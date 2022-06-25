Climate ugliness Intermittent Wind and Solar

Time: Exploit the Ocean to Build Our Green Future

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

Time Magazine painting a glorious green vision of massive exploitation of unspoilt marine wilderness to build our renewable energy powered future.

The Ocean Is Climate Change’s First Victim and Last Resort

BY ELIJAH WOLFSON | MAP BY KYLA MANDEL AND LON TWEETEN

JUNE 23, 2022 7:00 AM EDT

Rain forests may be known as the planet’s lungs, but it’s when standing before the seas, with their crashing waves and ceaselessly cycling tides, that we feel the earth breathe. The ocean, say scientists, is the source of all life on earth. It is also, say philosophers, the embodiment of life’s greatest terror: the unknown and uncontrollable.

This duality has become increasingly manifest in the climate discourse of recent years, as ice melts, seas rise, and shores everywhere face storms of a ferocity unseen in living memory. But even as the ocean has become the subject of hand-wringing over what we’ve wrought, it has also become a keystone of hope that we may limit the damage if we act now.

We can start at the bottom. The floor of the Pacific is littered with the rare metals we need to build the batteries necessary to power carbon-free travel. Moving upward, by harnessing the force of the tides, we could plug another source of renewable energy into our struggling grids; offshore wind farms are also poised to expand exponentially as an essential power source. And while we may think of road vehicles as the focus of electric-mobility efforts, decarbonizing maritime shipping may be what really brings the global economy into a green future.

Meanwhile, oceans are the central banks of earth’s carbon stocks. Researchers are hard at work figuring out how to affordably capture CO2 from fossil-fuel-­burning plants and inject the gas into the rock below the ocean floor. And efforts are already under way to protect and rebuild oceanic ecosystems like mangroves, salt marshes, and seagrasses, that not only sequester more CO2 than their land-bound counterparts, but also act as natural breakwaters to protect coastal populations.

Read more: https://time.com/6190044/ocean-climate-change/

I used to tease my green friends about how we need more factories, but I actually like nature.

One of my happiest memories is walking through my grandpa’s forest, spending hours alone amongst the trees. My Grandpa bought the land for a song in the 1930s, low value land deemed unsuitable to agriculture because it was full of rocks, trees, scenery and tall hills.

From the very top you of my Grandpa’s hill you could see a city, many miles to the South. Sometimes while walking I encountered absolute wonders, like the ruins of an ancient gold rush era pub no historian remembers, or the multi acre field of Drosera plants I discovered growing peacefully in their native habitat, well off the forest trails, hidden under the trees. Those fragile, beautiful plants would have been worth thousands of dollars to collectors, but the forest where they grew was a hidden place of beauty, which brought joy whenever I visited. I left them undisturbed.

For all I know those beautiful plants are still there, still untouched. Maybe one day someone else will discover hidden beauty while walking through the woods. I hope whoever finds them in the future also chooses to leave them as they found them.

I’m not anti-industry. I’m a realist, I like the conveniences of modern civilisation. But during this fake climate emergency, we’ve already seen reasonable protections for the environment swept aside, like the gentle treatment wind farm operators appear to receive when they kill lots of protected eagles. Would climate motivated exploitation of the ocean be any different?

The rush to exploit the ocean, to support something as worthless as the climate crusade, the green vision presented by Time, in my opinion represents wanton destruction, needless and reckless destruction, just like all those poor dead eagles which are being slaughtered by wind turbines.

What transformed greens who once chained themselves to trees, to block new roads or dams, into rabid exploiters who seem to want all the valleys concreted up, converted into pumped hydro, raptor killing wind turbines everywhere, solar panels covering all the valleys, and now apparently want to turn vast tracts of ocean and mangrove swamp into an industrial wasteland?

How can these people convince themselves that they are still in any way behaving like people who care about the environment? How can covering the world with giant machines and poisoning the ocean with mine tailings and industrial filth, sweeping care aside in the name of the fake climate emergency, possibly be the path to a better tomorrow?

For shame, Time.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
June 25, 2022 10:11 am

“The floor of the Pacific is littered with the rare metals we need to build the batteries necessary to power carbon-free travel.”

