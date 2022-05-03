extreme weather

The Big 5 Causes of Natural Climate Change Part 2-JET STREAMs AND EXTREME WEATHER

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

Jim Steele

Jet streams are key to understanding climate change because they both create weather and steer weather around the globe. Unlike global warming, jet streams undeniably cause both extreme heat waves and extreme cold snaps as well as directly causing droughts and floods.

Jet streams cause extreme weather when their waviness increases and causes weather patterns to linger over a region longer than normal. Examinations of the jet stream’s cycle of waviness were first published by MIT’s Carl-Gustav Rossby in the 1940s.

A transcript of this video is available at https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2022/05/the-big-5-natural-causes-of-climate.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

griff
May 3, 2022 2:07 pm

But of course on top of all the natural climate change processes which have always changed the climate, there is the new additional climate driver, human CO2.

Bob Hoye(@subtle2)
Reply to  griff
May 3, 2022 2:22 pm

Hi Griff
Do you get paid to set there as a poised troll?
After all of your time spent reading these qualified articles why can’t you understand how climate and weather really work.

4caster
Reply to  Bob Hoye
May 3, 2022 2:31 pm

He doesn’t WANT to understand, because he won’t get paid. I’ve always wondered how these paid trolls divvy up the shifts…8 hour shifts, or 12 hour shifts? Days, evening, midnights rotating weekly? Is there a 401k contribution?

Jim Steele
Reply to  Bob Hoye
May 3, 2022 2:50 pm

To be fair, Griff may not being saying all his ignorant things just for pay. It is very possible he is just extremely stupid. But then we don’t know if he is mentally challenged due to genetics or a poor upbringing or both. Does anyone know his mother?

John Shotsky
May 3, 2022 2:48 pm

If you can get a good view of the jet stream, you can get a preview of the weather coming your way. Weather is indeed ‘steered’ around the earth by the jet streams. Weather forecasters talk in terms of ‘troughs’ and ‘ridges’, but they would be better off talking about the jet stream and it’s moving lobes. Oh, and CO2 has nothing to do with weather.

Rud Istvan
May 3, 2022 2:50 pm

JS, the meridional versus zonal jet stream transition is a known big deal as you point out. Less well known is what causes the transitions from one to the other, because is apparently a complicated multi factorial weather pattern problem.

But since we can look at weather records for CONUS and observe many implicit jet stream shifts from zonal to meridional happening long before IPCC AR4 SPM fig. 4 said CO2 could have had any real influence, we can rest assured that it ISN’T AGW.

Nice post.

