Germany’s Fridays for Future Spokesperson: “We’re Planning How To “Blow Up” African Oil Pipeline!

1 hour ago
geoarmstrong
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin

Rich, privileged (white) eco-fanatic says her group is thinking about “how to ” blow up huge African oil pipeline!

Most of Europe’s climate activists come from rich families, who lavish in all the amenities the fossil fuel economy offers. No exception to this are Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, and Luisa “Longhaul” Neubauer of Germany.

Hat-tip: Junge Freiheit

Not only are they spoiled rich, leading pampered lives, but they’re also becoming dangerously fanatic it appears and even feel entitled to tell poor countries what they can and cannot have.

Recently Longhaul Luisa, spokesperson for Fridays for Future Germany, posted Sunday on Instagram with her Fridays for Future mates joking how right now they are planning on how to blow up” an African oil pipeline that will immensely improve the lives of among the world’s most needy.

“Of course we are thinking about how to blow up” the longest crude oil pipeline in the world, she professed on Instagram on Sunday.

Much needed Uganda-Tanzania pipeline

In the posted video, Neubauer is referring to the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP). The EACOP is currently under construction and, once completed, will transport crude oil from Uganda to Tanzania. It will be around 1,400 kilometers long and deliver around 216,000 barrels of oil per day.

White activists kicking Africans in the face?

We assume that Luisa and her crazed FFF radical group would be content to see poor Africans be denied even just a tiny fraction of the pampered life she herself is privileged to follow. She tells of the pipeline in the video: We’re going to stop that one.”

Tom Halla
June 15, 2022 6:05 am

Keep the peasants in their mud huts?

Steve Case
Reply to  Tom Halla
June 15, 2022 6:23 am

Mud huts? How ’bout dung huts. At any rate, provincialism at its finest.

Leo Smith
Reply to  Steve Case
June 15, 2022 6:40 am

Dung is too valuable as fuel and fertiliser. Mud it is.

Steve Case
Reply to  Leo Smith
June 15, 2022 6:55 am

Maasai Huts

RevJay4
June 15, 2022 6:17 am

Do I have to mention that these folks are nuts? And deserve to be locked away where they will harm no one including themselves, before they do actually harm someone.
At the very least, they need to be deprived of their fossil fuel niceties of their lives. Which would expose how very hypocritical they truly are. Same goes every greenie on the planet. Take away their oil derived perks and watch them wander naked(yech!) in the world they seem to envision with their sanctimonious crap.
Tired of their blatherings now. The left has stepped way over the line and need a vicious slap back into reality.
Just sayin’.

kwinterkorn
Reply to  RevJay4
June 15, 2022 6:33 am

Fortunately (though not for the Ukrainian people), Putin has given the Greens of Europe a first slap of reality. I suspect it will take several slaps, Humphrey Bogart style, for the self-impressed fools like this one to wake up from her Wokeness.

Steve Case
Reply to  RevJay4
June 15, 2022 6:34 am

At the very least, they need to be deprived of their fossil fuel niceties of their lives.
Greta Thunberg’s perfect petroleum-free world
﻿
WattsUpWithThat October 2020 

Derg
Reply to  RevJay4
June 15, 2022 6:36 am

I would imagine a person like Nick would sympathize with these lefties. After all, they are saving the planet…by destroying it 😉

D. J. Hawkins
June 15, 2022 6:20 am

I see that the last lesson administered to German transnational ambitions nearly 80 years ago didn’t take. Maybe it’s time to roll out a drum of whoop-ass and apply some selective reminders.

Bryan A
June 15, 2022 6:26 am

If she really wants to have an effect, she and her ilk should be trying similar tactics on the World’s Largest Single Emitter…China instead of picking on a small practically meaningless pipeline that can barely deliver 200k barrels a day.

ThinkingScientist
June 15, 2022 6:28 am

I suspect any attempt to do so in countries such as Tanzania and Uganda would result in very severe and possibly lethal responses from the local security forces. Rules and accepted norms are very, very different in Africa (TIA).

Steve Case
Reply to  ThinkingScientist
June 15, 2022 6:46 am

A Google search on “TIA Africa” turns up a variety of stuff, Example:

TIA is used by Africans and non-Africans alike as both a term of endearment and a sigh of resignation. It’s used to shrug off a range of inconveniences, from power cuts and roadworks to general inefficiency, infuriating bureaucracy and questionable ethics. TIA is an instruction to go with the flow, to take a chill pill, to sit down and relax because hey, this is what happens in Africa.

Looks like “Questionable Ethics” fits what Thinking Scientist was alluding to.

On edit, I forgot what the acronym is. TIA = This Is Africa

Leo Smith
June 15, 2022 6:39 am

Putin doesnt need bombs with useful idiots like these

John the Econ
June 15, 2022 6:52 am

The real “white supremacists”.

