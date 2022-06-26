SUV Drives Through Protestors. Image contrast enhanced from the original. Source Sky News, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Climate Politics

Sydney Motorist Drives Through Blockade Australia Climate Protestors

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Thankfully no serious injuries – but its a measure of rising frustration with green protestors that someone would do something so reckless.

WATCH: Moment motorist loses patience with climate protesters and drives through crowd in Sydney CBD

A commuter appeared to lose their patience with Blockade Australia protesters in Sydney’s CBD on Monday morning as they drove straight through a crowd.

A driver has rushed through a crowd of Blockade Australia protesters in Sydney’s CBD – and narrowly avoided disaster.

The climate activists took to the streets on Monday morning to “cause disruption to the political and economic systems”.

The protesters were walking across an intersection just before 9am in the heart of the city when a driver in a grey SUV appeared to lose patience with the delays and accelerated into the demonstrators.

The vehicle slowed as it made contact with the protesters, who were pushed away, while others attempted to position themselves in front of the bonnet. 

The car then pressed on with its journey forward and drove away from the group. It is understood no one was injured.

Read more (includes video): https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/watch-moment-motorist-loses-patience-with-climate-protesters-and-drives-through-crowd-in-sydney-cbd/news-story/58101e51d24932e97dca91bf030c9d4a

I fully support the right to protest, and WUWT certainly does not endorse violence or attacks on protestors. But surely there must be a balance? Like I’m happy for the funny green hippies dressed in fossil fuel based fabrics to wave their banners and shout their slogans, its free street theatre as far as I’m concerned. But they need to let the traffic through.

