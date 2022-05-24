President Biden – High Gasoline Prices are an “Incredible Transition”

h/t Fox News – Includes video; We’re all used to President Biden’s hilarious gaffs, Biden accidentally saying the quiet part out loud, but this one takes the peach.

WATCH → Biden refers to the skyrocketing gas prices as an “incredible transition.”



They’re saying the quiet part out loud now.



They’re causing you pain at the pump because it’s all part of their radical agenda. pic.twitter.com/XOD0P243vC — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) May 23, 2022

What are we supposed to believe?

Are high gasoline prices part of the plan, to force the USA to embrace EVs? Given all the cancelled drilling lease sales and cancelled pipeline projects, I suggest there are good grounds to think so.

So stop complaining peasant, and get on with doing what your government wants you to do.

Of course, if you can’t afford an EV, there’s always public transport, at least in the cities. Or if you are worried about crime, you could just stay home. Greens think Americans commute too much, so encouraging you not to leave your house is probably part of the transition plan.

