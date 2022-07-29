Watch Anthony Watts discuss his latest report at NOON CDT
A new bombshell report found that 96% of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) temperature stations produce corrupted data due to purposeful placement in man-made hot spots. These stations fail to meet the published standards deemed “acceptable” by NOAA itself.This nationwide study follows up widespread corruption and heat biases found at NOAA stations in 2009, and the heat-bias distortion problem is even worse now.This report eviscerates the media’s narrative that the Earth is seeing runaway global warming.
Has the Earth warmed over the last 20 years? Yes. Has it warmed to the degree the media claims? No.
And most importantly, is it catastrophic? Absolutely not.
Anthony Watts, director of the study, takes the reins for today’s Climate Change Roundtable to provide definitive evidence that the temperature record is flawed. You don’t want to miss this. We go live with the findings at 12pm CT today.
LIVE – Corrupted Climate Stations
Watch Anthony Watts discuss his latest report at NOON CDT
I suppose it shouldn’t be surprising to hear people in cities complaining it feels hotter, because it IS hotter in cites from the Urban Heat Island (UHI). Since a healthy majority of people in the world now live in very large cities, it is easier to convince them the whole planet is warming more, when their urban/city surroundings are actually a whole lot warmer than the rural countryside. So it is true for the people in the cities that their world is warming. But the city urban interface is only a tiny fraction of the percentage of the global land surface.
Undoubtedly a lot of the temperature record has suffered a similar fate over many years of official temperature measurements. And then the adjustments. Not only corrupted data collection from poorly cited and urban placed measuring, but then someone fiddling with the data to say what they think it should have been, so it shouldn’t be surprising that we get ‘warming’ in the data.
Getting an honest temperature measurement has to be the goal of every meteorologist and especially for real scientists that then use that data to advise politicians on national and global policy to now try and ‘change the weather’. All this IS the crux of the matter.