June In Tokyo, Hachijojima Island Hasn’t Warmed In Decades

By P Gosselin on 3. July 2022
Charts by Kirye
The mean temperature data for June are available from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) and today we plot the June mean temperature data for Tokyo and its Hachijojima island, located in the middle of the ocean 287 kilometers south of Tokyo.
June in urban Tokyo hasn’t warmed since 1996:
Data source: JMA
For rural Hachijojima Island, June hasn’t warmed there since 1936:
Data source: JMA
Next we compare the mean daily maximum temperatures of urban Tokyo and rural Hachijojima and see strong evidence of the urban heat island effect:
While the mean daily maximum temperature for Hachijojima has risen modestly over the past 115 years, Tokyo has seen an almost 2°C linear trend increase.
Data source: JMA here and here.