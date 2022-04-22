Climate Communications

Twitter Bans Paid Climate Skeptic Advertisements

Eric Worrall
Essay by Eric Worrall

Twitter has announced they will no longer carry ads “that contradict the scientific consensus”. But is announcing a plan to destroy shareholder value really the smartest choice, during the middle of a hostile takeover bid from Elon Musk?

Accelerating our climate commitments on Earth Day

By Sean Boyle  ☘️ and Casey Junod Friday, 22 April 2022    

This month, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published a new and alarming report, underscoring the urgency of the climate crisis – “immediate and deep emissions reductions,” they wrote, are necessary to turn the tide on global warming.

Now more than ever, meaningful climate action, from all of us, is critical. Today – on #EarthDay2022 – we’re sharing more about our work to serve the climate conversations happening across Twitter, plus the latest on our own sustainability commitments. 

Climate-forward approach to ads 

People around the world use Twitter to connect with others passionate about protecting our planet. Last year, we introduced a dedicated Topic to help people find personalized conversations about climate change. And, to support conversation around #COP26, we rolled out pre-bunks — hubs of credible, authoritative information across a range of key themes, like the science backing climate change, made available in the Explore tab, Search, and Trends. 

To better serve these conversations, misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism shouldn’t be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn’t detract from important conversations about the climate crisis. This approach is informed by authoritative sources, like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports. 

We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we’ll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter. 

Read more: https://blog.twitter.com/en_us/topics/company/2022/accelerating-our-climate-commitments-on-earth-day

Elon Musk’s hilarious takeover bid of Twitter is a challenge to existing shareholders, to decide between taking Musk’s money and running, or putting their faith in the current management team to maintain shareholder value.

So it seems pretty dumb to announce that shareholders can expect a lower profit in the future, because of woke decisions about whose money Twitter is willing to accept.

Maybe Musk’s takeover bid will come to nothing, or maybe the majority of Twitter shareholders are wokesters who don’t care about profits. But the ineptitude and bad timing of Twitter management’s announcement has added to the entertainment value of an already funny situation.

