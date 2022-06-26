Sydney Motorist Drives Through Blockade Australia Climate Protestors

Essay by Eric Worrall

Thankfully no serious injuries – but its a measure of rising frustration with green protestors that someone would do something so reckless.

WATCH: Moment motorist loses patience with climate protesters and drives through crowd in Sydney CBD

A commuter appeared to lose their patience with Blockade Australia protesters in Sydney’s CBD on Monday morning as they drove straight through a crowd.

Jack Mahony Digital Reporter

June 27, 2022 – 10:50AM

A driver has rushed through a crowd of Blockade Australia protesters in Sydney’s CBD – and narrowly avoided disaster.

The climate activists took to the streets on Monday morning to “cause disruption to the political and economic systems”.

The protesters were walking across an intersection just before 9am in the heart of the city when a driver in a grey SUV appeared to lose patience with the delays and accelerated into the demonstrators.

The vehicle slowed as it made contact with the protesters, who were pushed away, while others attempted to position themselves in front of the bonnet.

The car then pressed on with its journey forward and drove away from the group. It is understood no one was injured.

…

Read more (includes video): https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/watch-moment-motorist-loses-patience-with-climate-protesters-and-drives-through-crowd-in-sydney-cbd/news-story/58101e51d24932e97dca91bf030c9d4a