Oh dear…

“Deep Ocean Mining – the latest rape of Mother Earth

We have seen how mining can devastate ecosystems on land. Now, critical ecosystems deep in the ocean may soon be under threat unless this economic madness is stopped.“

https://sma.ie/deep-ocean-mining-the-latest-rape-of-mother-earth/

Can they get their ducks a row?

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
3
Reply
Opus
Reply to  fretslider
June 25, 2022 10:20 am

How many Uigher slaves will be needed to mine the ocean floor?

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Opus
June 25, 2022 10:29 am

42 is always the answer.

3
Reply
RicDre
June 25, 2022 10:27 am

As I recall, Deep Sea Mining was the cover story the CIA used to send the ship Glomar Explorer out to recover the sunken Soviet diesel submarine K-129, so if we are again hearing talk about Deep Sea Mining, does the CIA have something else they need to recover in the deep sea?

1
Reply
T Gasloli
June 25, 2022 10:28 am

Oh please, not the “we can harness the tides to produce electricity” scam again!

4
Reply
Curious George(@moudryj)
June 25, 2022 10:39 am

Aren’t they increasingly desperate?

0
Reply
Mr.
June 25, 2022 10:48 am

Eric, there used to be Drosera plants growing everywhere in northern New South Wales.
But the hippies in the 1960s discovered them, and promptly smoked them all.
(Or so the story goes . . . )
Just kiddin’
It’s just too bad that Lantana didn’t make for a good bong smoke – the hippies could have saved farmers $millions in tractor fuel for Lantana clean-out work, and again in accelerants for burning off.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
June 25, 2022 10:59 am

I followed the Time link to  “The Motion of the Ocean….” which ended with “But as anyone who has ever battled the waves by boat or board knows, taming the tides will be a gargantuan task.” I have a picture of the tidal electric structure, not in the Bay of Fundy, but in the Annapolis River, quite a sine wave. Seem to recall an attempt to moor such a structure in the Bay. We understood the problems generations ago, rediscovery. Only one in North America they say. But they are with the program– “Request for Expressions of Interest, Engineering Report – Climate Change, Adaptation and Mitigation” Boaters in the Bay of Fundy already knew about that long ago.

https://annapolisroyal.com/attractions-and-museums/tidal-power-generating-station/
Impression gotten from visiting Nova Scotia twice is that they could use a little more heat, a great place where they like their ice cream in summer.

0
Reply
Sara Hall
Reply to  H. D. Hoese
June 25, 2022 11:39 am

I first crossed the River Rance tidal barrage in 1966, the year it was opened, on a school trip. I remember how excited our teachers were to see it. Not much more has actually been done about tidal barrages since (there’s one across a lake in S Korea I discovered) but there’s still an awful lot of pointless fluff written about how amazingly wonderful it all could be.

0
Reply
G Mawer
June 25, 2022 11:25 am

“I’m not anti-industry. I’m a realist, I like the conveniences of modern civilisation.”

So, if people like Biden get their way and eliminate crude oil extraction refining must stop. That ends the feed stocks for so many modern conveniences. More than transportation fuels are eliminated……so too asphalt for the electric cars to run on. Electric cars and modern life depend on crude oli.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
June 25, 2022 11:34 am

Oh Eric, don’t be such a Luddite.

0
Reply
cbean
June 25, 2022 11:55 am

Invest in whale oil futures… they’ll soon realize the danger of whale farts and allow hunting them again.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

IEA Warns Russia could Cut Off All Gas to Europe

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness heat wave

Heatwave Lockdowns Have Arrived

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness NASA

Things NASA climate scientists say:

1 week ago
Charles Rotter
Climate ugliness

Germany’s Fridays for Future Spokesperson: “We’re Planning How To “Blow Up” African Oil Pipeline!

1 week ago
geoarmstrong

You Missed

Climate ugliness Intermittent Wind and Solar

Time: Exploit the Ocean to Build Our Green Future

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Hypocrisy

Bill Gates and Elon Musk: The Battle of the Climate Change Hypocrites

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Polar Bears

New Polar Bear Subpopulation Update: More Background Facts and Details from the Paper

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Is Lake Mead Shrinking Because of Climate?

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: