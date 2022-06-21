Climate Science

Claim: Climate Science can Change Minds, but Skeptics Undo Progress

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

According to Associate Professor Thomas Wood, the impact of climate education is so fragile, exposure to climate skeptic voices rapidly undoes progress in changing minds and attitudes.

Jun 20, 2022

Science coverage of climate change can change minds – briefly

Accurate beliefs fade quickly, especially if challenged

Jeff Grabmeier Ohio State News grabmeier.1@osu.edu

Science reporting on climate change does lead Americans to adopt more accurate beliefs and support government action on the issue – but these gains are fragile, a new study suggests.

Researchers found that these accurate beliefs fade quickly and can erode when people are exposed to coverage skeptical of climate change.

“It is not the case that the American public does not respond to scientifically informed reporting when they are exposed to it,” said Thomas Wood, associate professor of political science at The Ohio State University.

“But even factually accurate science reporting recedes from people’s frame of reference very quickly.”

The study will be published June 24, 2022, in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Wood conducted the study with Brendan Nyhan of Dartmouth College and Ethan Porter of George Washington University.

Results showed that accurate science reporting didn’t persuade only Democrats – Republicans and people who initially rejected human-caused climate change also had their opinions shifted by reading accurate articles.

Wood said it was significant that accurate reporting had positive effects on all groups, including Republicans and those who originally rejected climate change.  But it was even more encouraging that it affected attitudes.

But the positive effects on people’s beliefs were short-lived, results showed.  These effects largely disappeared in later waves of the study.

In addition, opinion stories that were skeptical of the scientific consensus on climate change reversed the accuracy gains generated by science coverage.

Read more: https://news.osu.edu/science-coverage-of-climate-change-can-change-minds–briefly/

Poor climate scientists, if only all the climate skeptics were silenced, they could persuade all the Republicans to join their crusade to slay the carbon demon. Or something like that.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Derg
June 21, 2022 10:02 am

Is Nick Stokes a climate scientist?

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Derg
June 21, 2022 10:26 am

Dunno, probably not, but if hearing a skeptical argument can Undo Klimate Science then there truly must be little to no truth in the science.
I have yet to hear ANY argument that could prove Flat Earth has any basis in facts or that could undermine Spherical Earth and a Heliocentric solar system

1
Reply
Tom Gelsthorpe
June 21, 2022 10:07 am

Climate science’s idea of “accurate beliefs” is: “WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE. . . SOON!”

Skeptics sometimes aver, “Well, maybe not. The data are inconclusive, not all grim, and besides, it’s hard to predict the future.”

Is it any wonder those alleged beliefs occasionally waver?

2
Reply
Tom Halla
June 21, 2022 10:07 am

This rather reminds me of the stage play Peter Pan—keep clapping or Tinkerbell will die! If “knowledge” is that thin that it cannot withstand any contradiction, it is weak.

4
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 21, 2022 10:29 am

Certainly needs to be propped up by Hockey Sticks or it falls flat, as flat as Flat Earth Hypothesis

2
Reply
Clyde Spencer
June 21, 2022 10:12 am

How can a political ‘scientist’ be certain he is on the right side of Truth?

4
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
June 21, 2022 10:30 am

He doesn’t canter to the left

0
Reply
Peter Wells
Reply to  Clyde Spencer
June 21, 2022 10:45 am

A political scientist knows that whoever gets the most votes wins the election.

Of course, the typical political scientist has never heard of Alfred Wegener.

0
Reply
writing observer
June 21, 2022 10:12 am

People are convinced – until they walk outside of the indoctrination building.

3
Reply
n.n
June 21, 2022 10:17 am

Progress is an [unqualified] monotonic process: one step forward, two steps backward.

To undo progress is: one step backward, two steps forward.

0
Reply
Richard Greene
June 21, 2022 10:18 am

Always wrong wild guesses of a coming climate crisis,
that never shows up, are unrelated to science.
These predictions began in late 1950s science papers.
Anyone NOT skeptical after 65 years of wrong climate predictions
is a fool. In addition to the wrong climate predictions,
every prediction of environmental doom since the 1960s
has been wrong. 100% wrong.
There are only two choices:
(1) Be skeptical of climate predictions, or
(2) Be a fool.

4
Reply
George V
June 21, 2022 10:20 am

How can they* expect people to remain convinced of severe CO2-caused climate change when every prediction they have made over the past 30 years has turned out to be wrong?

* “They” being climate scientists and activists who believe CO2 will cause destruction of the planet by making the temperature rise.

4
Reply
John Bell
June 21, 2022 10:20 am

I used to live near there, in Columbus, Ohio. I looked up his address and viewed his house from street view and top view, NO SOLAR PANELS! the HYPOCRITE!

0
Reply
John Bell
Reply to  John Bell
June 21, 2022 10:25 am

Jeff Grabmoney?

0
Reply
Ron Long
June 21, 2022 10:25 am

Where are these “…accurate articles…” that the transient climate change believers are reading? Not from Mikey Mann et al, where are they? I actually would like to read one. Can anyone help me?

1
Reply
Len Werner
June 21, 2022 10:29 am

A spectacularly Orwellian attitude. It is the tenuous beliefs that fade rapidly with minimal challenge, not the accurate ones. The position presented is that it is only ‘us anointed ones’ who can define accuracy, ‘why won’t they listen?’

What is true is that only a brief exposure to logic and factual observation can, and does, crumble the belief. The skeptic should never be embarrassed nor turned from what he sees.

What needs serious questioning is how those who would try to push society into such tenuous beliefs are getting into professorship positions.

0
Reply
Redge
June 21, 2022 10:41 am

Spotted this on LinkedIn. Had to post it.

1655657721249.jpg
1
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Redge
June 21, 2022 10:57 am

That is hilarious

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
June 21, 2022 10:46 am

‘Accurate climate science reporting is “fragile”’. It should be:

  1. The modeled tropical troposphere hotspot does not exist.
  2. Arctic summer sea ice didn’t disappear.
  3. Sea level rise did not accelerate.
  4. Weather extremes did not increase.
  5. UK children still know snow.
  6. The world is greening thanks to the benefits of more CO2.
  7. Renewables still need subsidies and intermittency backup.
  8. Kyoto and Paris both failed to do anything about CO2.
  9. Alarmists like Kerry, Biden, and AOC are provably daft, and their actions are very damaging.
  10. ‘Climate science’ isn’t science in the Feynmann sense. It is 40 years of falsified alarming predictions, which means the underlying hypotheses are just wrong.

’Accurate climate science reporting’ was just wrong. That is why it is fragile.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
June 21, 2022 10:48 am

Define “Scientific consensus on climate change”.

Anyone?

0
Reply
Philip
June 21, 2022 10:52 am

Liars, damn liars, and climate scientists.
That might be more to the point.

0
Reply
Rick C
June 21, 2022 10:56 am

Alternate interpretation of this study: Many people are persuaded by climate change propaganda until it is pointed out to them that there is no solid scientific evidence that backs up the claims.

Skepticism is fundamental to the scientific method.

Dubito ergo cogito, cogito ergo sum-Rene Descartes

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Rick C
0
Reply
Andy Wilkins
June 21, 2022 10:57 am

Accurate beliefs fade quickly, especially if challenged

Have they ever considered this might be because it’s easy for skeptics to pull extremely large holes in their “accurate beliefs” because those beliefs are complete twaddle?

0
Reply
michel
June 21, 2022 10:59 am

I am still thinking about what the Australian situation and plan appears to be.

They have now about 55GW of generation. Of this, about 19GW is going offline by 2030, and demand is increasing. So they have arrived at the following plan.

Install 122GW Wind and solar
Install 45GW new storage.

When pundits wonder why its so hard to persuade skeptics of the climate emergency and the renewables solution, just think about it for a moment. No rational person would think this plan is a reasonable solution to the energy situation. Why not just build some more coal plants, to replace the ones going off line, and add enough for increased demand?

Make them clean burning, of course. Super high temp ones.

You’d have to be more than irrational to think that even could this plan be made to work, it would have any effect on global emissions.

Well, all that concrete? It might even raise them.

Maybe I got the numbers wrong? Dunno. It seems, if they are right, like total insanity.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Science

Climate Science 101: David Siegel

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Science

Will Planting Trees Reduce Global Warming?

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Science

Can We ‘Trust the Science’?

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Science

Basic Climate Physics #10

3 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Science

Claim: Climate Science can Change Minds, but Skeptics Undo Progress

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

DISCLOSING THE REAL “CLIMATE RISK”: CASE STUDY: UK “ESG” Billionaire Behind U.S. Climate Regulatory, Litigation Campaigns

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism

Amazingly, Buzzfeed Readers Don’t Realize They Did This to Themselves

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Technology

Claim: Quantum Computing Magic can Solve the Climate Crisis

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: