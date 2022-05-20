censorship

Faculty Freedom of Speech and Diversity is Threatened at the University of Washington

For a university to serve its community, produce new knowledge, and educate its students, the faculty cannot be afraid to speak freely.

For a university to provide a place where knowledge and ideas are freely shared and debated, faculty must be shielded from outside political pressure, and diversity of viewpoint must be protected for both faculty and students.

As I will describe below, there are serious threats to faculty diversity and freedom at the University of Washington.  Threats reminiscent of the loyalty oaths of the late 1940s and early 1950s.  Subtle and overt pressure against faculty holding the “wrong views”, with University faculty increasingly pushed towards a monoculture of political correctness.

This is not simply a faculty issue.  It will influence which students are admitted to the UW and the type of education they receive.

Should All University Faculty Be Required to Actively Support A Diversity/Equity/Inclusion Agenda?

During the next few weeks, the University of Washington faculty will vote on a requirement that mandates a statement demonstrating concrete action in support of a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda.

This proposed new mandatory statement would be in addition to the current requirement that faculty demonstrate progress in teaching, research, and public service. The faculty code already states that contributions to diversity and equality of opportunity can be cited for supporting promotion;  it is just not required.

Establishing DEI requirements is the current rage among major coastal universities, particularly those in blue-leaning states.  It is highly political, with strong support among many progressives, but with far lesser support among those with more moderate viewpoints. 

 A key issue is the term “equity”, which DEI supporters generally see as meaning equal outcomes for all groups in society.  In contrast, a more moderate, traditional viewpoint generally highlights equality of all individuals, with each given equal rights and opportunities, but no guarantees of success.  In a university with “equity”, preferences are often made for specific groups, such as for admissions or providing special aid and support for certain “underrepresented” populations.   


Requiring that all faculty support a social/political agenda favored by one segment of society not only politicizes the university but represents “compelled speech”, a violation of the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.  It is probably illegal.

But the situation at the UW is even worse than that.  There is no guidance on what DEI activities would represent acceptable faculty progress:  the decision is left to each department or unit on campus.  This pushes the door of potential abuse wide open.

Although most faculty just want to get on with their research, teaching, and service, there is a vocal minority of faculty and university administrators that are pushing their departments and the university to take on an activist, politicized, progressive agenda.  These individuals, many of them idealistic and well-meaning, wish to mold the world towards their vision of social justice.  And in their self-righteous worldview, it is fine to suppress the viewpoints of others, push out “unbelievers”, and discourage those with different political viewpoints.

They love to talk about diversity, but their diversity is narrow and only includes individuals with similar beliefs or members of favored groups.  And I note there is no definition of what diversity and inclusion means in the new faculty requirements, again leaving the potential for abuse.

Washington State is highly diverse in the viewpoints of its citizens. This map shows the party vote in a recent presidential election (blue Democrat, red Republican).  

A Serious Threat to Faculty Freedom and Diversity at the University of Washington

With no overall guidance for the mandatory DEI requirement for faculty advancement, faculty ideologues, gaining chair or other influential positions in a department, could demand that other faculty “bend the knee” to their political or social agendas by defining the DEI requirements for advancement to match their own viewpoints.  This is extremely dangerous and concerning.

Is this a theoretical threat?  Unfortunately not.  Some faculty advocates for politicized actions are already working to punish and suppress those that disagree with them—and this serves as a stern warning of what might happen if the mandatory DEI statement passes.

For example, during the past few weeks, a faculty DEI advocate in a STEM department pushed to find a junior colleague “unmeritorious” for a pay raise because the junior faculty member opposed the DEI initiative mentioned above.  Fortunately, other department faculty came to the defense of free speech.

Or consider the case of the faculty listserv run by the local chapter of the American Association of University Professors (AAUP).   The AAUP listerv, which is the largest faculty platform for online discussion (distributed to several thousand faculty and administrators), is moderated by two far-left faculty members that facilitate messages reflecting their viewpoints;  they frequently reject messages from those who don’t subscribe to their ideas.     In the case of this DEI requirement, the AAUP moderators have rejected many messages from faculty that criticized the DEI plan, including my own.  For example, AAUP moderator Amy Hagopian (who is running for a new faculty regent position), provided this rationale when she rejected my message criticizing the mandatory statement:

Our concerns remain about giving so much air time to those who seem to be hostile to the university’s attempts to amplify diversity, equity and inclusion.”

A transparent attempt to suppress diversity of viewpoint that differs from her own.  

There was a time when the AAUP fearlessly defended faculty freedoms and speech, such as its heroic efforts to stand against the loyalty oaths of the 1950s.  No longer.  Captured by a  contingent committed to a certain brand of politics, AAUP now suppresses free speech while it pushes a politicized agenda.

The undemocratic academic loyalty oaths of the 1950s were wrong.Required politicized DEI attestations are equally as wrong in 2022.
I could provide many more disturbing examples of attempts by faculty political activists to publicly shame or attack other faculty with different viewpoints (including what happened to me when I did not support initiative 1631).   Members of my department and others have told me they were afraid to express their ideas on socially charged issues, and both graduate and undergrad students have said the same thing.
Faculty and students should never fear expressing their viewpoints in a university, where ideas should be debated, questioned, and discussed.  

Discomfit at the Top

It is clear that the UW administration is nervous about this DEI requirement.   UW President Ana Mari Cauce, has shown herself willing to make hard decisions to protect freedom of speech, and her statement to the University of Washington faculty Senate made clear her concerns about the proposed legislation.   President Cauce’s family was forced to leave a communist nation, and as with many of her history, she energetically defends essential democratic freedoms.   But in this case, she is powerless if the faculty votes to put on the political shackles.

What Can You Do?

The threats to faculty freedom of speech and diversity of viewpoint emanating from the proposed faculty DEI requirement are clear.  Demanding that faculty agree with and support a particular ideological viewpoint is not only illegal but would diminish the university in profound ways. 

It will inevitably and profoundly alter the attitudes of the faculty over the long term.  Would a prospective faculty member who valued freedom of expression and true diversity of viewpoint want to come to the University of Washington?    The changes have already begun but will accelerate if this measure passes.

The University of Washington should serve all citizens of the State, of all backgrounds and political viewpoints.   Prospective students should know that their admission to the UW will not depend on their race, religion, sexual orientation, ethnic background, or politics, but on their abilities and past efforts.  They should know that they will be instructed by faculty who welcome differing viewpoints.

You should be concerned, no matter your political orientation.

So how can you help?

If you are a faculty member, please vote against the proposal.

If you know a faculty member, please talk to them about it.

If you are a donor or supporter of the UW, please make your views known in whatever way you see fit.

David Elstrom
May 20, 2022 6:13 am

We are long past when it’s reasonable to assume leftists are “idealistic and well meaning.” Their despotism and thuggery says otherwise. So drop the knee jerk excuses and recognize the malevolent nature of their beliefs and the evil of their actions in support of their ideology.

Scissor
May 20, 2022 6:28 am

Independent thought is to be squashed in favor of the collective mind, which thinks it knows better. Working on a campus, I see some sensibility in STEM and business departments, but by and large, Marxists have taken control.

In addition to the suggestions above, consider legal action if you are wronged. Even the threat of a suit can thwart some of the insanity.

Steve Oregon
May 20, 2022 6:37 am

The impact is evident even while voicing objection. Notice how Cliff was influenced to avoid mentioning Democrat or Democrats in all of his descriptions of who is doing this.

“… there is a vocal minority of faculty and university administrators…. activists, politicized, progressive agenda. These individuals, many of them idealistic and well-meaning, wish to mold the world towards their vision of social justice. And in their self-righteous worldview, it is fine to suppress the viewpoints of others, push out “unbelievers”, and discourage those with different political viewpoints.”

In every arena this is the MO of today’s Democrats.

fretslider
May 20, 2022 6:42 am

“Should All University Faculty Be Required to Actively Support A Diversity/Equity/Inclusion Agenda?”

Universities should be taking in the brightest and the best irrespective of ethnicity or sex. Even among those there is no equity.

Defunding is all the rage these days, so why not defund Universities that inhibit freedom of thought and expression?

tonyb(@climatereason)
Editor
May 20, 2022 7:01 am

I am just rereading Animal farm and this comment seems apposite as Napoleon mounts his coup using ten vicious dogs previously hidden from view.

His spokes pig Squealer, gravely confirms Napoleon does not want power for himself as ‘no one believes more firmly than comrade Napoleon that all animals are equal and would only be too happy to let all the animals make the decisions for themselves. But sometimes you might make the wrong decisions comrades and then where would we be?

I fear too many writing here will make the wrong decision so we should be grateful to our enlightened leaders for keeping us in the correct line.

Vic Hardy
May 20, 2022 7:01 am

I graduated from the UW in 1975 but my degree was electrical engineering and the engineering professors were focused on engineering so we weren’t really exposed to this degree of leftist nonsense. Oh, certainly there were Marxist professors around, like my phil 101 whacko prof and David Horsey, the lefty cartoonist was writing for the Daily, but it was mild compared to what’s going on today.

But when you hear stories that a professor’s livelihood or student’s grades can be affected by wrong-think, it is truly a chilling realization.

Equality of opportunity is a fundamental tenet of America but equality of outcomes is silly as well as unachievable, probably dangerous. If the upshot is that everybody gets a participation award and all races are promoted to every conceivable position (IE, from structural engineering professor to surgeon to CEO) at a rate at least proportional to their demographic percentage then merit will have meant nothing. Maybe it works in politics but not in the real world.

I read similar stories from other prestigious universities and it’s not encouraging. The boards of regents and presidents need to stay strong and adhere to principals of freedom of speech.

Vic Hardy
Reply to  Vic Hardy
May 20, 2022 7:27 am

No sooner than I left this site I came across another example of the problem, this time at Princeton where they want to fire a tenured professor for speaking out:

https://www.foxnews.com/us/princeton-fire-professor-woke-politics

1
Dave
May 20, 2022 7:03 am

Ah, yes, that ‘tolerance’ for which the left is so famous…

TonyL
May 20, 2022 7:26 am

The Old Diversity, Inclusion, Equity (DIE) model.
I have a great idea, Let’s model out a University which subscribes to DIE, will not take long.
First, the definitions. Equity has been well defined, meaning equality of outcome. Let us see what it takes to achieve an equality of outcome.

Let us posit 3 types of students, Type 1, Type 2, and Type 3.
Type 1 students are smart and industrious, with a flunk out rate of ~0%.
Type 2 students lack focus and stamina, flunk out rate ~50%.
Type 3 students are the dregs of the academic world, flunk out rate ~95%

It used to be that Type 1 students were sought after and recruited, while Type 3 students were shunned as a waste of classroom space, resources and opportunity.

Now, due to diversity and equity, Types 1, 2, 3 students must graduate at the same numbers.
Therefor, your freshman class looks like this:
Type 1 – 100 students
Type 2 – 200 students
Type 3 – 2,000 students

And your campus life and culture is totally dominated by the slackers and dregs.
At this point, you just know what comes next. Academic standards slide to the bottom to “accommodate” the least able. The degree from this institution loses all value.
Just as bad, campus life will have nothing to offer the Type 1 and 2 students. Nobody could blame the Type 1 and 2 students if they gave up and went elsewhere.

This is the result of DIE.

UK-Weather Lass
May 20, 2022 7:37 am

“When it is proclaimed that one must become more “sensitive” to various ethnic, linguistic, sexual, or lifestyle groups, neither a reason nor a definition usually accompanies this opaque imperative.” Thomas Sewell (Inside American Education)

dk_
May 20, 2022 7:39 am

Loyalty oaths? These are feudal oaths of fidelity and coerced abjurations of heresy.

H. D. Hoese
May 20, 2022 7:54 am

I’ve seen and been through this sort of nonsense for decades. Based on this the promoters are insecure, even cowardly and don’t belong in the profession. They are in the minority, but most faculty just want to be left alone pursuing their ideas. The damage done to students, faculty and others is in many forms. Leaving or retiring early, damage to research and teaching, elevating dictatorial types, are the ones that come immediately to mind. Past affirmative action is real but only part of the problem.

If they were actually busy in their jobs as they should be there wouldn’t be enough time for such nonsense. Administrators, conflicted from many sides, need to be awaken, not the current woken. Many are there with the same problems as the promoters.

