President Biden – High Gasoline Prices are an “Incredible Transition”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
h/t Fox News – Includes video; We’re all used to President Biden’s hilarious gaffs, Biden accidentally saying the quiet part out loud, but this one takes the peach.

What are we supposed to believe?

Are high gasoline prices part of the plan, to force the USA to embrace EVs? Given all the cancelled drilling lease sales and cancelled pipeline projects, I suggest there are good grounds to think so.

So stop complaining peasant, and get on with doing what your government wants you to do.

Of course, if you can’t afford an EV, there’s always public transport, at least in the cities. Or if you are worried about crime, you could just stay home. Greens think Americans commute too much, so encouraging you not to leave your house is probably part of the transition plan.

fretslider
May 24, 2022 11:10 pm

“Are high gasoline prices part of the plan“

You know they are…

Iain Reid
May 24, 2022 11:12 pm

Living in the U.K. I am astonished that this man got to be president?

Not that we have much to crow about regarding our own ‘leaders’.

John V. Wright
May 24, 2022 11:14 pm

It’s very important, if the Marxists are to succeed, that we don’t make use of the intelligence and human skills that we possess, that we stay at home, own nothing and above all be happy. Of course, we can’t ALL be THAT happy. Just the super-rich, leftie bunch of woke, entitled elite who feeds us all this crap.

Jeroen B.
May 24, 2022 11:23 pm

I will simply offer this:

wizardofid20040146391109.png
SAMURAI
May 24, 2022 11:26 pm

Americans need to realize that Leftists’ War on Oil isn’t a misunderstanding of their energy policy, it’s the main feature of their CAGW hoax energy policy.

MSM hacks propagandize that “record number” of oil and leases are being offered to oil companies, but the reason US domestic oil and production isn’t recovering is that 1) the EPA is slow-walking drilling permits and 2) delaying approval of road and pipeline construction at drilling sites, 3) major banks and financial institutions have greatly decreased loans to oil and gas companies because new ESG risk assessment scoring which arbitrarily designates such loans as extremely risky because of “dangerous environmental consequences…

Under Trump, the US was 100% energy independent for the first time in 60 years, and now the Biden administration is purposefully slashing domestic production, and begging Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela to lower oil prices, increase production and ship the US more oil to compensate for our purposeful cuts to domestic oil and gas production..

Leftists also think that coal, natural gas and nuclear power can rapidly and easily be replaced with wind and solar energy if backed up by massive grid-level battery storage, which is delusional and mathematically and financially impossible.

Leftists have utterly destroyed our economy with their inane and delusional energy policies.

Midterm elections can’t come soon enough…

Steve Case
Reply to  SAMURAI
May 24, 2022 11:45 pm

Midterm elections can’t come soon enough…
_____________________________________

Democrats are going to do the same thing that they did in November 2020. The Republicans haven’t done anything to change that.

Chaswarnertoo
May 24, 2022 11:37 pm

Net zero is a very stupid idea. Let’s go Brandon!

Vuk
May 24, 2022 11:57 pm

Price of fuel is essential ingredient in prosperity of economy.
Has banking world reached ‘woke’ tipping point?
“The Bank of England has been urged to ‘focus on the basics of monetary ­economics’ instead of climate change after warning that the City is at risk of more than £340bn of losses from global warming.
Threadneedle Street came under fire from economists and MPs for saying that banks must rapidly stop funding fossil fuel projects to prevent economic disaster and a jump in millions of consumers’ insurance and mortgage costs.”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2022/05/25/bank-england-told-ditch-green-obsession-prices-surge/

