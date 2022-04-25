Climate News

Earth Day Protest a Bust

Kip Hansen
News Brief by Kip Hansen – 26 April 2022

Only the New York Times could use the word “amassed” for a crowd generously described as “several hundred” climate protesters who gathered in Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. for an Earth Day protest.  The story written by Coral Davenport, “Protesters Amass at White House, Demanding Action on Climate”  had to be illustrated with ground-level photos of the few demonstrators that showed up or risk exposing the tiny size of the crowds.   

As nothing even vaguely significant happened the Washington protest, there is nothing to report about it.  Thus, this is a very short report.

The event was so uneventful (pun intended) that it had to be augmented by random quips about the few other “rallies held across the country”, all of which showed even smaller crowds.  

Back in the day, and I mean the late 1960s, even a small university town could raise a crowd of a couple thousand to protest even the silliest of issues, such as the lunch menu in the Student Commons.

Maybe there is hope.  Maybe climate pragmatists and climate realists are having an impact, chilling down the overheated ardor of climate activism in the United States. 

# # # # #

Author’s Comment:

As covered elsewhere here, the Washington, D.C. Earth Day protests were marred by the sad suicide of a climate activist from Boulder, Colorado, who self-immolated in front of the Supreme Court building, an act that illustrates just how harmful and dangerous the media’s intentional campaign of spreading climate alarm and despair can be.  

Care should be taken by parents and grandparents to ensure that their children and grandchildren are properly informed about the climate issue and not driven to despair, depression and hopelessness by the media and their teachers in their schools, most of who are ignorantly parroting the false climate alarm propaganda threatening them with a hopeless dystopian future.

I  can recommend the latest Heartland produced booklet:  “Climate at a Glance for Teachers and Students” by Anthony Watts and James Taylor (edited by H. Sterling Burnett).

Please, fill your children with the truth about our beautiful world and the wonderful future they have in store for them.

Thanks for reading.

# # # # #

Tom Halla
April 25, 2022 10:15 pm

It was also Vladimir Ilich Ulyanov’s (Lenin) birthday. Given the political alignment of many of the greens, a more likely holiday memorial.

Bryan A
April 25, 2022 10:30 pm

Perhaps it’s time to take over Earth Day Protests with significantly larger crowds holding signs of gratitude for Earth’s Abundance. Drowning out their pitifulness and banners of insignificance with signs and banners extolling the virtues of abundant cheep reliable energy and reinforcing the use of ALL materials dependent upon Petrochemicals

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Bryan A
April 25, 2022 10:50 pm

It’s my belief that many of the XR and Stop Oil protestors in the UK think fossil fuel are just petrol (gasoline) , diesel and gas for heating and cooking.
They’ve no idea that there’s virtually nothing in their lives that doesn’t require fossil fuel in its production. Nor that the organic food they consume requires manure produced by farm animals, mainly cattle, and chickens.
Griff from the Home Counties is probably one of these misguided people

Old Man Winter
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
April 25, 2022 11:41 pm

Those protesters probably don’t do a lot of thinking. Environmentalism is just a morally
righteous cause they use to justify their violent aggression which gives them the attention,
power or sadistic pleasure they enjoy. They’re emotionally wrapped up in it to where
it’s an adrenaline rush! They could’ve just as easily been Skinheads or gangsters as
both are always angry & enraged. (Vito Corleone did it supposedly for his family.) Griffo
isn’t that passionate about it otherwise that anger would’ve surfaced a long time ago

IIRC, most of the Provisional IRA members weren’t church goers but people
who had take up the cause for whatever reason.

Terry
April 25, 2022 10:37 pm

Wonderful world awaiting for them. Klaus Schwab and his minions agree. “You will own nothing and be happy”.
The green activists pale beside the woke ones.

Earthling2
April 25, 2022 11:50 pm

A little known fact was that the first Earth Day was actually on March 21st, 1970, a full month before the April 22nd date that Senator Gaylord Nelson had created, with aims to create the future EPA, the Clean Water Act and the Clean Air Act, which followed fairly soon after. The first Earth Day in San Francisco on March 21st was created more by international UN folk while the April 22, 1970 was more of a USA Earth Day, and more sponsored by USA Democrat corporate interests, than UN global interests.

I sometimes wonder what if the globalists had secured the spot on March 21st, instead of Senator Gaylord Nelson and the USA interests on April 22, (who heavily borrowed from the first gathering in San Francisco), would anything be any different, worse or better? The Equinox Earth Day has now all but faded from memory, with April 22 now being the magical date, for no apparent reason why that date was chosen. It was a Wednesday. I think we all know why.

https://earthsocietyfoundation.com/garland.htm

I remember the ‘first’ Earth Day on April 22 in 1970 as a high school student as they gave us the afternoon off from school to go the huge gathering, which was also an anti war and anti nuclear protest because of Amchitka nuclear testing. Remember all that like yesterday. Don’t remember a lot of other stuff, although just now other memories are coming back.

Was more of an awareness to take care of the good Earth after we all saw that first photo of the rising full Earth from Apollo 8 circling the Moon for the first time on Christmas eve, 1968. The protest was about Vietnam and nuclear testing. It was a big deal as all the baby boomers of the day were pro environmental, anti nuclear and anti war which led to the Don’t Make A Wave Committee, which morphed into Greenpeace a year later, to protest Amchitka. Was in the front row for all that, as a kid in high school and carried some water for them. Sorry. Had I known it all would boil down to CO2 is the root evil for everything, I would have protested the event and warned everyone about the future.

Vuk
April 25, 2022 11:56 pm

Elon Musk is so disappointed by Earth day poor public response, he just tweeted HE is buying the Earth !

