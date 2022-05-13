Climate News natural gas

“Germany Poised to Become LNG Powerhouse”???

2 hours ago
David Middleton
20 Comments

Guest “I do not think that word, powerhouse, means what you think it means” by David Middleton

Germany Poised to Become LNG Powerhouse With Law to Cut Red Tape
Legislation set to cut approval time for import terminals
Nation is among EU states seeking to reduce reliance on Russia


By Vanessa Dezem, Arne Delfs, and Anna Shiryaevskaya
May 10, 2022

Germany is set to become a liquefied natural gas powerhouse within a year as it fast-tracks new import terminals to slash its dependence on Russian fuel.

Germany’s Federal Cabinet gave the green light to draft legislation to cut the approval process for such facilities to a 10th of the usual time. The government is planning four floating terminals, allowing it to replace at least 70% of Russian gas imports and marking a significant u-turn in energy policy after years of resisting costlier U.S. LNG.

[…]

Germany has long snubbed American LNG — touted as “freedom gas” by the Trump administration — miring past efforts to build terminals in lengthy bureaucracy. Its buyers have favored cheaper pipeline supplies, while the government has been concerned that bringing in U.S. cargoes — the product of fracking — might harm its environmental credentials.

[…]

Bloomberg
Source: Graph created by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, based on data from Eurostat and the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL) annual liquefied natural gas trade reports
Note: Due to reporting requirements, some volumes of pipeline-imported natural gas are not attributed to a source country.

How does importing more than 80% of your natural gas qualify as a “powerhouse,” irrespective of the sources and nature of the imported gas?

“Powerhouse”?

https://www.memesmonkey.com/topic/inigo+montoya

This is what “poised to become LNG powerhouse” looks like:

DECEMBER 9, 2021
U.S. liquefied natural gas export capacity will be world’s largest by end of 2022

U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity has grown rapidly since the Lower 48 states first began exporting LNG in February 2016. In 2019, the United States became the world’s third-largest LNG exporter, behind Australia and Qatar. Once the new LNG liquefaction units, called trains, at Sabine Pass and Calcasieu Pass in Louisiana are placed in service by the end of 2022, the United States will have the world’s largest LNG export capacity.

[…]

EIA
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, database of U.S. LNG export facilities

20 Comments
Les Johnson(@les-johnson)
Editor
May 13, 2022 6:01 am

“Poorhouse”. Germany is destined to become an LNG Poorhouse.

Pillage Idiot
May 13, 2022 6:10 am

Making the switch from a monopoly supplier to multiple suppliers (via the global LNG trade) will have a huge effect on German gas prices in the medium term.

I think anything that reduces the revenues (both price and volume) to Putin is probably a huge net plus for the world.

Timo, Not That One
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
May 13, 2022 6:59 am

Interesting spin, but it will only be a benefit for the people who survive the short term.

David A
Reply to  Pillage Idiot
May 13, 2022 7:19 am

Pushing an on the brink world into a global depression to protest a regional skirmish in a historically disputed area heavily corrupted by the deeply corrupt one world GOVERNMENT crowd?

Makes sense to whom, benefits whom?
Net gain to whom?
Russia will sell their energy regardless. .

John Garrett
May 13, 2022 6:10 am

The older I get, the more I’m convinced that “journalists” and the main stream media haven’t the foggiest idea in hell what they’re yammering about roughly 99% of the time.

As much as they claim to be doing a public service, I am more and more convinced that they do far more harm than good. Their spread of gossip, inaccuracies and misinformation far outweighs anything they do that benefits society.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Garrett
DHR
Reply to  John Garrett
May 13, 2022 7:01 am

My wife and I have a friend who was once chairman of the Communications Department of a large Virginia university. His department included the School of Journalism. Some years ago while chatting, he said that the of all the Departments and Schools in the University, the students in the School of Journalism were the least capable, the least intelligent and the least motivated of all. And here we are.

cerescokid
Reply to  DHR
May 13, 2022 7:14 am

And unlike 50 years ago they all want to save the world.

