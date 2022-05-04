Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause Grows by Another Month to 7 Years 7 Months

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
16 Comments

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley

Amid all the fabricated panic about an imagined “climate emergency” caused by global warming, one fact will be found almost nowhere but here. As the totalitarians tighten their fell grip on all the news and internet media, any truth inconvenient enough to run counter to the ruthlessly-enforced Party Line is suppressed. Here, however, you will find the still, small voice of calm. Here is the truth. There has been no global warming – none at all – for 7 years 7 months. Yet, during that time, a significant fraction of the influence of humanity’s energetic industries and enterprises on the climate has occurred, without so much as a flicker of response from global mean surface temperature.

The revisionists are, of course, maintaining that long Pauses are exactly what one would expect even with an underlying warming trend. But they can only get away with that by saying that each Pause begins with a prominent el Niño Southern Oscillation warming in the tropical eastern Pacific, such as those which occurred in 2016 and, to a somewhat lesser extent, in 2020.

That, however, is an admission that, at least on the decadal scale, the natural variability of the climate is sufficient to mask the long-run trend. But it can only do that because the long-run warming trend is so very small. Here it is: just over half a Celsius degree per century:

“Aha!” they say, “But just look at the steepening of the trend from 1976 onward.” Well, yes, but did the CO2 concentration surge in the 1970s compared with previous decades? No: it continued to increase at much the same rate as before. It was another natural event – this time the Great Pacific Shift of 1976 – that coincided with, and inferentially had no small influence upon the more rapid increase in temperature over the 20 years to the late 1990s, when the trend leveled off to zero for almost 19 years, only to resume in the run-up to the Great El Niño of 2016, since when there has been no global warming at all.

As Willis Eschenbach has recently pointed out in one of his distinguished columns analysing the data, it is quite hard to detect any particular signal, whether natural or anthropogenic, once one describes that signal either as an absolute temperature (in which event the entire warming since 1850 amounts to an increase of less than 0.2% in global mean surface temperature) or as a trend plotted against the annual variability in regional temperature (in which event the trend is barely distinguishable from the noise). Willis rightly concludes that in a rational world this sort of common-sense perspective would apply.

My favorite example of a regional temperature record is the Central England record, which in fact encompasses almost all the English landmass, and has been kept since 1659. Here is that record since 1945:

Sure enough, the entire 1.1 C° warming trend since 1945 is not even a tenth of the annual variability. Global warming, then, is proving to be a non-event. There is simply not enough of it to justify the childish panic that has gripped those scientifically-illiterate politicians who, through craven fear of the unpersoning to which all of us who have dared to question the climate-Communist Party Line have been subjected, have failed to ask the rational questions that would at once expose the scam for the nonsense it is: immensely profitable to Messrs. Putin and Xi, whose agents of influence captured the environmental movement some decades ago, and just as immensely costly to the rest of us.

Now, one cannot expect anyone as cognitively challenged or as temperamentally totalitarian as Mr Biden, or anyone as scientifically challenged or as temperamentally totalitarian as Mr Johnson, to understand just what pseudo-scientific nonsense the climate-Communist case is. However, the White House has an army of advisors, and so – these days – does 10 Downing Street. When I was a policy wonk there in the Golden Age of Thatcher and Reagan and Pope John Paul II, there were just six of us in the Prime Minister’s policy unit. Now there are 43. Surely at least one of these effete drones can do an elementary macroeconomic analysis. Surely one of them can count how many beans make five. Hint: The answer is five.

Margaret Thatcher was sharp as a tack (but she was the exception). One method I used when explaining to the thicker sort of Minister (for he was the rule) what his proposed moonbeams-to-cucumbers policy would cost was to show how much an average family of four would have to pay for it.

So let us hold our noses and pretend that global warming will actually occur at the officially predicted midrange rate of 3 C° per century or per CO2 doubling (the two are about the same). Of course it won’t be anything like that much, but let us humor these nitwits.

IPeCaC’s current estimate is that every 4 units of radiative forcing will cause 3 degrees of eventual or equilibrium global warming. So each unit abated will abate three-quarters of a degree of warming that would otherwise have occurred. In the last three decades, between us we have all added just 1 unit of forcing in total, in more or less a straight line at one-thirtieth of a unit per year.

In the next 30 years, then, we should add another unit on business as usual. Therefore, if the whole world went from here to net-zero emissions by 2050 we should abate about half of that unit, and thus three-eighths of a degree of warming. With me so far, Minister? Here are some nice pretty counters, so that you can follow right along. If you pay attention, the Private Secretary will bring you some nice chocolate with your milk at teatime.

Trouble is, the whole world is not going to go to net zero by 2050. For the most striking feature common to the plethora of international treaties and agreements, accords and concordats and protocols about global warming is that every single one of them is directed solely at the West, using the flimsy pretext that our past sins of emission constitute a “historic climate debt”. Everyone else is exempt.

