Carbon sequestration

Fastest Carbon Dioxide Catcher Heralds New Age for Direct Air Capture

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
New carbon sorbent is 99% efficient, lightning fast, and easily recyclable

Peer-Reviewed Publication

TOKYO METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY

New DAC system based on liquid-solid phase separation.
IMAGE: ATMOSPHERIC AIR WITH LOW CONCENTRATIONS OF CARBON DIOXIDE IS PASSED THROUGH AN AQUEOUS SOLUTION OF IPDA, WHERE THE CARBON DIOXIDE RAPIDLY REACTS TO CREATE A SOLID PRODUCT. CARBON DIOXIDE IS SUBSEQUENTLY RE-RELEASED WITH MILD HEATING OF THE PRODUCT IN SUSPENSION, FOR STORAGE OR NEW APPLICATIONS. view more  CREDIT: TOKYO METROPOLITAN UNIVERSITY

Tokyo, Japan – Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have developed a new carbon capture system which removes carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere with unprecedented performance. Isophorone diamine (IPDA) in a “liquid-solid phase separation” system was found to remove carbon dioxide at the low concentrations contained in the atmosphere with 99% efficiency. The compound is reusable with minimal heating and at least twice as fast as existing systems, an exciting new development for direct air capture.

The devastating effects of climate change are being felt around the world, with an urgent need for new policies, lifestyles and technologies that will lead to reduced carbon emissions (sic). However, many scientists are looking further ahead than a net-zero emission goal, to a future “beyond zero” where we can actively reduce the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The field of carbon capture, the removal and subsequent storage or conversion of carbon dioxide, is developing rapidly, but hurdles remain before it can be deployed at scale.

The biggest challenges come from efficiency, particularly in processing atmospheric air directly in so-called direct air capture (DAC) systems. The concentrations of carbon dioxide are such that chemical reactions with sorbents are very slow. There is also the difficulty of getting the carbon dioxide out again in more sustainable capture-and-desorption cycles, which can be very energy intensive in itself. Even leading efforts to build DAC plants, such as those using potassium hydroxide and calcium hydroxide, suffer serious efficiency issues and recovery costs, making the hunt for new processes notably urgent.

A team led by Professor Seiji Yamazoe of Tokyo Metropolitan University have been studying a class of DAC technology known as liquid-solid phase separation systems. Many DAC systems involve bubbling air through a liquid, with a chemical reaction occurring between the liquid and the carbon dioxide. As the reaction proceeds, more of the reaction product accumulates in the liquid; this makes subsequent reactions slower and slower. Liquid-solid phase separation systems offer an elegant solution, where the reaction product is insoluble and comes out of solution as a solid. There is no accumulation of product in the liquid, and the reaction speed does not slow down much.

The team focused their attention on liquid amine compounds, modifying their structure to optimize reaction speed and efficiency with a wide range of concentrations of carbon dioxide in air, from around 400ppm to up to 30%. They found that an aqueous solution of one of these compounds, isophorone diamine (IPDA), could convert 99% of the carbon dioxide contained in the air to a solid carbamic acid precipitate. Crucially, they demonstrated that the solid dispersed in solution only required heating to 60 degrees Celsius to completely release the captured carbon dioxide, recovering the original liquid. The rate at which carbon dioxide could be removed was at least twice as fast as that of the leading DAC lab systems, making it the fastest carbon dioxide capture system in the world at present for processing low concentration carbon dioxide in air (400ppm).

The team’s new technology promises unprecedented performance and robustness in DAC systems, with wide implications for carbon capture systems deployed at scale. Beyond improving their system further, their vision of a “beyond zero” world now turns to how the captured carbon may be effectively used, in industrial applications and household products.

This work was supported by Project Number P14004 of the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

JOURNAL

ACS Environmental Au

DOI

10.1021/acsenvironau.1c00065 

ARTICLE TITLE

Direct Air Capture of CO2 Using a Liquid Amine–Solid Carbamic Acid Phase-Separation System Using Diamines Bearing an Aminocyclohexyl Group

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

10-May-2022

From EurekAlert!

Tom Halla
May 28, 2022 7:00 pm

Doing something useless more efficiently?

2
Reply
Simonsays
May 28, 2022 7:03 pm

I think all these carbon capture articles should be baslined against palnting a tree. Be nice to have some perspective of the cost of building and deploying all this new technology vrs how many trees do the same job

1
Reply
TonyL
Reply to  Simonsays
May 28, 2022 7:33 pm

An interesting aspect is “how much energy?”. That is actually a very interesting question.
We note for the record that trees and all plants are self powered.
Any chemical process of adsorbing, then desorbing CO2 will have a thermodynamic cost. Even at 100% *theoretical* efficiency, you still have to pay to overcome entropy, scavenging from the atmosphere and concentrating in the sorbent.
Here they heat to 60 degrees to complete the process, that takes some doing.

1
Reply
AndyHce
May 28, 2022 7:04 pm

A point to the grave diggers.

1
Reply
RickWill
May 28, 2022 7:04 pm

Why not just grow more trees?

This comes from a country specialising in miniature trees. If they specialised in giants trees then they would need to burn more fossil fuels to feed them.

1
Reply
Randy Stubbings
May 28, 2022 7:18 pm

I wonder how much plant food they want to suck out of the air and how low CO2 will have to go before they admit it’s not the planet killer they make it out to be? I also wonder how many will die because of asinine climates policies in the meantime.

3
Reply
TonyL
May 28, 2022 7:25 pm

Author: Charles Rotter – Check.
YouReekAlert: – Check.
SKIP IT. Nothing but alarmist propaganda: – Check.

Personally, had enough of alarmist propaganda recycled from YouReekAlerts and Guardian Newspaper. If I wanted to read those trash publications, I would. I don’t so I won’t.
I see no reason to surf over here only to get bombed with anti-scientific crap.
Done, Done, and Done.

1
Reply
Frank from NoVA
May 28, 2022 7:29 pm

Maybe I can put one of these gizmos in-line with my home’s ERV (energy recovery ventilator) unit. Must do my part to save the world!

(/sarc)

1
Reply
Timo Soren
May 28, 2022 7:40 pm

“Unprecedented” used 3 times
“Urgent” once

Conclusion: need more funds.

0
Reply