Andy Pattulloexcept of course for the environmenta
Reply to  John Garrett
May 13, 2022 7:22 am

They publish the truth, occasionally, by accident.

Galileo9
May 13, 2022 6:16 am

Mean while in the UK: “Although UK gas prices are also rising it is reported Britain has an “unprecedented glut of liquefied natural gas”, that gas which is shipped in from the U.S. and Middle East.

It is offloaded at British ports in liquid form, gasified, and then sent to Europe via interconnected pipelines. Demand for gas in Britain has dropped with warmer weather and there is not enough pipeline capacity to transport all the gas that has arrived in the country to mainland Europe where it is needed.”

https://www.poundsterlinglive.com/eur/16959-pound-to-euro-jumps-on-eu-gas-spike

You can’t make it up really can you?

John Garrett
Reply to  Galileo9
May 13, 2022 6:25 am

NBP gas has fallen from a high of over 500 pence/therm to its current 160 pence/therm.

Nevertheless, NBP gas is still more than 2½× higher than it was a year ago.

fretslider
May 13, 2022 6:25 am

That’s “LNG Imports for Domestic Consumption Powerhouse.

But hasn’t the Prez stopped a lot of potential production and ensured ever more soaring prices?

“Biden Maladministration Cancels Oil & Gas Lease Sales, While Demanding More Oil Production”

Er, yes he has.

Steve Richards
May 13, 2022 6:40 am

I hope they can build LNG carriers quickly enough to meet this new world wide demand.
Looks like lots of ship yards are booked up already:
https://www.lngindustry.com/tag/new-build-lng-news/

Frank from NoVA
May 13, 2022 6:45 am

Germany’s an LNG powerhouse in the same sense that the US is a ‘brightly colored plastic crap from China’ powerhouse.

David Middleton(@debunkhouse)
Author
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
May 13, 2022 7:02 am

comment image

DaveinCalgary
May 13, 2022 7:39 am

So suddenly its 10 times faster to get a permit to build necessary infrastructure. Why wasn’t this done years ago then? Just another example of how government actively worked against people rather than for them. They can now appear to be doing something to solve a problem by merely removing the obstacles they themselves created. Madness.

Expecting a journalist to understand the relationship of carts to horses is hopeless but calling someone who is dependent on others a powerhouse really requires a strongly disfunction thought process.

DipChip
May 13, 2022 7:40 am

When one billion cu ft of NG is leaving port how many cu ft were required to get it to that point? What is the efficiency of this process?

TonyL
May 13, 2022 7:45 am

Great, so now Germany wants to pass legislation stopping some of that massive amount of red tape binding up LNG terminal siting. Nothing like getting the terminals actually built. This on the eve of an epic energy shortage.
Does the phrase “Too little, too late”, sound familiar???

Meanwhile “Back at the ranch”…….
The US is building export terminals bringing export capacity to a record high.
What will they be used for, I wonder.
The current administration is using every tool at the disposal of the federal leviathan to halt all three of production, drilling, exploration. Wherever and whenever they can. Shortages loom in our future as well. The US is not going to be in any position to bail anybody out.

Vuk
May 13, 2022 7:49 am

Ukraine war is going to slowly subside into local conflicts of kind that were going on since 2014. Russian sanctions will not be lifted but Slovakia and Hungary will keep importing Russian gas.
When German industry is on the floor their only option is to link their gas network into Slovak & Hungarian and repurchase gas from them, thus bypassing sanctions.
S & H will claim that their economy is severely damaged by suctions and they have no other means of keep it going. As EU is heading towards recession keeping two rebels afloat by additional taxation would not be very popular.

Coach Springer
May 13, 2022 7:58 am

Yeah, chances are excellent that the U.S. politicians will manage to stop or at least extremely restrict LNG production and export. Not needing to be prescient, I’m going with regulatory barriers and increased costs. Probably to appear to increase supply while actually suppressing it.

