Land Surface Air Temperature Data

June In Tokyo, Hachijojima Island Hasn’t Warmed In Decades

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
2 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 3. July 2022

Charts by Kirye

The mean temperature data for June are available from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and today we plot the June mean temperature data for Tokyo and its Hachijojima island, located in the middle of the ocean 287 kilometers south of Tokyo.

June in urban Tokyo hasn’t warmed since 1996:

Data source: JMA

For rural Hachijojima Island, June hasn’t warmed there since 1936:

Data source: JMA

Next we compare the mean daily maximum temperatures of urban Tokyo and rural Hachijojima and see strong evidence of the urban heat island effect:

While the mean daily maximum temperature for Hachijojima has risen modestly over the past 115 years, Tokyo has seen an almost 2°C linear trend increase.

Data source: JMA here and here

John Tillman
July 3, 2022 2:07 pm

The same is true of relatively unchanged rural areas in the US. Phoenix and Vegas, not so much. The rural US was hotter in the 1930s than at any time since.

It cooled under rising CO2 from 1945 to 1977, when the PDO flipped modes.

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 3, 2022 2:55 pm

AW originally posted this exact comparison (proving UHI despite BEST’s assertion to the contrary) here over a decade ago. I used it with attribution in essay ‘When Data Isn’t’ in ebook Blowing Smoke, after explaining UHI theory from NOAA and giving a ‘concrete’ Phoenix night time transit example using just a car dash exterior temperature sensor. Good that Kirye Heller has updated it, and it still holds true. Fun thing about true facts, they are stubborn.

In the essay, I followed this time series example with an analysis of California counties, a cross section at a slice in time showing that more populated counties (x) had higher average temperatures (y) with a very high regression r^2. Yet more proof of UHI.

From which we can safely conclude that the historical surface temperatures used to tune climate models are not generally fit for purpose. Some of the supposed GHE is just UHI. Maybe half.

And homogenization cannot fully solve this inherent problem; subject of a past guest post here using the WUWT 2008 Surface Stations Project Class 1 (best, most properly sited and maintained) stations partitioned into three groups: urban, suburban, rural. Homogenization removed (some) urban UHI but added it to almost all suburban and rural stations. The analysis simply compared raw to homogenized per NOAA HCN and NASA GISS. Only analytic issue in the post was small sample size (n=14) since there aren’t very many ‘best’ surface stations in the US. On the other hand, no statistics. Just indisputable side by side historical comparison graphs for each station, raw/adjusted delta T.

0
Reply
