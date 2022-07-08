Left: Dr. Robert Jubb. Right Alex McLaughlin. Fair Use, Low Resolution Images to Identify the Subjects
Claim: An Eco-Terrorist Wing Would Help Peaceful Climate Activists Win

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

According to British Academics, Eco-terrorism “… creates a contrast between a “reasonable” mainstream with a “radical” flank in a way that can be conducive to change.”.

Climate activism has so far been fairly peaceful: here’s why that might change

Rob Jubb, University of Reading
Alex McLaughlin, University of Cambridge

Published: July 7, 2022 1.35pm BST

In fact, the climate movement so far has been strikingly peaceful. The school climate strikes, for example, involved a series of peaceful mass demonstrations, with an estimated 1.7 million people taking part globally in 2019. XR also makes nonviolence central to its strategy, referring to influential research by political scientists Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan on the effectiveness of peaceful protest.

A radical flank

Climate protest in the future, however, might not be so committed to nonviolence. In his provocatively titled book How to Blow Up a Pipeline, geographer Andreas Malm argues that the climate movement must diversify its tactics to encompass more confrontational forms of action, including sabotaging parts of the fossil fuel economy.

A closer look shows that peaceful protests hailed as producing political change tend to coincide with more direct and sometimes violent tactics fighting for the same outcome. This creates a contrast between a “reasonable” mainstream with a “radical” flank in a way that can be conducive to change. 

For example, the civil rights protests during the 1950s and 1960s in the US deep south were extremely controversial at the time, partly due to the public disorder they caused. However, Martin Luther King Jr, their most prominent leader, was able to contrast his demands with those made by more radical figures. In his famous letter from a Birmingham jail, King suggested that negotiating with him was necessary to avoid confrontation with them.

Uncivil disobedience of the sort Malm suggests cannot be considered terrorism, or equivalent to it. Terrorism involves the threat of serious physical harm.  Deflating the tyres of an SUV is not the same thing as setting it on fire.

Read more: https://theconversation.com/amp/climate-activism-has-so-far-been-fairly-peaceful-heres-why-that-might-change-185625

Associate Professor Rob Jubb is Department Director of Teaching and Learning at the University of Reading Department of Politics and International Relations.

Alex McLaughlin is a research associate at the University of Cambridge Centre for the Study of Existential Risk.

What are we supposed to conclude from this opinion piece? Are politics students at the University of Reading graded on how quickly they conclude that blowing up oil executives or pipelines is the only way to solve the climate crisis? Do students at Cambridge get into trouble if they suggest it is wrong to hurt people, to reduce the global carbon footprint?

In my opinion these university academics are sowing a lot of poisonous ideas into the minds of impressionable late teen to early 20 year old students who look to them for guidance. These academics appear to be teaching Martin Luther King Jr succeeded because violent radicals had his back. This twisted historical interpretation appears to be their rationale for violent eco-activism.

Their example of non-violent eco-terrorism, deflating the tyres on a SUV, is an act of reckless endangerment which could lead to loss of life. The SUV owner and other drivers or passengers could die if they don’t notice their tyres have been sabotaged.

In my opinion the actions of eco-terrorists like Tyre Extinguishers, deflating tyres and hoping nobody gets hurt, are no different to planting a bomb, then phoning a warning to police and hoping the police clear the area in time to prevent casualties. Both kinds of perpetrators could argue they didn’t actually want people to die – but their actions endanger multiple lives in the name of a political cause.

The truth is nobody needs to commit violence to reduce carbon emissions, all that is needed is for greens to support a few zero carbon nuclear power plants. France proved this in the 1970s, by converting most of their fossil fuel plants to nuclear. The excuses for rejecting nuclear don’t make sense, in the face of the French nuclear success, and the total failure of renewables to deliver value.

This reality won’t stop impressionable youths from being radicalised into perpetrating atrocities, because the likes of these academics incited them to murderous hatred in the name of saving the world. McLaughlin and Jubb might have personally stepped carefully around actually inciting their followers to commit murder, though their tyre deflation example comes close, but in my opinion murder is where such thinking will lead, once green radicals realise lesser tactics have failed to produce the outcomes they want.

Cwon14
July 8, 2022 6:05 pm

It’s always communism first. Sadly most rationalists deny this fact.

Tom Halla
July 8, 2022 6:09 pm

Supporting someone who is clearly bug f**k crazy will lead the the assumption that you are, too.

Old Man Winter
July 8, 2022 6:43 pm

Andreas doesn’t realize that the XR won’t stop until everyone’s like them & will destroy those who
won’t conform. At that point, they’ll cannibalize themselves, as they did in the French Revolution!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Old Man Winter
July 8, 2022 6:49 pm

The founder comrades of the revolution are always first against the wall. Trotsky was too much of a threat to Stalin for Stalin to allow him to live.

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 8, 2022 7:37 pm

It’s quite laughable that Trotsky’s version of communism is considered the kinder, gentler
version. He didn’t resign after the Romanovs were murdered in cold blood or when Vlad got
rid of ~2M people, many courtesy of Uncle Joe. That’s anything but kinder, gentler!

As for the founder comrades, Uncle Joe may have poisoned Vlad. Oh, the irony!

Olen
July 8, 2022 7:02 pm

Perhaps grooming is being used as evidenced by the use of youth to commit the acts.

Quilter52
July 8, 2022 7:08 pm

How about these DHs provide a great example for us all and live the life of poverty and hunger they seek to impose on us peasants while of course being able to maintain their personal lifestyles. If they are not prepared to do that, they deserve no consideration other than to arrest and charge them for inciting violence.

RickWill
Reply to  Quilter52
July 8, 2022 7:38 pm

UK is rapidly heading into poverty. Almost 1/5th of UK GDP in Q12022 was provided courtesy of foreigners. The only favoured investment is green gilts. They will rapidly lose their appeal as the charade falls apart.

So UK will not have much on offer once its green nirvana is seen for what it is – a massive waste of resources. All that debt and nothing useful from it. Boris will leave the PM role as UK flounders into deep recession.

Can you imagine UK going to the EU to get funding to start fracking? Maybe if they promise to send some gas to Germany.

No one
July 8, 2022 7:11 pm

“The sparrows are eating too much grain.”

Not too consequential an idea compared to promoting a brown-shirt division for the green hairs, but consider the disaster that led to. I guess the danger of spiked trees has already been forgotten – or too trivial compared having the vulnerable succumbing to winter weather while inside their homes.

Deflate which tires? Are those on passenger planes, ambulances, fire trucks, university profs vehicles exempt or not?

RickWill
July 8, 2022 7:30 pm

The truth is nobody needs to commit violence to reduce carbon emissions, 

The truth is no one needs to reduce carbon emissions.

Carbon has no direct involvement in Earth’s energy balance.

The temperature trends simply reflect the changing orbit causing changes in solar intensity and the fact that open oceans have an immutable temperature limit of 30C.

Why are both the Nino34 region and Southern Ocean negatively correlated with CO2? What causes CO2 to be selective in what regions of the Earth it warms and cools?

Open oceans cannot exceed 30C surface temperature without a dramatic increase in the atmospheric mass. It is that simple. CO2 does zip.

NCEP_Three_Trends.png
Spetzer86
July 8, 2022 7:35 pm

The Left has been taking over the educational system for a long time and they aren’t done yet. K-12 and then college can indoctrinate a large percentage of the kids going through.

http://invisibleserfscollar.com/

