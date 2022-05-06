Free Clip Art, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, Image modified.
Alarmism

EU Civil Service Pushing Meditation, “Inner Green New Deal”, to Defeat Climate Anxiety

33 seconds ago
Eric Worrall
No Comments

Essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; Training Eurocrats to take long walks in the woods during their work day, or close their eyes and think about trees and animals, has alleviated climate anxiety according to proponents.

EU officials being trained to meditate to help fight climate crisis

Exclusive: Early results from ‘applied mindfulness’ courses suggests they have helped overcome despair that little can be done

Robert Booth Social affairs correspondent
Wed 4 May 2022 21.37 AEST

Brussels officials are being trained to meditate to help them tackle the climate crisis as part of a new wave of “applied mindfulness” that seeks to take the Buddhism-inspired practice “off the cushion” and into hard politics.

EU officials working on the 27-country bloc’s green deal climate policy are attending “inner green deal” courses intended to foster a deeper connection among decision-makers and negotiators tasked with tackling the crisis. The courses incorporate woodland walks near Brussels and meditation sessions, including one that invites participants to feel empathy for trees and animals to boost “environmental compassion”.

Some managers have reportedly shown impatience at being asked to meditate and want to “get on with business”. But early results from the first 80 participants suggest the course has strengthened officials’ motivation to tackle climate problems and overcome personal despair that little can be done.

Mindfulness has boomed in the west in recent years through courses, meditation apps and books. But it has drawn criticism that it has become a “religion of the self”, with one critic warning of “McMindfulness”. However, it is recognised by the NHS as an effective treatment for recurrent depression when delivered as mindfulness-based cognitive therapy.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/may/04/eu-bureaucrats-being-trained-meditate-help-fight-climate-crisis

This is probably a good thing. While Eurocrats are playing in the woods, or closing their eyes fantasising about their cute animal friends, they aren’t messing up real people’s lives by issuing carbon fines or whatever.