No, Minister, I’m not going to go into the strategic reasons why the Western economies have been made the sole targets of the climate treaties: you should have read the daily intelligence digest and attended the weekly briefings, but, like Mr Johnson and Mr Biden, you haven’t bothered.

Let’s play “Let’s Pretend”, Minister. Let’s pretend that the West accounts for as much as a third of all emissions, and that the West will actually reach net zero by 2050. No, of course it doesn’t and it won’t, Minister, but let’s pretend.

In that event, the warming abated by 2050, compared with what would have occurred on business as usual, will be just one-eighth of a degree. Yes, Minister, that’s right! One-eighth of a degree is one-third of three-eighths of a degree. Aren’t fractions exciting?

Now, Minister, let’s take Britain as an example of how much all this is going to cost. Britain emits about 1% of the world’s emissions each year. So our contribution to the West’s abatement of global warming would be 1% of three-eighths of a degree, or less than 1/250 degree. No, it isn’t a lot, Minister.

After correcting climatology’s elementary error of physics (they forgot the Sun was shining, Minister, and they added together the feedback responses from the Sun’s warmth and from warming by greenhouse gases and blamed them both on the greenhouse gases alone), the abatement of global warming by British net zero emissions would be not much more than a thousandth of a degree.

How much would that minuscule abatement cost us? That’s the right question, Minister. The Government’s climate change committee says £1 trillion (if you will believe it is as little as that, you will believe anything, as the Duke of Wellington used to say). The national grid corporation says £3 trillion. McKinsey, a leading consultancy firm, says £4 trillion, at a profoundly conservative estimate.

Let’s go with McKinsey’s figure. In that event, applying the UK abatement cost globally, abating the 3 degrees’ warming that IPCC predicts will occur over the 21st century would cost 3 times 1000 times £4 trillion. That’s £12 quadrillion, Minister.

Global annual GDP is £85 trillion, or £8.5 quadrillion over a century. Of course, were it not for the economic devastation caused by global net-zero emissions policies, GDP might be expected to grow over the century. But, as it is, the whole of global GDP, and then some, will have to be spent on emissions abatement. So nobody will be able to eat or do anything else. That’s how silly all this net-zero nonsense is.

There are 8 billion people in the world, or about 2 billion families of four. So the cost of global-warming abatement this century will be $6 million in total, or £60,000 a year, per family of four. In dollars, that’s $75,000 per year for each household, which comfortably exceeds the global mean annual household income.

Of course, none of that spending is in any way necessary because, after correcting climatology’s silly error of physics, there will not be enough global warming to do net harm. It will be net-beneficial.

So why are we doing any of this global-warming abatement? That, too, is the right question, Minister. It would be well worth your while to attend the intelligence briefings from now on. Then you’ll find out the answer. Well, all right, I’ll give you a clue: where do you think Mr Putin got enough billions over the decades to rebuild the Soviet armed forces that are now bogged down in Ukraine in pursuit of his special military massacre?

That’s right, Minister: sales of Siberian gas in ever larger quantities and at ever higher prices to nations that Putin’s agents of influence have persuaded to close down the competition from coal-fired power stations that used to generate electricity at not much more than quarter of the cost of gas. Did you really think that Greenpeace and Extinction Rebellion were genuine environmental groups? Don’t be silly, Minister.

And why do you think Mr Xi has spent so much time and effort buying up and controlling very nearly all the global output of lithium carbonate for electric buggies?

Now you’ve got it, Minister. The two most brutal Communist regimes in the world have been profiteering from Western governments’ woeful, wilful ignorance of elementary science and economics, and from Ministers’ fear of being unpersoned. Xi and Putin have been laughing all the way to the Moscow Narodny Bank.

Ought we to stop them by scrapping all this climate-emergency nonsense that they have so sedulously peddled, and by getting rid of the net-zero-emissions policies on both sides of the Atlantic?

Yes, Minister.

4.5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
May 4, 2022 2:11 pm

Deliberately ignoring math and economics is a requirement to be a green.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
May 4, 2022 2:28 pm

Tom, it is altogether possible that they aren’t ignoring math and economics, but rather that they are simply ignorant of math and economics. That would seem to apply to both Biden and BoJo neither of whom can apparently do simple arithmetic sums, let alone real math of the sort Monckton refers to.

1
Reply
dk_
Reply to  Rud Istvan
May 4, 2022 2:37 pm

Or, Rud, they are simply using a poorly crafted fictional crisis to seize power and wealth. I’m quite sure that the two fools in question (or their puppeteers) can do Rocko math (from the Edward G. Robinson villian in the Key Largo movie): they just want MORE.

