Biden Energy Secretary: Buy an EV Peasant!

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who last month pocketed 1.6M exercising share options on an Electric Vehicle company, has suggested people experiencing gasoline pain should just buy an EV.

Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are ‘a very compelling case’ to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

Granholm, in a clip surfaced Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices

‘If you filled up your EV [electric vehicle] and you filled up your gas tank with gasoline, you would save $60 per fill-up,’ she said

Granholm made similar points in a White House press briefing in May 2021. ‘If you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you,’ she said then

Granholm, who is worth $8million according to Forbes

Last month she also exercised stock options in Proterra, an electric vehicle company where she served as a director

She ended up pocketing $1.6 million on the transaction , according to an energy department spokesperson

President Joe Biden‘s Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle.

Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.

‘If you filled up your EV [electric vehicle] and you filled up your gas tank with gasoline, you would save $60 per fill-up by going electric rather than using gasoline but it’s a very compelling case, but again, we want to bring down the price at the point of purchase,’ Granholm, the former governor of Michigan, said.

Her comments come as the national average price for one gallon of gas has skyrocketed to over $5.

Granholm made similar points in a White House press briefing in May 2021, according to Fox News.

‘If you drive an electric car, this would not be affecting you,’ she said at the time.

Granholm, who is worth $8 million according to Forbes, recently served as director of an electric car company – and held millions in the firm’s stock.

Last month she exercised stock options in the company, called Proterra, pocketing $1.6million from the transaction, according to an energy department spokesperson.

