Guest “I do not think that word, powerhouse, means what you think it means” by David Middleton

Germany Poised to Become LNG Powerhouse With Law to Cut Red Tape

Legislation set to cut approval time for import terminals

Nation is among EU states seeking to reduce reliance on Russia



By Vanessa Dezem, Arne Delfs, and Anna Shiryaevskaya

May 10, 2022

Germany is set to become a liquefied natural gas powerhouse within a year as it fast-tracks new import terminals to slash its dependence on Russian fuel.

Germany’s Federal Cabinet gave the green light to draft legislation to cut the approval process for such facilities to a 10th of the usual time. The government is planning four floating terminals, allowing it to replace at least 70% of Russian gas imports and marking a significant u-turn in energy policy after years of resisting costlier U.S. LNG.

[…]

Germany has long snubbed American LNG — touted as “freedom gas” by the Trump administration — miring past efforts to build terminals in lengthy bureaucracy. Its buyers have favored cheaper pipeline supplies, while the government has been concerned that bringing in U.S. cargoes — the product of fracking — might harm its environmental credentials.

[…]