Last edited 22 minutes ago by dk_
1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
May 4, 2022 2:30 pm

Frost on the western US on May 9.
https://earth.nullschool.net/#2022/05/09/1200Z/wind/surface/level/overlay=temp/orthographic=-99.86,45.33,1417

0
Reply
M Courtney
May 4, 2022 2:36 pm

The temperature everywhere can be 10C different year on year for any calendar date.
That’s 10 x the warming.
That’s 100 x the rate of change.
And everything, nature and society, adapts just fine.
So why should a smaller and much slower change be newsworthy?

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
May 4, 2022 2:37 pm

“IPeCaC’s current estimate is that every 4 units of radiative forcing will cause 3 degrees …”

Prima facia absurd and it’s a crime against physics that this deception has been allowed to go on for so long.

This increases the surface emissions from about 390 w/m^2 at 288K to 412 w/m^2 at 292K for an increase of 22.2 w/m^2, or the equivalent of 22.2 units of radiant response or 5.6 units of radiant response per unit of radiant forcing. The only radiant forcing resulting in the 390 w/m^2 of radiant response is the 240 w/m^2 of post albedo solar input which results in about 1.62 units of radiant response per unit of radiant forcing.

How does the climate system tell the next unit of radiant forcing from the average unit of radiant forcing so that the radiant response can be about 3.5 times larger, especially since the basic physical unit of both the radiant forcing and the resulting radiant response is the Joule whose behavior is otherwise bound by COE?

0
Reply
Bellman
May 4, 2022 2:42 pm

My favorite example of a regional temperature record is the Central England record, which in fact encompasses almost all the English landmass, and has been kept since 1659.

The CET does not encompass almost all the English landmass, nor has it been kept since 1659, but apart from that I agree, it’s a useful reconstruction.

Here’s the entire reconstruction from 1659 clearly showing that the Maunder Minimum was a non-event.

20220503wuwt3.png
1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
Reply to  Bellman
May 4, 2022 2:51 pm

Be aware that low solar activity brings changes to the ozone zone. Therefore, the temperature drop occurs in the winter season when the stratospheric polar vortex merges with the troposphere.

1
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Bellman
May 4, 2022 2:52 pm

Do you mean England or Great Britain? I’m pretty sure Monckton of Brenchley knows the difference, I’m not sure about anyone else.

1
Reply
Ireneusz Palmowski
May 4, 2022 2:44 pm

Update prepared by:
Climate Prediction Center / NCEP
2 May 2022comment image

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
May 4, 2022 2:45 pm

Better get used to Noth Atlantic cooling because it’s here to stay for a long down cycle, at least compared to political, promotional, and advocacy lifespans.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  ResourceGuy
May 4, 2022 2:54 pm

The Aztec’s applied human sacrifice in an attempt to change the weather. The modern approach is to sacrifice science. Neither is very effective.

0
Reply
TonyL
May 4, 2022 2:47 pm

In case anyone wants to see it visualized. I just have it handy.
The five little circles on the right side are just the last five data points so I can see them easily.

0
Reply
TonyL
May 4, 2022 2:47 pm

Here

UAHPlot.png
0
Reply
Anti-griff
May 4, 2022 2:56 pm

CO2 is up 15 to 20 ppm during last 8 years? Almost every country in the world claims there is a CLIMATE CRISIS going on….most major corporations go along with the story…higher “edumacation” too….not 97% but many scientists are all in…..time will eventually reveal the truth but the waste already is beyond massive.

0
Reply
Bellman
May 4, 2022 2:58 pm

The revisionists are, of course, maintaining that long Pauses are exactly what one would expect even with an underlying warming trend. But they can only get away with that by saying that each Pause begins with a prominent el Niño Southern Oscillation warming in the tropical eastern Pacific, such as those which occurred in 2016 and, to a somewhat lesser extent, in 2020.

Yes, that is what I’ve been saying for the past decade. Thanks for noticing.

Out of interest, here’s a little test of this hypothesis. I’ve trained a linear model using CO2 and ENSO conditions on UAH data up to 2015 (green), and then used the same model on data after 2015 (blue).

20220504wuwt3.png
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Hiatus in Global Warming

The new Pause lengthens: now 7 years 6 months

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Hiatus in Global Warming

The Pause Lengthens Again: No Global Warming for 7 Years 5 Months

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Hiatus in Global Warming

The Pause Lengthens: No Global Warming For 7 Years 3 Months

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Hiatus in Global Warming

No Statistically-Significant Global Warming For 9 Years 3 Months

4 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Hiatus in Global Warming

The New Pause Grows by Another Month to 7 Years 7 Months

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Agriculture

Samantha Power and the Green New Famine

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics Commentary Economy-health

Column: A Stake Through the Heartland – Inflation and Supply Chain Issues Are Greatly Stressing the Country’s Producing Class

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Net-Zero

Voters Will Not Pay Extra to Achieve Boris’s Net Zero Targets – POLL

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: