Climate FAIL

Swiss Daily: Wind Park Destruction Of 1000-Year Old Untouched German Forest Exposes “Absurdity of Green Energies”

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
4 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 28. May 2022


Unsustainability in the name of “sustainability”

Symbol photo. Copyright: Pierre Gosselin

Lately we’ve been reporting on what many people are calling one of the greatest environmental felonies in Europe: the deforestation of the 1000-year old Reinhardswald, known as the “fairy tale forest”, in order to make way for largescale industrial wind parks to produce “green” energy. Proponents claim  the wind parks will save our environment and climate. Clearing the forests has already commenced.

We reported on this environmental crime herehere and here.

Only wind parks count

At the Swiss NZZ daily, Christian Saehrendt writes on the “absurdity” of clearing one of Europe’s last remaining intact forests to make way for monster wind parks.

In the Reinhardswald, which covers an area of around 200 square kilometers, there are centuries-old oak trees, a highly developed natural biodiversity that is home for example to rare wild cats and populations of white red deer – a balance which has taken 1000 years to establish. But now it’s all being industrially raped, gangbang-style, by crony, greedy bastards under the guise of environmental virtue. It’s a grand swindle that in normal times would have everyone enraged.

But these are not normal sane times. The NZZ reports: ” Yesterday, trees were planted as climate savers; today, only plastic rotor blades count.”

“To free Germany from Russian energy imports”

The Swiss daily adds:  “This spring, the authorities in northern Hesse approved the construction of a wind farm with at least eighteen 240-meter-high wind turbines in the middle of this forest area, causing widespread consternation.”

The densely wooded and rural region around Kassel, where the Documenta world art exhibition is being held again this year, has actually traditionally relied on tourist marketing as “fairy tale country” and is served by the “German Fairy Tale Route,” In the past, this has also gone down well with overseas tourists, especially Asians,” writes the NZZ. ”

Wind park proponents defend the deforestation of one of Europe’s remaining virgin forests by claiming that only sick areas of the forest are being cleared away and that the turbines will “free Germany from the clinging grip of Russian energy imports”….and save our climate for generations to come.

“The Federal German Ministry of the Environment recently permitted the construction of wind turbines in natural reserve areas. In addition, species protection is to be weakened,” the NZZ accurately reports. “The initiative ‘Windpark-Reinhardswald-dagegen’ declared: ‘The so-called treasure house of European forests – is ruined for decades. We are horrified.’”

Not to worry…let them go to fake forests

“While the real, historically grown fairytale forest outside the city is being cut down, artificial substitutes are being created within the city. For example, Kassel’s civic society has been fighting for months over the redesign of the Brothers Grimm Square, which is conceived in the form of a “fairy tale forest” of pine trees and shrubbery – whereby at best a light miniature forest on a traffic island can emerge.”

The NZZ adds: “In Kassel’s Grimm Museum – the ‘Grimmwelt’ – which will again be a Documenta site in the summer, an artificial forest has already been built in, its thorn hedge atmosphere created by those green and vertically arranged brushes familiar from car washes. Even in these local events, a mega-trend of our time becomes visible: the desensualization and media filtering of our experience. Nature is increasingly staged and unreal. City groves instead of primeval forests, artificial worlds instead of nature, while the landscape outside becomes more and more inhospitable and loses its face.”

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
edmh
May 29, 2022 2:04 am

The excess / wasted cost of die Energiewende

Screenshot 2022-05-29 at 10.42.50.png
0
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  edmh
May 29, 2022 2:39 am

Look at those numbers.
A few hundred billion here, a few hundred billion there, before you know it you are talking real money.
Just to look, it seems as if Germany is the richest country on Earth.

0
Reply
TonyL
May 29, 2022 2:28 am

Let me see here…..
The time line.
1) Germany commits to Russian energy.
2) President Trump tells Germany this is a bad idea. Not the least because Russia is a competitor and potential military adversary. Trump also feels that the US has a legitimate concern because of the US underwriting of NATO, especially with regards to Germany.
3) The Germans do not like it, telling the president to mind his own business. The Germans ignore the warning, and carry on.
4) Germany embarks on a program to destroy a 1,000 year old resource in order to free themselves from Russian dependence. They choose to implement a plan which will not work in any event.
5) Germany has shown it has grown fat, lazy and stupid under the cover of the US strategic umbrella, as have a few other NATO countries.

1
Reply
Steve Case
May 29, 2022 2:33 am

Gosselin illustrates the point made many times on this blog that the green mob really doesn’t care about the environment. It’s all about political power. In this case it’s, “See, we can cut down your precious forest and you can’t do anything about it.”

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate FAIL

UN-backed climate ETF “on brink of failure”… Now that’s funny!

3 months ago
David Middleton
Climate FAIL

How “Climate Actions” Actually Kill People, Not Save Them

4 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL Intermittent Wind and Solar

More Focus On The Impossible Costs Of A Fully Wind/Solar/Battery Energy System

4 months ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Ottawa, Canada is following Germany’s failed climate goals

4 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate FAIL

Swiss Daily: Wind Park Destruction Of 1000-Year Old Untouched German Forest Exposes “Absurdity of Green Energies”

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Science

Climate Science 101: David Siegel

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Carbon sequestration

Fastest Carbon Dioxide Catcher Heralds New Age for Direct Air Capture

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Economics of Climate Change

The Economic Cost of Eliminating Fossil Fuels

13 hours ago
Andy May
%d bloggers like this: