, Germany should have a more than sufficient 20% margin and plenty of electricity. Instead Germany has vastly more generation capacity, 248 GW (again from the U.S. EIA for 2020). Of that, 54 GW is solar and 62 GW is wind, a total of 116 GW between those two, well more than its entire peak usage, and more than double average usage. But you can’t count on any of it when you need it. The small amount of nuclear (8 GW) is on the way out. So they can’t get rid of the natural gas as backup, and with fracking banned in their own country and also throughout Western Europe, they are left completely dependent on natural gas from Russia.

The price to German households for electricity at the end of 2021 stood at an average of 32.16 cent per KWh, which is before any further recent increases. That is about triple the average U.S. consumer electricity price. For that you get shortages and rationing.

So what is the U.S. energy strategy going to be under the new Senate bill just negotiatied by Manchin and Majority Leader Schumer? The answer is, it’s basically the same as the German strategy. In a few words, massive subsidies and tax breaks to incentivize the construction of vast amounts of wind turbines and solar panels. From E&E Daily, July 28:

Huge win for clean energy. . . . Clean energy tax credits are the centerpiece. Under the deal, existing renewable credits would be extended. After 2025, they would become technology neutral and based on greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

Is there any deeper thinking behind this than just that wind and solar are “clean” so we should build more of them? Doesn’t look like it. So give us a few years of this, and we’ll be right where Germany is: vast excess capacity of wind and solar panels, none of which is there when you need it, and electricity rates tripled to pay for the redundant excess capacity and subsidies to the people who built it.

Read the full article here.

Tom Halla
July 31, 2022 6:11 pm

Maybe Texas will realize that even with subsidies, wind sucks, it does not blow. We have had electricity shortages when wind dropped to 3% of nameplate output in a hot spell demanding more power.
Wind and solar divert investments from dispatchable power supplies, given the subsidies and mandatory purchase rules.

Geoff Sherrington
July 31, 2022 6:33 pm

Those who like to think will remember that the limitations of solar like night time, snow, cloud and of wind with long periods of low velocity over large areas have been widely known ever since people adopted electricity grids. I can remember very clearly the modelling exercises we did in the 1970s to try to imagine which future electricity generation types would dominate years later. Solar and wind came out OK in small niche applications but were out of the main contest from the start. It was known then, for example, that there was low wind energy for weeks at a time over nation-sized areas and that no known engineering was likely to change that.
The question is therefore, what motivation causes people to continue to promote wind and solar as preferred? It cannot be scientific or engineering reasons because these do not encourage. It cannot be Econoline or resource material availability, ditto. It more or less leaves political or greed on a large scale. Each is ugly.
Any deep ideas on what is still driving ‘renewables’? Is anyone here close to privileged insight, high level connections? Geoff S

Geoff Sherrington
Reply to  Geoff Sherrington
July 31, 2022 6:36 pm

Sorry, New tablet with imaginative anticipation of words to change automatically.
Please replace Econoline with economics. Geoff S

Ron Long
July 31, 2022 6:34 pm

This whole mess is somewhat entertaining now, but wait until northern hemisphere winter, shivering in the dark is not an Olympic sport.

Howard Dewhirst
July 31, 2022 6:35 pm

No there isn’t, unless you call the UNs Agenda 21 ‘thinking’

Bob
July 31, 2022 6:39 pm

These people are dumb as rocks.

william Johnston
July 31, 2022 6:39 pm

Sounds like an excellent plan. Especially if you happen to have a pile of excess funds avaiable to invest in the initial stages of the project.

Brian Pratt
July 31, 2022 6:41 pm

I thought Saskatchewan had three wind facilities, but it turns out we have nine! Sure, the province is huge, but SaskPower just got approved for a 4% rate increase for each of the next two years. We the citizens had no say in this, and nor was it an election issue—prices were low then. At the same time, they are planning to close a coal-fired power station in Estevan, which sits right beside the open-cast lignite mine.

This does not include the *demonstration projects* in Saskatoon: a small solar array and methane from the adjacent landfill. The gas heats the building with the equipment, nothing more, but big blue pipes and valves for show. When we have a snowstorm you couldn’t even toast a piece of bread, not that anyone would notice since the electricity is fed into the Saskatoon Light and Power grid which is powered by 14 gas turbines in the Queen Elizabeth Power Station.

And the drivel on the SaskPower website is typically revolting:

https://www.saskpower.com/Our-Power-Future/Our-Electricity/Electrical-System/Balancing-Supply-Options/Wind

I have read the environmental assessments of two of the more recent ones. They do the bird and bat surveys early in the spring when it is still cool and before bird migration and insect populations develop. Naturally they estimate low bird mortality. Nine per turbine per year.

They seem to feel they have to answer to the Liberal federal government in its net-zero quest. What would happen if the province did nothing and just fiddled the numbers, which we see all the time?

Edward Katz
July 31, 2022 6:41 pm

Also worth mentioning is the fact that Germany prematurely closed down its nuclear plants to the point that it will have to rely on coal to to make up for the Russian natural gas cutbacks. So what it’s getting for its efforts are blackouts, load shedding, higher consumer energy costs, increased energy consumption, and continued rising emissions. But no hardships are too much to bear if they will save the planet.

eo
July 31, 2022 6:43 pm

Has anybody demonstrated that renewable power infrastructure could be build solely from renewable energy ? That is from exploration of the mineral deposit to disposal or recycling of the unusable components. Energy has two important properties–quality and quantity. So far the analysis seems to be limited to quantity.

Tom Abbott
July 31, 2022 6:57 pm

The German politicians should have listened to President Trump.

